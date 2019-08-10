Church Activities: Aug. 10, 2019

Anniversaries/homecomings
The First Missionary Baptist Church of Powellton will be celebrating its 114th Church Anniversary and Homecoming beginning with Sunday School at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday. The morning worship service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor William Kinney. The afternoon worship service starts at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Smith Sr., along with his choir and congregation from Community Missionary Baptist Church of Charleston. Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 821 B St., St. Albans, will celebrate its 152nd Church Anniversary/Homecoming on Sunday at the church. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. Speaker for the 11 a.m. worships will be the Rev. Philemon Dillard, pastor of Sulphur Spring Missionary Baptist Church of Holden and St. James Missionary Baptist Church of Kistler. Dinner will be held at 1 p.m. The Rev. Charles Collins, pastor of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Bluefield will speak at the 3 p.m. service. The Rev. Dr. Michael A. Poke is pastor.
Ferguson Memorial Baptist Church, 124 Marshall Ave., Dunbar, will be celebrating its 101st Church Anniversary at 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 18 at the church. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Racquel Gill of Winnsboro, South Carolina. For additional information, call 304-768-8351 or 304-768-4232.
Sunlight Baptist Church will have its annual homecoming service at the 10 a.m. service on Aug. 25 at the church located on Island Branch in Sissonville. Preacher will be Daniel Davis and special singers include Brenda Griffin-McCutcheon and Alice Bowe. Food will follow the service.
The Usher Board Ministry of The First Missionary Baptist Church of Vandalia will be celebrating their anniversary at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Brenda Johnson of The First Missionary Baptist Church of London will be the guest speaker.
Miscellaneous
Bethel Baptist Church in South Charleston will have an inside church yard and hot dog sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Brookside COGIC Health and Wellness Ministry will sponsor a Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, W.Va. 61, Mount Carbon. There will be presentations with displays on health and wellness. Refreshments will be served.
Twice Blessed, a ministry of Christ Church United Methodist, is accepting registration for its Twice Blessed Consignment Sale to be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 17. Quality children’s items will be available at affordable prices. The sale also assists families in selling their gently used items and helps generate funds that support local children’s charities and children’s areas of the church. To sign up to be a consignor, visit www.twiceblessed.net. Consignors keep 70 percent and the rest benefits charity. The church is accepting good quality fall/winter infant through junior clothing, pajamas, shoes, Halloween costumes, maternity clothing, approved cribs, strollers, high chairs, bouncy seats, swings, toys, books, bikes and other items. You can also volunteer to work the sale and shop early on Aug. 16.
The Forrest Burdette United Methodist Women will be serving their “famous” hot dogs, barbecues, drinks, home baked goodies and candies from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., or as long as they last, on Saturday at the main entrance of the church on the Virginia Avenue side. The sale is in celebration of Hurricane’s Annual Citywide Yard Sale. The church is located at 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. For directions to the church call, 304-562-5903 or check the website at www.forrest burdette.com.
Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church’s Annual Flea Market will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at the church, located at 108 Oakwood Road. This giant indoor sale will feature furniture, collectibles, toys, sporting goods, housewares, home décor, art, seasonal and holiday items, small appliances, linens, clothing and more. A bake sale and hot dog sale will also be featured. Proceeds benefit global missions and state and local outreach projects.
The Men’s Day Committee of St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 1108 Second Ave., will sponsor a car wash, food sale featuring fish and hot dogs and a clothing sale beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday on the church parking lot. There will be lots of girls’ clothing.
The Ministers Wives and Ministers Widows is celebrating its annual Fifth Sunday Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Marriott Hotel, 200 Lee St. Tickets are $45 each and African dress is requested. The evening features fashion, fun and food. For information, call Linda Ealy at 304-419-4873, Janice Mosley at 304-444-1645 or Roberta Smith at 304-549-2332.
The Ministers Wives and Ministers Widows will have a hot dog sale and yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17 on the parking lot of New Covenant Baptist Church, corner of Florida Street and 1st Avenue, across from Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary.
