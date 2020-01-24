Alyce Faye Bragg: Daydreams give hope at any age

“Anyone who thinks gardening begins in the spring and ends in the fall is missing the best part of the whole year; for gardening begins in January with the dream.” (By Josephine Nuese, and sent in by Stephanie Gunno.)
Dreams are necessary to keep us going. Daughter Patty and I encountered a colorful display of garden seeds last week as we were shopping, and we browsed there for quite some time. Dreaming of a vegetable and flower garden, we chose packet after packet of daydreams.
I went hog wild over the vegetable seeds, envisioning early crops of tender, young beets, spicy and red in their sweet pickle vinegar. Also, I could see lettuce — little heads of butter crunch that describes itself perfectly, and the heartier romaine variety that begs to be made into Caesar salad.
The almanac says lettuce can be planted beginning Feb. 14 if the ground is not frozen. I wonder if it couldn’t be planted anytime now, as mild as the weather is. As well as I can remember, Grandma O’Dell made a lettuce bed in January and covered it up with glass. Onion sets can be put in the ground early, and they are needed for the lettuce when it is ready to pick. We love wilted lettuce and chopped green onions, covered with bacon grease and vinegar, with a hint of salt and sugar.
Our Southern friend, Sis. Faye Clark, called this lettuce by a name that I had never heard. They were visiting us when we had our first mess of wilted lettuce in the spring, and she called her grandson to supper. “Hurry up,” she called. “Sis. Bragg has ‘killed lettuce for supper!’”
I grabbed packages of dill seed and could taste the tiny dill pickles made with a clove of garlic, a sprig of dill weed and crowned with a grape leaf stuffed in the top of the jar. I have found wild grape leaves will do just as well. Since I am not able to can as I used to, we discovered my husband, Criss, does the job just as well, too. Last year he made sweet pickles, and also dill pickles flavored with garlic that we grew.
Patty interrupted my reverie to announce, “Mom, get flower seeds, too. We have to have flowers, even if we don’t eat!” She was snatching packets of bachelor buttons, pansies, petunias and old maids. (Have you ever thought about planting bachelor buttons and old maids side by side? Now that is the stuff daydreams are made of!)
Daydeams are always better than the real thing. The seed catalogs have been arriving regularly since the first of the year, and a person can drown in them. Red juicy strawberries, picture-perfect and plump tomatoes, ears of yellow corn bursting with sweet goodness — somehow they never look the same in the garden as they do in the catalog. But each year, we dream of the perfect garden.
Patty’s secret dream is of being an expert equestrienne. She longed for her own saddle horse for years, and finally realized her dream. The other day she told me sadly, “Mom, dreams are better than the reality. I dreamed of owning a horse, and now that I have one, I am afraid of her and she knows it. The dream is of me mounted on a high-stepping mare, attired in a snappy Western outfit, and smiling proudly at the world. The reality is me, hanging onto the underside of my horse for dear life, and bumping my backside on the road. I think I’d rather have the dream!”
There is a sequel to that story, however. Since that happening, she has acquired two horses and three granddaughters. The dream developed in Adrianna, the oldest one. She has turned into an expert rider, even hitching herself on the back of one of them and riding bareback. I guess the dream has been transferred to her. There are two more granddaughters who can dream.
When we were youngsters growing up, we loved to lie on the grass in the summer and look up at the changing clouds. We could see pictures in the sky and dream about what our future lives would hold. I daydreamed a lot about the tall, handsome knight, who rode on a white horse and would swoop me up to become his bride. That reminds me of when we built our house here, and we moved in January. The soil all around our house was muddy, and a ditch of water flowed all around the foundation.
My late sister-in-law, Roxie, asked me how I was getting along at that time. I told her I was in my castle with a moat around it, waiting for my Prince Charming.
She told me that my fairy godmother must have gotten mixed up and sent me Pinocchio! (The Braggs are known for their distinctive noses!) Well, he is still my Prince Charming.
My secret dream has always been to be tall and willowy, cool and collected. At the beginning of each year, after the holidays were over, I dreamed of getting myself in shape. My dream has sort of been realized — I have gotten slender; no, not really, it’s more like scrawny. After a pretty sick spell this spring, I lost so much weight that my clothes literally hang on me.
And tall? No, I have shrunk down to 4-feet, 9 1/2-inches tall. I’m not too cool and collected either — more like senile and forgetful. I have a wonderful hope, however. Someday I’ll have a new body! I’ve about worn this one out!
Peace
With eager heart and will on fire,
I fought to win my great desire
“Peace shall be mine,” I said; but life
Grew bitter in the weary strife.
My soul was tired, and my pride
Was wounded deep; to Heaven I cried,
“God grant me peace or I must die;”
The dumb stars glittered no reply.
Broken at last, I bowed my head,
Forgetting all myself, and said,
“Whatever comes, His will be done;”
And in that moment peace was won.