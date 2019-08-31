Church activities: Aug. 31, 2019

Miscellaneous
Church Women United will host a luncheon at noon on Sept. 13, at Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, 5125 Church Drive, in Rand. An $8 donation will be accepted. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.
The Ministers Wives and Ministers Widows (IMWMW) is celebrating their annual 5th Sunday Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Marriott Hotel, 200 Lee St. Tickets are $45 each and African dress is requested. The theme is “Motherland.” The evening features fashion, fun and food. For information, call Linda Ealy at 304-419-4873, Janice Mosley at 304-444-1645 or Roberta Smith at 304-549-2332.
Cross Lanes United Methodist Church is resuming their Free Wednesday Night Dinners at 6 p.m. on Sept. 4 in the church Fellowship Hall, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes. Donations are accepted from those who are able.
Music
The West Virginia Mountain State Gospel Singers will have a fall sing Sept. 6-7 at the Mount Nebo convention grounds in Nicholas County. An open mic night will be Friday Sept. 6, beginning at 7 p.m. Invited groups will sing starting at 2 p.m. Sept. 7. The convention grounds are located off U.S. 19, 5 miles south of Summersville. For more information, call 304-872-1977 or visit www.wvgospelsing.com.
The BrighterSide Quartet will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Ona.
The Larch Family will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Cornerstone Community Church, 830 Georges Creek Drive. Refreshments will follow the sing.
David and Sheila Bowen will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Parsons Chapel, 6th Avenue, West Side.
Special services
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have its service at 7 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Daniel Davis preaching. Roger Cunningham will sing.
The First Missionary Baptist Church of Vandalia will be celebrating “Family & Friends Day” at the 11 a.m. Sunday service on Sept. 8.
The First Missionary Baptist Church of Vandalia will be celebrating “Men’s Day” at 3 p.m. Sept. 8 at the church. The Rev. William Kinney will be the guest speaker. The Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus and Levi Male Chorus will provide music.
A special Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday at the historic Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Springdale, Fayette County. This “end of summer” celebration will include a covered dish picnic following the Mass. Of special interest will be the display of the new Marian icon by the Alleghany Highlands Council 8689 of the Knights of Columbus. The icon is currently “on tour” in the state. Father Romeo M. Bascaiso, SVD, parish administrator of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hinton and its mission, Sacred Heart Church in Rainelle, will be the celebrant. The Springdale church is located off the Smoot/Springdale Road, five miles west of the Dawson interchange of Interstate 64 and one mile east of WV 20. For additional more information, contact the office of St. Patrick’s and Sacred Heart at 304-466-3966.
Rock of Ages United Baptist Church, 633 Buffington St. (Guyandotte) in Huntington will feature Pastor Jason C. Black at the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday service. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. His Singing Servants will sing at 6 p.m. The Wednesday night prayer meeting/youth group will meet at 7 p.m.
