Alyce Faye Bragg: Enjoying wild foods and welcoming warmer weather

The sun shines down brightly after a frost and freeze last night, and the forecast is for warmer weather. We have had days of rain, and some thunderstorms, but it looks as if we may have a few days of sunshine.
Some folks have already put out an early garden and are harvesting lettuce and green onions now. My brother, Larry, has a flourishing potato patch, although frost has hindered it a little.
We have yet to plant ours. Our late neighbor and dear friend, Liddie Coon, used to tell us to wait until the warm days of June to plant our garden; that it would grow just as fast. She was like a grandmother to our first children. In fact, Patty thought she was her grandmother. She used to claim Liddie, Mary Brown (who lived beside us), Opal Jarvis, and of course her own biological grandmothers, Mom (Granny O’Dell) and Granny Peach Bragg. She was a blessed child to have so many grandmothers.
Mother’s Day is already in the past, but we can never love and appreciate our mothers too much. May God bless our mothers and grandmothers, and grant them health and happiness as they fulfill their duties.
My own mother lost her mother when she was only 11 years old, so I never had a maternal grandmother. Mom was brought up by her older sisters (mainly Aunt Eva) and of course, her father, Abner Jehu Samples. There were 11 children and they grew up to be fine, upstanding citizens.
Mom was the last of her siblings to leave this world. I am thankful for my heritage and for the many cousins that were part of my life. Of course, we are all scattered now, and some have gone on before us. We all have precious memories of growing up together, and for the good times we had down on Big Laurel Creek.
We live in perilous times now, with the pandemic spreading far and wide. It is not possible for us to get together due to the travel restrictions and crowd limitations. We need to adhere to the recommendations put forth by our health departments and government officials.
At this time, we have only two cases of the coronavirus in Clay County. It seems that we stick tight at home, and take precautions if we have to go out in public. Someday it will be over and we will be free once more to visit.
•••
The morel mushroom season seems to be over now, but it was an abundant one. It seemed to last longer, also. Maybe it was because of so much rain, but I can’t remember a better season.
There are still edible mushrooms in the woods, however, with the Dryad’s Saddle making an appearance. This is also called the Pheasant-back Polypore. These are easy to identify, as they are sort of kidney-shaped and are dingy yellow and brown. We find them mostly on tree stumps and on living or dead deciduous wood, such as elm, maple or poplar. One good way to identify these are that they smell and taste like watermelon.
The tender edges of the caps can be pickled, sauteed or fried. That reminds me of the mushroom that Matthew brought in the other day. We identified it as one of the “Tooth” mushrooms, and it resembled a “Bearded Tooth.”
Please don’t eat any mushroom that you can’t identify. It is better to ask someone who is familiar with mushrooms to make sure you don’t eat something that is harmful. I have been reading of how the poisonous Death Cap (Amanita) mushroom has been spreading across North America. It seems to be coming up in urban places, and it is deadly. If a person survives, they may face a liver transplant.
The tooth mushroom was very good, after we sliced it thin and sauteed it in butter and garlic. There was so much of it that we put away some for the future. My mushroom guide recommended sauteing it in butter and garlic before freezing it. After it cooled, I packaged it in zip-close bags and stashed it in the freezer. It’s good to take advantage of wild food in season for future use.
We can hope for another good morel season, so be sure and keep your favorite patch a secret. A seasoned mushroom hunter won’t reveal his secret patch to anyone, except my husband took me to his one time.
We crawled through brush heaps, multiflora rose bushes and matted jungle until I was exhausted and plumb befuddled. There’s no danger of me revealing his secret patch — I couldn’t find it again with a detailed map!
I feel in my bones that the cold rains and windy weather are finally over. The last rainfall has left beaded moisture on the shiny green umbrellas of the May apples, and the world smells fresh and new this morning. I wish I could search the May apple patches later in the fall, when the apple itself is ripe. My brothers used to bring me this delicious fruit during hunting season.
The apple trees are dropping their pink and white petals, while honeybees hover over them to imbibe its delicious sweetness. The Persian lilac is still blooming, its haunting scent floating through the air. The trees all speak of spring, and hope, and life and promise. I can hear the cheery “cheeter-cheeter” of our resident cardinal as house-keeping is set up for another season.
Speaking of the wild foods our hills have to offer, I was presented with half a wild turkey breast by grandson Jake. The turkey must have been a whopper, as we had a mess for supper and froze enough for two more meals. We have discovered that if you partially freeze a turkey breast, it can be sliced and cooked. We coat the slices with flour, and fry in a skillet with oil or bacon grease. It was delicious!
If our economy gets worse, as some predict, we can always pick poke greens, kill a wild turkey or hunt some mushrooms. That is, if you’re able to get out in the woods. Criss has plenty of Hudson Cream flour in the freezer, so maybe I’ll just stick with biscuits and honey, if the bees are able to produce it!