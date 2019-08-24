Church activities: Aug. 24, 2019

Anniversaries/homecomings
Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 1343 Lewis St., will celebrate the seventh pastoral anniversary of Dr. Jerry Staples on Sunday. Bishop Thomas Murray, pastor of First Baptist Church of Montgomery, will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Rev. Walter M. Leach, pastor of St. Paul Baptist Temple, in Beckley, will be the guest speaker at 3:30 p.m. Dinner will be served following morning service.
Miscellaneous
Brookside Ministries, 11849 Deepwater Road, Mount Carbon, will have its Pastoral Fellowship Service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Apostle Robert Haley will be the guest speaker.
Church Women United will host a luncheon at noon on Friday, Sept. 13, at Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, 5125 Church Drive, in Rand. An $8 donation will be accepted.
Music
The West Virginia Mountain State Gospel Singers will have a fall sing Sept. 6-7 at the Mount Nebo convention grounds in Nicholas County. An open mic night will be held beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. Invited groups will sing starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. The convention grounds are located off Route 19, 5 miles south of Summersville. For more information, call 304-872-1977 or visit www.wvgospelsing.com.
The New Jerusalem Gospel Bluegrass will sing at 7 p.m. Saturday at Red Oak Community Church, on Red Oak Drive, in Nitro.
The Believers Gospel Group will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Parsons Chapel Church, on 6th Avenue in Charleston.
The Chandler Sisters will sing at 7 p.m. Monday at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church, in Elkview.
Special services
Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St., in Spring Hill, will have a special service at 7 p.m. Sunday. The Tanner Boys will sing.
