Alyce Faye Bragg: Thanksgiving's approach sparks memories of holidays past

A beautiful bouquet of coral-red roses greeted me a couple of weeks ago. They were offered by my son-in-law, Bob, who explained, “These are the last roses of summer. I thought they would make you feel better.” They cheered me up immensely, and they were truly the last ones. Just a couple of nights later, the killing frost came, turning the marigolds black and taking the last of my pink roses.
I had been “under the weather” — whatever that means. I tried to research that saying, but could find nothing pertaining to it. I think I’d been “under the blanket,” as all I wanted to do was sleep. I am better, thank the Lord, and I really appreciate the cards and prayers that I received. After a complete checkup and all sorts of testing, I came out with a clean bill of health. The biggest problem that I have is a loss of smell and taste, and a loss of appetite. I missed writing my column, as I love to write.
•••
This is a pure November day. I’ve always thought of this month as being brown and gray, and this is no exception. Most of the leaves have fallen now in our area, but in the distance Pilot Knob is a burnished jewel, especially in the setting rays of the sun. It won’t be long until the trees are bare, and shivering in the cold wind of winter.
Thanksgiving comes closer, and preparations are being made for family get-togethers. This has always been my favorite holiday, as it is such a family time. Memories of this holiday glow brightly in my mind of the Thanksgivings past, and the good times that we have had together.
The earliest ones when I was a child at home are still in my mind, and I remember the old gas Servel refrigerator where Mom stored the white enamel crocks of fruit salad and potato salad made for that day.
I can’t remember the first turkey we ever had. We had our flock of chickens, and Mom would pick a couple of fat hens and prepare them for our dinner. She would lay their necks across the chopping block and cut off their heads with a hatchet. I hated that! The headless chickens would flop all over the ground, and then Mom would plunge them into a bucket of hot water and pluck off their feathers.
It was a different story after they were taken out of the old gas oven, all crispy brown and filled with Mom’s wonderful stuffing. There is nothing as delicious as your own mother’s cooking, and we really miss it when she is gone. Mom always baked hot rolls, made mashed potatoes, green beans canned from our garden, and Daddy made his special salad with black olives and leafy green vegetables.
I can see us sitting around the old homemade table with the bench behind it. The red-checked tablecloth would be covered to the brim with delicious dishes of food, and many desserts were waiting on the side table. Oh, those pies! Of course, she had to make them a day or two before, and they were stored on shelves in the junk room. I’ll never forget the time baby brother Ronnie climbed in those shelves and sampled the pies!
She would make apple, cherry and pumpkin pies, and Daddy’s favorite was a caramel pie she made by browning sugar in an iron skillet. Mom didn’t have a lot of this world’s goods, but she put the big pot in the little one when she cooked. My sister and I were reminiscing just yesterday about how we used to take our families and go to Mom’s for Thanksgiving, until our own family got so big that we had to stay home and take care of them.
Now it has come to the place where Paw and I go to one of our children’s, and this year we plan to go to oldest son Mike’s for that family day. He and Peggy live in Putnam County, way back in the boondocks, and I love it there. Mike is recovering nicely from his recent stroke, and we are so thankful that it wasn’t any worse. He is having therapy at Winfield, and we just pray that God will take care of him.
•••
Thanksgiving is the traditional day of counting our blessings, and giving thanks to our Heavenly Father for the way that He cares for us. It is hard for me to pick just one day, as the Lord daily loads us with benefits. Every morning when I wake up, I thank Him for the blessing of another day. There is so much to thank Him for, that the list goes on and on.
“Thank you, dear Lord, for our children and their families. Our grandchildren are such a blessing, and I pray that they will all learn of your great love, and will follow You. Thank you, dear Savior, for our great-grandchildren — all 40 of them. The step great-grandchildren are just as precious and loved as the ones biologically born. Oh, Lord, you have been so good to us!
“Dear Lord, I pray that you will always keep your loving Hand over them, and help them to remember the love and family ties that hold us together. We thank you, dear Lord, for another Thanksgiving and for the opportunity of being together one more time.
“I pray for America, Father. Help us, dear Lord, to go back to the old landmarks that made our country the great nation that it once was. We realize that you can’t bless America in the shape that she is in. But, we have the promise in your Word, in 11 Chronicles 7-14, ‘If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.’ Amen.”
That is a promise that the Lord made to us.
May this Thanksgiving mean much to us. May it renew our praise and thanksgiving, and give us a greater gratitude for our lives, and the blessings we enjoy.