Church Activities: Dec. 7, 2019

Miscellaneous
Kanawha United Presbyterian Church will have a Kanawha Forum Christmas Carol Sing-Along at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. The sing-along, led by music director Chris Engel at the organ, is free. A Kanawha Forum luncheon will be available for $10 by reservation immediately following the sing-along at 12:35 p.m. The luncheon will consist of butternut squash soup with roasted red pepper puree, ginger scones, apple-pear salad with lemon-poppy seed dressing and Sicilian Christmas cake. Reservations may be made by calling the church office at 304-342-6558 no later than noon, Monday. The church is located at 1009 Virginia St. E., beside the Charleston Gazette-Mail building.
Fairview United Methodist Church, 5011 Pebble Drive, Cross Lanes, will feature a Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 11 a.m. on Dec. 14 at the church. Bring your cameras. Donations only and will be used to purchase toys for the Cross Lanes Community Services.
Asbury United Methodist Church will have a Christmas bazaar from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the church, corner of Elizabeth and Jackson streets on Charleston’s East End. Collectibles, antiques, gently used toys and more will be featured. The free clothing closet will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. For information, call 304-345-6934.
The Methodist Men of the First United Methodist Church in South Charleston will host a Community Christmas Pancake Breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the church social hall. All donations will benefit the Heart and Hand Toy Fund.
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 520 Kanawha Blvd. W., will host an adult discussion series at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. A wide variety of topics will be covered from science, to politics to spirituality. People of all beliefs are welcome to engage in a civil, organized and informative debate and also invited to attend the worship service at 11 a.m. For information, visit uucharlestonwv.org or call 304-345-5042.
The Cross Lanes United Methodist Church’s Baby Love Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 20, and again on Jan. 3 and 17 at the church located at 5320 Frontier Drive. The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn to 6) and wipes to those families who need a little extra help. Products will be available on these dates and times only. Formula will also be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. All that is required is proof that the child you are getting products for, belongs to that person. Enter the church through the lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
First Presbyterian Church of Charleston will open its annual fair trade boutique, Hope Village at the church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way. The shop will be open on the first floor of the church from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. Unique items from around the world will be featured and sales help artisans provide food, clothing and shelter for their families as well as education for people around the world. For information, call 304-343-8961 or www.firstpresby.com/hope-village.
The Dunbar United Methodist Church, with assistance from the South Charleston High School JROTC, will host its annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa and Friends from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the church, located at 1401 Myers Ave., Dunbar. There is plenty of parking available and the building is handicapped accessible. Santa Claus will be in attendance, along with and the WQBE Rabbit, Yeagie Bear, Deputy Dawg, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, the Thomas Hospital Bear and the Grinch. Also there will be nuts for sale, as well as a “Good as New” sale. The breakfast will consist of pancakes, sausage, regular and sugar free syrup, coffee, juice, chocolate and white milk and water. The cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children between the ages of 4 and 12. Children under 4 are free. Proceeds be divided equally among three food projects sponsored and/or supported by the church: “Feed the Team,” which feeds the Dunbar Middle School football team, band and cheer team prior to their football games; “Back Pack Buddies,” which supplies food each Friday to students at Dunbar Primary Center and Dunbar Intermediate Center; and the Dunbar-Institute Samaritan Center, which is the local food pantry for residents of Dunbar and Institute. For questions, call the church office at 304-768-8472.
Music
Multi-Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Bill Gaither, will present the Gaither Christmas Homecoming music spectacular at 7 p.m. on Friday Dec. 13 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, located at 200 Civic Center Drive. The legendary recording artist will present an exciting celebration, filled with the very best in Christian music, including Gaither’s own multi-award winning group, The Gaither Vocal Band, featuring Gaither, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith. Other musical performers include: The Martins, The Nelons, Lynda Randle, Charlotte Ritchie, Gene McDonald and Kevin Williams. For more information, visit www.gaither.com or www.premierproductions.com. Complete details, including group ticket information, is also available by calling 304-345-7469 or 304-345-7418. Tickets are also available at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Box Office.
