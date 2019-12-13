Church activities: Dec. 13, 2019

Anniversaries/homecomings
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, in Ronceverte, will observe its 100th anniversary of the first Mass in the church at 4 p.m. Sunday. The Most Rev. Bishop Mark Brennan of the Diocese of Wheeling/Charleston will be celebrant. The Hymns and Hers church choir will perform. A gold-plated 2019 Ronceverte Christmas depicting St. Catherine of Siena Church is also available for $10 at the church. A booklet on the history of the parish is being published and will be available on the weekend of Dec. 15. For more information, call the office of the Catholic Churches of the Greenbrier Valley at 304-536-1813 or email st.borromeo@frontier.com.
Miscellaneous
Fairview United Methodist Church, 5011 Pebble Drive, Cross Lanes, will feature a Breakfast With Santa from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Bring your cameras. Donations will be used to purchase toys for the Cross Lanes Community Services.
The Cross Lanes United Methodist Church’s Baby Love Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 20, and again on Jan. 3 and Jan. 17 at the church at 5320 Frontier Drive. The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn to 6) and baby wipes to families who need a little extra help. Products will be available on these dates and times only. Formula will also be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. All that is required is proof that the child you are getting products for belongs to that person. Enter the church through the lower parking lot doors. For information, call 304-415-3194.
Bowles Ridge Community Church, in Liberty, will presents its annual Christmas play, “Gilligan’s Island,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at the church.
Walker Chapel Bible Church, located on Walker Ridge, will present an outdoor nativity from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 22. At 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., there will be a reading of the Christmas Nativity Story, along with special singing. Refreshments will be served. In case of inclement weather, the nativity will be held inside the fellowship building. For questions, call 304-633-9737.
Teays Valley Church of God will offer a new “GriefShare” weekly support group that will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evenings beginning Jan. 8 at the church. Childcare is available. “GriefShare” is a caring support group for people grieving the loss of someone close. The class is free, but participants must purchase a workbook for $20. Register by emailing connect@tvcog.org or by calling 304-757-9222. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Music
Toni Minger will sing at 7 p.m. Monday at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church, Wills Creek, Elkview.
Multi-Grammy Award-winning recording artist Bill Gaither will present the Gaither Christmas Homecoming music spectacular at 7 p.m. Friday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, located at 200 Civic Center Drive. Artists include The Gaither Vocal Band, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith. Other musical performers include The Martins, The Nelons, Lynda Randle, Charlotte Ritchie, Gene McDonald and Kevin Williams. For information, visit www.gaither.com or www.premierproductions.com. Complete details, including group ticket information, is also available by calling 304-345-7469 or 304-345-7418. Tickets are also available at the box office.
Sunlight Baptist Church, in Sissonville, will have a service at 7 p.m. Saturday with Daniel Davis preaching. Roger Cunningham will sing.
Charleston Baptist Temple will present the 58th annual Feast of the Carols at 5 p.m. Sunday at the church, 209 Morris St. A reception will follow. Special guests will be the Charleston Civic Chorus. Pre-service music will begin at 4:30 p.m.
The Next Generation of Praisers Youth Choir will have a Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul AME Church, 1108 2nd Ave. The theme is “O Come Let Us Adore Him.”
The Worship Ministry of Teays Valley Church of God will present the musical and candlelight event, “Rejoice! Peace on Earth Has Come,” at 6 p.m. Sunday at the church. The Christmas concert will feature their worship choir, Voices of Praise; the church’s choir, Bells of Praise; their new bell choir and Praise in Motion, the church’s dance ministry. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. and a nursery will be provided. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of where Rocky Step and Teays Valley Road meet. Church pastor is the Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt. For information, call 304-757-9222.
Morris Memorial United Methodist Church, 4614 MacCorkle Ave., Kanawha City, will feature a Christmas concert from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 20 titled “A Christmas gift from our hearts to yours ... soul to soul.” The concert will beneift Common Grounds Outreach Ministry. Featuring: The Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus, The Brothers in the Cross, Jack Anderson, The Vandalia Men’s Chorus, Rodney Boyden, Debra Shultz and The Unit. For event information or to donate, call 304-553-0865.
Unity of Kanawha Valley will host its annual solstice concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. All proceeds go to the Covenant House of Charleston. The following musicians are donating their time and talent for this very worthy cause: Ron Sowell, Bob Thompson, Alasha Al-Qudwah, Mark Davis, Bill and Becky Kimmons, John Inghram and Julie Adams. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased by emailing ukvwv1@gmail.com or by calling 304-345-0021.
The sanctuary choir of Mount Vernon Baptist Church has scheduled two performances of the Christmas cantata, “The First Noel: Celebrating the Birthday of a King.” The presentations will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 21 and at 11 a.m. Dec. 22 at the church. Cantata director will be The Rev. Monty Foster, associate pastor for youth and music. Pianist accompanist will be Linda Hendrickson, with soloists Ellen Walker and Cory Brown, and narration by Jane Fix. There will be a children’s presentation prior to each performance. Ron McClung is the senior pastor. Mount Vernon Baptist Church is located at 2150 Mount Vernon Road, Hurricane, near Exit 39 off Interstate 64. For information, call the church at 304-757-9110.
Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, invites the community to join them in the celebration of Advent at the 11 a.m. Dec. 22 service with the Chancel Choir Christmas cantata, “Have You Heard?” The church will have its Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Calvary Baptist Church, with Forks of Coal Missionary Baptist Church, community choir and orchestra will present the 5th annual A Festival of Lessons and Carols at 5 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Calvary Baptist Church. The eclectic Christmas program’s theme is “Hallelujah to the Lamb.” Narrative lessons are given and beautiful choral and orchestral arrangements include: anthems, including selections from Handel, Holst, Mary McDonald, Joseph M. Martin, Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith, solos, spirituals, and traditional carols with audience participation, and concludes with Dan Forrest’s incredible arrangement of “Angels from the Realms of Glory.” The orchestra will include strings, brass, woodwinds, percussion and keyboard, with several players coming from the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra. There is no admittance charge. Calvary will also present its traditional Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. Calvary Baptist Church is located off the westbound Interstate 64 exit for Washington Street West and the Lee Street exit of eastbound Interstate 64, on Charleston’s West Side, at the corner of Lee Street and Maryland Avenue directly behind Kroger store.
Special services
Rock of Ages Free Will Baptist Church, 633 Buffington St., in Huntington, will feature a youth Christmas play at the 11 a.m. Sunday worship service. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. Pastor Jason C. Black will preach at the 6 p.m. Sunday service and Midnight Storm will perform. The Wednesday night prayer meeting and youth group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Co-Pastors Robert and Dorothy Dean, along with their church — Rand Bethel Church of the Nazarene — will be fellowshipping with Nondenominational Fellowship at 10 p.m. Dec. 31 at the church, located at 1001 Hendrix Ave., in Charleston.
