Church Activities: Aug. 3, 2019

Anniversaries/homecomings
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 821 B Street, St. Albans, will celebrate their 152nd Church Anniversary/Homecoming at the 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Aug. 11 services. Speakers will be the Rev. Philemon Dillard, pastor of Sulphur Spring Missionary Baptist Church of Holden and St. James Missionary Baptist Church of Kistler; and the Rev. Charles Collins, pastor of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Bluefield.
Dunbar Mountain Mission will continue its 89th Anniversary celebration at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at the church. The Mark Dubbeld Family of Moneta, Virginia will provide music. Dinner will follow the Sunday morning service. There is no Sunday evening service.
Sunlight Baptist Church will have its annual homecoming service at the 10 a.m. service on Aug. 25 at the church located on Island Branch in Sissonville. Preacher will be Daniel Davis and special singers include Brenda Griffin-McCutcheon and Alice Bowe. Food will follow the service.
Miscellaneous
Bethel Baptist Church in South Charleston will have an inside church yard and hot dog sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 10.
Brookside COGIC Health and Wellness Ministry will be sponsoring a Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at the church, W.Va. 61, Mount Carbon. There will be presentations with displays on health and wellness. Refreshments will be served.
Unity of Kanawha Valley will host a hot dog sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the church. New Hope Animal Rescue will be on the other side of the parking lot with dogs that are available for adoption. They will also have photos of cats that need a good home. Hot dogs, chips, desserts will available for purchase. Unity of Kanawha is located at 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads.
Christ the King Church, 1508 Grosscup Ave., Dunbar, will have a rummage/hot dog/bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Poca United Methodist, 112 Silver St., Poca, will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
The Insectman, Karl Priest, (featured on Traveling West Virginia), will bring his huge insect collection at 1 p.m. Saturday to God’s Lighthouse Church on Washington Street West, for “Creation Observance Day.” The presentation is “Insects: Incredible and Inspirational.”
The United Methodist Women of Cross Lanes UMC will present a “Building a Thriving Generation of Children and Youth Worldwide ” Call to Prayer program from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes. Reflection, discussion, action and fellowship will be featured. An offering supports programming and advocacy for children. Childcare is available by reservation, call 304-776-3081 by noon on Aug. 2. Donations of baby wipes are appreciated. For questions, call Alice Riecks at 304-776-2889.
Twice Blessed, a ministry of Christ Church United Methodist, is accepting registration for its Twice Blessed Consignment Sale to be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 17. Quality children’s items will be available at affordable prices. The sale also assists families in selling their gently used items and helps generate funds that support local children’s charities and children’s areas of the church. To sign up to be a consignor, visit www.twiceblessed.net. Consignors keep 70 percent and the rest benefits charity. The church is accepting good quality fall/winter infant through junior clothing, pajamas, shoes, Halloween costumes, maternity clothing, approved cribs, strollers, high chairs, bouncy seats, swings, toys, books, bikes and other items. You can also volunteer to work the sale and shop early on Aug. 16.
The Forrest Burdette United Methodist Women will be serving their “famous” hot dogs, barbecues, drinks, home baked goodies and candies from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., or as long as they last, on Aug. 10 at the main entrance of the church on the Virginia Avenue side. The sale is in celebration of Hurricane’s Annual Citywide Yard Sale. The church is located at 2848 Putnam Ave., in Hurricane. For directions to the church call, 304-562-5903 or check the website at www.forrestburdette.com.
Music
The Hurricane First Church of God will have its monthly, Second-Friday, Gospel Concert at 7 p.m. on Aug. 9 at the church. Featured group will be The Destiny’s Voice Quartet. Additional singers will include soloists Carla James of Nitro, Rick Towe of Point Pleasant, Gary Sargent of Hurricane, Dorsey Johnson and Peggy Cooper of First C.O.G. Traditional church hymns and southern gospel music will be featured. Refreshments and finger foods will follow the service. The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the former Rite-Aid store.
Liberty Baptist Church, 2469 Yates Crossing in Milton, will have an outdoor sing at 5 p.m. Aug. 17 at the church. Admission is free and no offering will be taken. The Harvesters Quartet from Sanford, North Carolina, and the Humphreys from Ripley will be guest performers. Bring a lawn chair and friend. For questions, call John Snodgrass at 304-638-0639.
The BrighterSide Quartet will sing at 6 p.m. Saturday at Rock Altar Tabernacle in Looneyville.
The Homeland Southern Gospel Choir will be in concert at 7 p.m. on Friday at Bethel Baptist Church, 1869 Hurricane Creek Road, Hurricane.
The Singing Cookes and Cooke Brothers from Kingsport, Tennessee, will have a gospel concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at Keith Full Gospel Church, 105 Fletcher Ave., Keith. Doors open at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken. The church is located 6 miles West of Whitesville in Boone County. Call 304-837-7557 or 304-837-3965 for more information.
Shilo will sing at 7 p.m. Monday at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church, Wills Creek, Elkview.
The Inheritance will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Cornerstone Community Church, 830 Georges Creek Drive. Refreshments will be served after the sing.
The Women’s Chorus of Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1530 Third Ave., will have its annual Choir Reunion at 3 p.m. Aug. 18 at the church. Featured will be Pastor Debbie Schultz and the youth team from the South Park Presbyterian Church. The Burs Family, Minister James Reese and the Martin Luther King Junior Male Chorus Band.
Special services
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have its service at 7 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Daniel Davis preaching. The Gibsons will sing.
The First Missionary Baptist Church of Vandalia Usher Board Ministry will be holding their annual Usher Program at 3 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the church. Brenda Johnson of The First Missionary Baptist Church of London, will be the guest speaker.
A gospel meeting will be held on Aug. 3 at Washington Street Church of Christ, 601 Washington St., St. Albans. The theme is “The Church: Challenged & Unashamed.” The schedule is: Saturday, speakers will be 10 a.m., Steve Fuchs and 11 a.m., Zach Guiler. Lunch will be provided at noon. Speakers at 1 p.m. will be Andy Robison and 2 p.m. will be John Brown.
Rock of Ages United Baptist Church, 633 Buffington St. (Guyandotte), in Huntington, will feature Pastor Jason C. Black preaching the 11 a.m. Sunday service. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. Pastor Black will preach at the 6 p.m. Sunday service with Randy Shaffer singing. The Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting and Youth Group Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Men’s Day will be celebrated on Aug. 18 at Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, 5125 Church Drive, Rand. Minister Keith Tyler will be guest speaker and Brothers in the Cross will provide music.
Vacation Bible school
Trinity United Methodist Church will have Bible school for adults Aug. 12-14 at the church, located at 2626 Pennsylvania Ave. The theme is “Joy and Laughter are Contagious.” Registration begins daily at 8:45 a.m.; 9 a.m. optional exercise; 9:30 a.m., opening and coffee break; 10 to 10:45 a.m., the Rev. Paul Mateer, “The Missionary Journeys of the Apostle Paul”; 10:45 to noon, crafts; and noon, lunch.