Levi First Missionary Baptist Church Male Chorus will have a Pre-Christmas Musical Concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the church, 5125 Church Drive. Featured will be Angie Richardson, Antron Welch, Melody Jordan, New Jerusalem Praise Team, James Carter and New Life Choir, Jerome Mack and C.O.G.I.C. of North Charleston and Brookside C.O.G.I.C. Praise Team and Choir.
Spiritual Harmonizers will be in full concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Nondenominational Fellowship Pentecostal Ministries located at 1001 Hendricks Ave., Charleston’s West Side, behind Family Dollar. Pastor is Debbie Thomas and Overseer is Bishop Joseph H. Thomas.
Mid-Ohio Valley Ringers presents Silver Bells a 25th Anniversary Concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Dunbar United Methodist Church, 1401 Myers Ave., Dunbar. Admission is free, however, a freewill offering will be collected. The concert features hand bell arrangements including: “The First Noel,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and “Bell Carol Fantasy.”
David and Shelia Bowen will sing at 7 p.m. Monday at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church, Wills Creek, Elkview.
The Next Generation of Praisers Youth Choir will have a Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at St. Paul AME Church, 1108 2nd Ave. The theme is “O Come Let Us Adore Him.”
Charleston Baptist Temple will present the 58th Annual Feast of the Carols at 5 p.m. Dec. 15 at the church, 209 Morris St. A reception will follow. Special guests will be The Charleston Civic Chorus. Pre-service music will begin at 4:30 p.m.
The Worship Ministry of Teays Valley Church of God will present the musical and candlelight event, “Rejoice! Peace on Earth Has Come,” at 6 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the church. The Christmas concert will feature their worship choir, Voices of Praise, the church’s choir, Bells of Praise, their new bell choir and Praise in Motion, the church’s dance ministry. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. and a nursery will be provided. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of where Rocky Step and Teays Valley Road meet. Church pastor is the Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
Morris Memorial United Methodist Church, 4614 MacCorkle Ave., Kanawha City, will feature a Christmas concert from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 20 titled “A Christmas gift from our hearts to yours ... soul to soul.” The concert will beneift Common Grounds Outreach Ministry. Featuring: The Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus, The Brothers in the Cross, Jack Anderson, The Vandalia Men’s Chorus, Rodney Boyden, Debra Shultz and The Unit. For event information or to donate, call 304-553-0865.
Calvary Baptist Church, with Forks of Coal Missionary Baptist Church, community choir and orchestra will present the 5th annual A Festival of Lessons and Carols at 5 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Calvary Baptist Church. The eclectic Christmas program’s theme is “Hallelujah to the Lamb.” Narrative lessons are given and beautiful choral and orchestral arrangements include: anthems, including selections from Handel, Holst, Mary McDonald, Joseph M. Martin, Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith, solos, spirituals, and traditional carols with audience participation, and concludes with Dan Forrest’s incredible arrangement of “Angels from the Realms of Glory.” The orchestra will include strings, brass, woodwinds, percussion and keyboard, with several players coming from the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra. There is no admittance charge. Calvary will also present its traditional Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24. Calvary Baptist Church is located off the westbound Interstate 64 exit for Washington Street West and the Lee Street exit of eastbound Interstate-64, on Charleston’s West Side, at the corner of Lee Street and Maryland Avenue directly behind Kroger store.
Special services
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have a service at 7 p.m. Saturday with Clarence Deel preaching. One Accord will sing.
Unity of Kanawha Valley will have a Christmas Candle Lighting service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the church, located at 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads in the South Hills area. For more information, please email ukvwv1@gmail.com or call 304-345-0021.
Rock of Ages Free Will Baptist Church, 633 Buffington St. (Guyandotte) in Huntington, will feature Pastor Jason C. Black preaching at the 11 a.m. Sunday worship service. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. Pastor Jason C. Black will preach at the 6 p.m. Sunday service and the church singers will perform. The Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting and Youth Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
