Alyce Faye Bragg: Spring was singing in the hills this morning

Bright sunshine flooded our hills this morning, and I heard spring singing when I awoke. It was barely breaking day, as the sun had awakened earlier than I had. Night shadows lay on the hilltops as dawn peeped shyly through fingers of pink, and the sun rose up over Pilot Knob.
Dawn looked upon a bleak landscape. The waterlogged ground had frozen in the night, and dead spears of brown grass were frosted and stiff. The bare tree branches shivered in the early morning cold, with supplicating arms reaching skyward. The massive icicles that had marched so proudly across the face of the rock cliffs had frozen in the very act of thawing, and lay welded together in awkward, dispirited heaps on the ground.
Everywhere was the brown of winter. Brown leaves were turning into browner earth, outmoded garments that had been discarded carelessly by trees that were anxious to go to bed last fall. Broomsage patches gleamed with their golden-brown heads held aloft, while the once red berries of the sumac were now a dull brown.
Garden patches were desolate and empty, except for the cut-off cornstalks stubbornly testifying to last year’s crop. Dried brown weeds lined the creek, although the raspberry canes there shone with a whitish frost on their purple-brown arms. The creek itself was edged with ice, but flowed smoothly over the pebbles in its path.
It was hard to see spring in the midst of all this brownness. But there she was, perched on the highest limb of the tall sycamore tree standing at the edge of the yard. A minuscule fluff of feathers about the color of one of the sycamore balls hanging from the tree, and not much bigger, her song floated out on the clear morning air.
And what a mighty song came from that wee feathered throat — a song of such longing and hope and good cheer that the heart of each listener was lifted. Across the slumbering hills and winter-weary land it drifted, telling of wonders to come.
She told of rich soil being tilled in the springtime — long, dark strips of earth curling up behind the keen edge of the plow. She sang of grubs and earthworms uncovered in the sunshine, awaiting the sharp, yellow bills of her kinfolk. She revealed secret places hidden from curious eyes — tiny nooks and crannies where intricate, woven nests could be built.
She sang of the grape arbor, where among the twisted vines a home would be made for the helpless, naked birds. She told of how the miniature eggs are laid — one at first, then another and another until Mother Nature says that there are enough. Her trilling notes explained how each tiny egg contains life, and beauty and a world of song.
The liquid notes continued telling of new, tender grass that would grow under the grape arbor, and purple violets that would push their way through to spangle the yard with gems of amethyst. She sang of how her maternal heart would beat when the eggs would begin pulsing with life, and the baby birds begin pecking their way out of the confining shell. The helpless babies would then open their mouths and cry for nourishment, and how she would work and slave to satisfy their voracious appetites in an endless cycle.
She described how the grape leaves would grow full, and shelter her home from the rainstorms that sometimes blow violently. They would also protect them from the sun’s heat that would wax hotter and hotter. She told of the satisfaction that would come of seeing her young grow strong enough to try their wings and leave the nest, freeing her to repeat the life-giving cycle. The musical warbling went on and on, revealing how anxious she was to start.
She also told of the tiny tadpoles that would hatch in puddles and in marshes, to evolve into the spring peepers that would sing their own ode to spring. Some of them would become the tree frogs that would perch on tree limbs and croak out their peculiar melodies as the shades of night settled down upon us. As she continued in her warbled notes, I could almost see the lawn growing greener, with the modest, blue violets peeping up through the green. The first wildflowers would be blooming in the rich soil in the woods; tiny white and pink wood anemones. Since these early flower are slender-stalked and tremble in the slightest breeze, they are also called “wind flowers.”
She also sang of one of the earliest wildflower of the coming spring — the tiny dandelion-like yellow blossom of the coltsfoot. In fact, these little flowers appear even before the leaves appear. The name refers to the resemblance of the leaf to a colt’s foot, and has had a reputation for medicinal qualities for centuries.
My herbal handbook states that an extract of the fresh leaves can be used for making cough drops or hard candy, and its dried leaves can be steeped for tea. I can verify that. One year we made our camping trip to William’s River in the spring, and coltsfoot leaves were crowding the ditch line as we drove up the river road. After we set up camp, I gathered a lot of them, and spread some on newspapers to dry in the sunshine. (My cousin, a young mother with children, had already asked me to gather some leaves for tea.)
I put several in a saucepan of water and boiled them for some time. After I strained the liquid, I added a good amount of sugar (I don’t measure — I just guess!) and cooked it to the hard-crack stage. I then poured it out on a cookie sheet, where it hardened and could be broken into pieces. I liked the flavor — it sort of resembled horehound candy, and was really effective as a cough drop. Many of these herbal remedies are good.
I long to get out and forage in our hills and meadows, and gather the wild herbs and spring flowers. It’s too hard to navigate my walker through the woods and fields, but I can still reminisce about the “olden days.” I read in the Bible this morning about how “we spend our years are as a tale that is told.” It also says, “So teach us to number our days that we may apply wisdom” (Psalms 90, verses 9 and 12). We need to make the most of each day.
Winter is not over yet. The North wind will blow, and snow will likely fall again on our hills and ridges. Icicles can form once again on our rock cliffs — but I have hope. I heard spring singing this morning.