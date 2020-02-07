Alyce Faye Bragg: Poems from the past stir memories today

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.