Church activities: Dec. 20, 2019

Miscellaneous
The Cross Lanes United Methodist Church’s Baby Love Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Friday and again Jan. 3 and Jan. 17 at the church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive. The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn to 6) and wipes to those families who need a little extra help. Products will be available on these dates and times only. Formula will also be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. All that is required is proof that the child you are getting products for belongs to that person. Enter the church through the lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Bowles Ridge Community Church in Liberty, will presents its annual Christmas play “Gilligan’s Island” at 7 p.m. on Friday at the church.
Walker Chapel Bible Church located on Walker Ridge will present an outdoor nativity from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday. At 5 and 6 p.m., there will be a reading of the Christmas Nativity Story, along with special singing. Refreshments will be served. In case of inclement weather, the nativity will be held inside the fellowship building. For questions, call 304-633-9737.
Teays Valley Church of God will offer a new “GriefShare” weekly support group that will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings beginning on Jan. 8 at the church. Childcare is available for the Wednesday group. “GriefShare” is a caring support group for people grieving the loss of someone close. The class is free, but participants must purchase a workbook for $20. Register by emailing: connect@tvcog.org or by calling 304-757-9222 to register. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
The Charleston Black Ministerial Alliance’s Dr. Martin Luther King Birthday Celebration will be held at 3 p.m. on Jan. 12 at Ferguson Memorial Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. E. Alphonso Heyliger is pastor. Speaker will be Dr. Anthony L. Jenkins, Ph.D., President of West Virginia State University, Institute. The Martin Luther King Junior Male Chorus will provide the music. Clergy are asked to be in their robes or a dark suit and missionary white. Clergy spouses in black. All other clergy who wish to walk in the processional will need to bring their robe to the formal service.
Music
A Christmas Concert to benefit Common Grounds Outreach Ministry titled, “A Christmas gift from our hearts to yours ... soul to soul,” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Morris Memorial United Methodist Church, 4615 MacCorkle Ave., Kanawha City. Featuring: The Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus, The Brothers in the Cross, Jack Anderson, The Vandalia Men’s Chorus, Rodney Boyden, Debra Shultz and The Unit. For event information or to donate, call 304-553-0865.
Ten 4 Him handbells and the Goldtown Community Church choir will combine to present their Christmas concert at 11 a.m. on Sunday at the church, located 1/2 mile south of the Goldtown Exit off Interstate 77.
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have its 7 p.m. Saturday night service featuring Clarence Deel preaching and Larry White singing.
The sanctuary choir of Mount Vernon Baptist Church has scheduled two performances of the Christmas cantata, “The First Noel: Celebrating the Birthday of a King.” The presentations will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday and at 11 a.m. on Sunday at the church. Cantata director will be The Rev. Monty Foster, associate pastor for youth and music. Pianist accompanist will be Linda Hendrickson, with soloists Ellen Walker and Cory Brown, and narration by Jane Fix. There will be a children’s presentation prior to each performance. Ron McClung is the senior pastor. Mount Vernon Baptist Church is located at 2150 Mount Vernon Road, Hurricane, near Exit 39 off Interstate 64. For more information, call the church at 304-757-9110.
Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, invites the community to join them in the celebration of Advent at the 11 a.m. Sunday service with the Chancel Choir Christmas cantata “Have You Heard?” The church will have its Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Calvary Baptist Church, with Forks of Coal Missionary Baptist Church, community choir and orchestra will present the 5th annual A Festival of Lessons and Carols at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church. The eclectic Christmas program’s theme is “Hallelujah to the Lamb.” Narrative lessons are given and beautiful choral and orchestral arrangements include: anthems, including selections from Handel, Holst, Mary McDonald, Joseph M. Martin, Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith, solos, spirituals, and traditional carols with audience participation, and concludes with Dan Forrest’s incredible arrangement of “Angels from the Realms of Glory.” The orchestra will include strings, brass, woodwinds, percussion and keyboard, with several players coming from the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra. There is no admittance charge. Calvary will also present its traditional Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Calvary Baptist Church is located off the westbound Interstate 64 exit for Washington Street West and the Lee Street exit of eastbound Interstate 64, on Charleston’s West Side, at the corner of Lee Street and Maryland Avenue directly behind Kroger store.
Special services
The New Life Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 412 21st St., will have its annual Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church. The Rev. Garland Johnson of London First Missionary Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.
Rock of Ages Free Will Baptist Church, 633 Buffington Street, Guyandotte, in Huntington will feature the Rev. Jason C. Black as preacher at the 11 a.m. morning worship service. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Pastor Jason C. Black will preach at the 6 p.m. Sunday service and the church choir will sing. There will be no Wednesday night service.
The Upper Kanawha Valley Ministers and Deacons Fellowship will hold its Fourth Sunday Fellowship service at 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Eagle Central Baptist Church in Eagle. The gospel messenger will be Minister Lawrence Washington.
The traditional Midnight Mass will be offered at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on U.S. 60 West, White Sulphur Springs, at 12:01 a.m. Christmas Day. Other Masses scheduled for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the White Sulphur Springs church are 4 p.m. Christmas Eve and 9 a.m. Christmas Day.
On Christmas Eve, Mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Walnut Street at WV 63 West, at 6:30 p.m. and on the Christmas Day Mass will be at St. Louis, King of France, Mission at 11 a.m. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hinton will have a Christmas Eve Mass at 4 p.m. and Christmas Day Mass at 9 a.m. with Sacred Heart Catholic Mission in Rainelle having Christmas Day Mass at 11:30 a.m. St. Bernard’s Catholic Church at Snowshoe will have the Catholic Christmas Eve Mass at 9 p.m. There will also be Christmas Masses at St. John Neumann in Marlinton and St. Mark, the Evangelist, in Bartow.
Fisher Memorial Church invites the public in attending all or a portion of their New Year’s Eve Watch Night Service from 8 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31. The Choraliers, Freeman Newhouse, Lathey Family, The New Life Singers, FMC Quartet and Choir will sing. The Rev. Kenny Coon, Pastor of Fisher Chapel United Methodist Church, will speak around 9:30 p.m. Fisher Chapel Choir and Church Family have been invited to join in the service. A Fellowship and Refreshment Hour will be observed in the Family Center from 10 to 11 p.m. At 11 p.m., everyone returns to the Sanctuary for the remaining service, concluding at the midnight hour when everyone gathers around the altar for Family Prayer and the ringing of the church bells. The church is located 1/2 mile on Dudden Fork Road off Goldtown Exit of Interstate 77.
The Upper Kanawha Valley Minister and Deacons Fellowship will hold its New Year’s Eve Service at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 141 Morris Drive, Montgomery. The gospel messenger will be Minister Charles Mullins.
Co-Pastors Robert and Dorothy Dean, along with their church, Rand Bethel Church of the Nazarene, will be fellowshipping with Nondenominational Fellowship at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the church, located at 1001 Hendrix Ave. in Charleston.
