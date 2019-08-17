Church activities: Aug. 17, 2019

Anniversaries/homecomings
Ferguson Memorial Baptist Church, 124 Marshall Ave., Dunbar, will celebrate its 101st church anniversary at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday at the church. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Racquel Gill of Winnsboro, South Carolina. For additional information, call 304-768-8351 or 304-768-4232.
Sunlight Baptist Church will have its annual homecoming service at the 10 a.m. service on Aug. 25 at the church located on Island Branch in Sissonville. Preacher will be Daniel Davis and special singers include Brenda Griffin-McCutcheon and Alice Bowe. Food will follow the service.
Miscellaneous
Twice Blessed, a ministry of Christ Church United Methodist, will hold a Consignment Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Quality children’s items will be available at affordable prices. The sale also assists families in selling their gently used items and helps generate funds that support local children’s charities and children’s areas of the church.
Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church’s Annual Flea Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church, located at 108 Oakwood Road. This giant indoor sale will feature furniture, collectibles, toys, sporting goods, housewares, home décor, art, seasonal and holiday items, small appliances, linens, clothing and more. A bake sale and hot dog sale will also be featured. Proceeds benefit global missions and state and local outreach projects.
The Ministers Wives and Ministers Widows (MWMW) is celebrating their annual 5th Sunday Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Marriott Hotel, 200 Lee St. Tickets are $45 each and African dress is requested. The evening features fashion, fun and food. For information, call Linda Ealy at 304-419-4873, Janice Mosley at 304-444-1645 or Roberta Smith at 304-549-2332.
The Minister’s Wives and Ministers Widows will have a hot dog sale and yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the parking lot of New Covenant Baptist Church, corner of Florida Street and 1st Avenue, across from Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary.
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, service Saturday at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Daniel Davis preaching. Roger Cunningham will sing.
Music
Liberty Baptist Church, 2469 Yates Crossing in Milton, will have an outdoor sing at 5 p.m. Saturday at the church. Admission is free and no offering will be taken. The Harvesters Quartet from Sanford, North Carolina, and the Humphreys from Ripley will be guest performers. Bring a lawn chair and friend. For questions, call John Snodgrass at 304-638-0639.
The Women’s Chorus of Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1530 Third Ave., will have its annual Choir Reunion at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church. Featured will be Pastor Debbie Schultz and the youth team from the south Park Presbyterian Church. The Burs Family, Minister James Reese and the Martin Luther King Junior Male Chorus Band.
A gospel sing featuring The BrighterSide Quartet and The Believers Quartet will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Elk River Community and Education Center at 902 Main Street in Elkview. No admission charge but donations appreciated. Concessions will be sold.
Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St., Spring Hill, will present the “Heaven” play, a musical drama, at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Danny Pettit will sing at 7 p.m. on Monday at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church, Wills Creek, Elkview.
Special services
Men’s Day will be celebrated on Sunday at Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, 5125 Church Drive, Rand. Minister Keith Tyler will be guest speaker and Brothers in the Cross will provide music.
The men of St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 1108 Second Ave., will celebrate their annual Men’s Day on Sunday with an 11 a.m. service featuring Rev. John Sylvia and the Men’s Choir, and a 3:30 p.m. service with guest Minister Shaun Shamblin, lay elder at Putney Memorial Church, and music by the Women of Praise from Ohio.
Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 1343 Lewis St., Charleston, will honor First Lady Cassandra Staples on Friday at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be First Lady Chanel Collins, choirs and congregation of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. The church will celebrate the 7th Pastoral Anniversary of Dr. Jerry Staples on Aug. 25. Guest speaker at 11 a.m. will be Bishop Thomas Murray, Pastor, First Baptist of Montgomery and guest speaker at 3:30 p.m. will be Rev. Walter M. Leach, pastor, St. Paul Baptist Temple, Beckley. Dinner will be served following morning service.
Brookside Ministries COGIC in Mount Carbon will feature Dr. Bruce E. Hogan, senior pastor, and a Pastoral Fellowship Service on Aug. 25 at 3:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Apostle Robert Haley from A More Excellent Way Life Center Church in Charleston.
Vacation Bible School
Pilgrim Home Missionary Baptist Church, at 7015 Kanawha St. in St. Albans, will celebrate its 10th annual Women’s Day during the 11 a.m. morning worship service on Sunday. The theme is “Live a life in full bloom with purpose for His Glory.” The guest speaker will be Mary Poke, first lady of St. Paul Baptist Church of St. Albans.
Items for Church Activities may be submitted by mail to Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301, faxed to 304-348-1233 or email: news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime telephone number. Information will not be taken by phone. The deadline is noon Thursday.