Church Activities: Dec. 27, 2019

Miscellaneous
The Cross Lanes United Methodist Church’s Baby Love Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 3 and 17 at the church located at 5320 Frontier Drive. The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn to 6) and wipes to those families who need a little extra help. Products will be available on these dates and times only. Formula will also be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. All that is required is proof that the child you are getting products for belongs to that person. Enter the church through the lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Teays Valley Church of God will offer a new “GriefShare” weekly support group that will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings beginning on Jan. 8 at the church. Childcare is available for the Wednesday group. “GriefShare” is a caring support group for people grieving the loss of someone close. The class is free, but participants must purchase a workbook for $20. Register by emailing connect@tvcog.org or by calling 304-757-9222. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
The Charleston Black Ministerial Alliance’s Dr. Martin Luther King Birthday Celebration will be held at 3 p.m. on Jan. 12 at Ferguson Memorial Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. E. Alphonso Heyliger is pastor. Speaker will be Dr. Anthony L. Jenkins, Ph.D., president of West Virginia State University, Institute. The Martin Luther King Junior Male Chorus will provide the music. Clergy are asked to be in their robes or a dark suit and missionary white. Clergy spouses in black. All other clergy who wish to walk in the processional will need to bring their robe to the formal service.
Music
Ten 4 Him handbells and the Goldtown Community Church choir will combine to present their Christmas concert.
Special services
Rock of Ages Free Will Baptist Church, 633 Buffington Street (Guyandotte) in Huntington will feature the Rev. Hurston Webb as preacher at the 11 a.m. morning worship service. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Pastor Jason C. Black will preach at the 6 p.m. Sunday service and the church singers performing. There will be no Wednesday night services.
The Believers will be singing at 6 p.m. on Sunday at South Parkersburg Baptist Church at 1655 Blizzard Dr. in Parkersburg. They will sing during a service that begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, New Years Eve, at East Nitro Baptist Church at Elm Street and Washington Ave. in Nitro.
Fisher Memorial Church invites the public in attending all or a portion of their New Year’s Eve Watch Night Service from 8 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31. The Choraliers, Freeman Newhouse, Lathey Family, The New Life Singers, FMC Quartet and Choir will sing. The Rev. Kenny Coon, pastor of Fisher Chapel United Methodist Church, will speak around 9:30 p.m. Fisher Chapel Choir and church family have been invited to join in the service. A fellowship and refreshment hour will be observed in the Family Center from 10 to 11 p.m. At 11 p.m. everyone returns to the sanctuary for the remaining service, concluding at the midnight hour when everyone gathers around the altar for family prayer and the ringing of the church bells. The church is located 1/2 mile on Dudden Fork Road off Goldtown Exit of Interstate 77.
Rock of Ages Free Will Baptist Church, 633 Buffington St. (Guyandotte) in Huntington will welcome Park Circle Freewill Baptist Church as guests from 8 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday at the church. The Rev. Randy Jeffers will preach first. Still Standing and the Waymarks will sing. Pastor Jason C. Black will preach last. There will be an intermission snack break in the middle of the service.
The Upper Kanawha Valley Minister and Deacons Fellowship will hold its New Year’s Eve service at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 141 Morris Drive, Montgomery. The gospel messenger will be Minister Charles Mullins.
Co-Pastors Robert and Dorothy Dean, along with their church, Rand Bethel Church of the Nazarene, will be fellowshipping with Nondenominational Fellowship Pentecostal Ministries at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, the last night of the year, at 1001 Hendrix Ave., Charleston.
Pilgrim Home Baptist Church, St. Paul Baptist Church, Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1st Baptist Church of Vandalia, The New 1st Baptist Church of Kanawha City, and Community Baptist Church will combine and have New Year’s Eve Watch Night Service on Tuesday at Pilgrim Home Baptist Church located at 7015 Kanawha St. in St. Albans. A repass will be served beginning at 8:30 p.m. and the church service will begin at 9:30 p.m. The Rev. Michael A. Poke, pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church, will bring forth the preached word. Music will be provided by all churches previously listed. You do not have to be a member of one of these churches to attend.
