Alyce Faye Bragg: Thoughts of Leap Year, 'Li'l Abner' and looking toward spring

“Thirty days hath September, April, June and November,
All the rest have thirty-one, except February, which alone,
Has twenty-eight and one day more,
We add to it each year in four.”
Every four years we add an extra day to our shortest month. If we didn’t add that day to our calendar, it would get out of whack with the seasons, and at some point, we’d be Christmas shopping in June.
We call it “Leap Year” because the term for inserting extra time in our calendars, intercalation, would be hard to remember and doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue.
Bachelor’s Day is an Irish tradition on “Leap Day” (the 29th day of February) allowing women to initiate dances and propose marriage to men. If the proposal was refused, the man was expected to buy the woman a silk gown, or by the mid-20th century, a fur coat.
For some reason, I always thought that “Sadie Hawkins Day” was held on the 29th, but I discovered that it is actually on Nov. 13. This was instituted by Al Capp’s famous “Li’l Abner” cartoons, which ran for 43 years, from 1934 to 1977. I thought it was the best comic strip ever written, and I gloried in Moonbeam McSwine and Marryin’ Sam and other remembered characters. In this comic strip, Sadie Hawkins was the spinster daughter of Hekzebiah Hawkins, and at 35 was still unmarried. She was also the homeliest woman in Dogpatch, and her father wanted to see her get hitched.
Her father called the bachelors in Dogpatch, and a foot race was decreed with Sadie (and other eligible women) pursuing the town’s bachelors. If they were lucky (or fast) enough to catch a man, they could drag him over the finish line and Marryin’ Sam would perform the honors and pronounce them man and wife.
I remember taking part in Sadie Hawkins Day one time (it must have been in high school) and I dressed the part. An old, white cotton feedsack was made into a dress, with the neck hole and armholes cut into the sack. I barely remember, but I hand-printed a logo on it for all-purpose flour — probably Martha White. This was in the days before we wore miniskirts, and it made me feel quite daring. I can’t remember if I caught a boy or not, and it was years before I snared Criss.
•••
As February bids us a wet farewell, we are getting ready to greet the month of March with hopes of an early spring. Criss calls this an “open” winter, and indeed we have had very little cold weather. The forecast is calling for some snow flurries soon, so perhaps we might get a taste of winter yet.
The yard looks bare and forlorn, and winter’s debris can be clearly seen. The occasional sunbeam reveals windows streaked by grime that winter always leaves behind. It is the dingiest time of the year, when everything looks tired and winter-weary.
We feel an attack of the “spring cleans” coming on, but it is really too early to tear everything out and deep clean. There will be more cold, and probably snow, and as long as we have to keep a fire going, it keeps the dirt going.
Later, when the sun and wind dry up the mud, we can throw open the doors and windows. Then it will be time to wash the window, and wash the curtains and hang them outside. We can clean and scrub to our heart’s content. Of course, that is when we like to stay outdoors!
I always liked to start cleaning the outdoor buildings, starting with the corn crib, after the corn had all been fed to the animals. We usually came across a field mouse nest or two, with the little pink, hairless babies nestled inside.
Like most country kids, we tried to raise a baby mouse. Daddy tried to dispose of them on the sly, but we always begged to keep just one little baby. Fortunately, they would only survive for just a day or two, except for Oscar.
Ronnie, my baby brother, rescued Oscar from sure death, when he was only a few days old, pink and helpless. Oscar thrived with care and devotion from Ronnie, to a fine state of young mousehood, sleek and gray. One day he made the mistake of sinking his sharp teeth in Ronnie’s finger, and the blood squirted. Oscar met an untimely end, for which I am sure Daddy was thankful.
My own children, when they were growing up, had hamsters for a while, and they are just about as bad as field mice. It finally got to the place where their father gave out an ultimatum that it was either the hamsters or him. The kids all voted to keep the hamsters, but I counted my vote worth four of theirs. The hamsters left.
Enduring a West Virginia winter, even a mild and wet one, makes the coming of spring even sweeter. It is worth the winter to watch spring unfold. No matter how many seasons come and go, it is a thrill all over again to experience the coming of spring.
We have it all before us, to enjoy and be thankful. Soon we can say with Solomon, “For, lo, the winter is past, the rain is over and gone; the flowers appear on the earth; and the time of the singing birds is come, and the voice of the turtle [dove] is heard in the land” (Song of Solomon 2:11-12).
We heard another spring songbird this morning, trilling out notes of pure joy, untarnished hope and expectancy. It awakens a responsive chord deep within us, an awareness of the earth’s reawakening, and all things born anew.
So many good things await us — the morel mushrooms are anxious to pop up through the ground, and sassafras roots are begging to be dug. There is nothing more springlike than a hot cup of sassafras tea, and it is a most delicious spring tonic. My mother always said that it would purify the blood and cleanse the entire system.
I really relish that hot drink, and the odor of sassafras tea wafting through the house is better than any potpourri you can purchase.
The Easter flowers (jonquils) are beginning to bloom, and the sunbeams are waking up the violets and wild anemones from their curled sleep under the ground. The best is yet to come!