Music
Liberty Baptist Church, 2469 Yates Crossing in Milton, will have an outdoor sing at 5 p.m. Aug. 17 at the church. Admission is free and no offering will be taken. The Harvesters Quartet from Sanford, North Carolina, and the Humphreys from Ripley will be guest performers. Bring a lawn chair and friend. For questions, call John Snodgrass at 304-638-0639.
The Believers will sing at 5 p.m. Saturday during Campbells Creek Summerfest at Ken Ellis Memorial Park at Campbells Creek. They will sing at 7 p.m. on Sunday at Jordan Mound Gospel Tabernacle on Jordan Creek Road.
The Women’s Chorus of Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1530 Third Ave., will have its annual Choir Reunion at 3 p.m. Aug. 18 at the church. Featured will be Pastor Debbie Schultz and the youth team from the south Park Presbyterian Church. The Burs Family, Minister James Reese and the Martin Luther King Junior Male Chorus Band.
A gospel sing featuring The BrighterSide Quartet and The Believers Quartet will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the Elk River Community and Education Center at 902 Main St., in Elkview.
Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St., Spring Hill, will have an outdoor service with the Loudermilk Family singing at 7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Refreshments will follow.
Heaven’s Call will sing at 7 p.m. Monday at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church, Wills Creek, Elkview.
The BrighterSide Quartet will sing at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Little Kanawha Independent Church, Burnsville. They will also sing at 7 p.m. Sunday at Good Hope Tabernacle, Buckhannon.
Special services
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have its 7 p.m. service Saturday with Pastor Clarence Deel preaching. Shiloh will sing.
The First Missionary Baptist Church of Vandalia Usher Board Ministry will have their annual Usher Program at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Brenda Johnson of The First Missionary Baptist Church of London, will be the guest speaker.
Rock of Ages United Baptist Church, 633 Buffington St. (Guyandotte), in Huntington, will feature Pastor Jason C. Black preaching the 11 a.m. Sunday service. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. The Rev. Steve Nida will preach at the 6 p.m. Sunday service with Church Singers singing. The Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting and Youth Group Meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Men’s Day will be celebrated on Aug. 18 at Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, 5125 Church Drive, Rand. Minister Keith Tyler will be guest speaker and Brothers in the Cross will provide music.
Pilgrim Home Missionary Baptist Church located at 7015 Kanawha St., in St. Albans, will celebrate its 10th Annual Women’s Day during the 11 a.m. morning worship service on Aug. 18. The theme is “Live a life in full bloom with purpose for His Glory.” The guest speaker will be Mary Poke, first lady of St. Paul Baptist Church of St. Albans.
The Mass for the Feast of the Assumption will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Thursday in the historic St. John, the Evangelist, Catholic Chapel in Sweet Springs, Monroe County. An ice cream social will follow on the chapel grounds. The celebration will feature the music by the Hymns and Hers choir of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Ronceverte. For those wishing to tour the chapel before the Mass, the chapel will be open at 4 p.m. and will remain open during the ice cream social following Mass. A limited number of historic booklets on the chapel will be available. For more information, contact the office of the Catholic Churches of the Greenbrier Valley 304-536-1813 or the Alleghany Highlands Council 8689 Knights of Columbus at 304-645-1373 or cwilliams1948@frontier.com.
Vacation Bible school
Trinity United Methodist Church will have Bible school for adults Monday through Wednesday at the church, located at 2626 Pennsylvania Ave. The theme is “Joy and Laughter are Contagious.” Registration begins daily at 8:45 a.m.; 9 a.m. optional exercise; 9:30 a.m., opening and coffee break; 10 to 10:45 a.m., the Rev. Paul Mateer, “The Missionary Journeys of the Apostle Paul”; 10:45 to noon, crafts; and noon, lunch.
Items for Church Activities may be submitted by mail to Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301, faxed to 304-348-1233 or email: news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime telephone number. Information will not be taken by phone. The deadline is noon Thursday.