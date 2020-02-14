Church Activities: Feb. 14, 2020

Miscellaneous
The Women’s Day Committee of St. Paul AME Church, 1108 Second Ave., will sponsor their annual “Sweetheart Dinner” for Valentine’s Day from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the church. Music will be provided. Tickets are $15 each or $25 for a purchase of two tickets at the door. For information, call the church at 304-343-3085.
Revive Ministries will sponsor a Suicide Prevention Event at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Charleston Boulevard Seventh-day Adventist Church, 622 Kanawha Blvd. W. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There will be a Night of Knowledge through experience and resources; Inspiration through music and testimony; and Hope through connectivity and community. Robert Colon will speak. The event is free, however, an offering for Suicide Prevention will be taken. For information, contact Pastor Joel Klimkewicz at 989-296-1927 or visit reviveministriesfl.com. Information can also be obtained at boulevardsad.org or joelk@mvcsda.org.
Free prom gowns in an array of colors, styles and sizes are available at Ronda’s Closet, located inside Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 6823 Sissonville Drive, Charleston. Girls may shop from 1 to 3 p.m. each Sunday through prom season. After their special events, girls are asked to return gowns for others to enjoy next year. For more information, call Julia Black at 304-389-4604.
A Precept Community Bible Study on the Book of Revelation will be held for 13 weeks from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays beginning this Tuesday at Hansford Community Center in St. Albans. The workbooks cost $27. For more information, contact Terri Smith at 304-542-5329.
Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, will have an Indoor Garage and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 7. Spaces are available for rental at $20.00, space and table $25. For information and reservations, call Betty Darby at 304-415-2483 or 681-217-1488 or Peggy Thompson at 304-755-3450.
Teays Valley Church of God will offer a new “GriefShare” weekly support group that will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings at the church. Childcare is available. “GriefShare” is a caring support group for people grieving the loss of someone close. The class is free, but participants must purchase a workbook for $20. Register by emailing: connect@tvcog.org or by calling 304-757-9222 to register. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Teays Valley Church of God is hosting a free “Dealing with Dementia” seminar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Feb. 22 at the church. The church is offering a workshop to provide tips and strategies for caregivers on best practices for caring for their loved ones and themselves. Those who attend the workshop will receive a copy of the new “Dealing with Dementia” guide, which provides more than 300 pages of information and solutions to problems caregivers face every day. Space is limited. Call 304-757-9222 to register. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
The Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center has changed the start date for the “Shattered Faith” Religious Trauma Group Session in Charleston. The group will now meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on March 17, 24, 31, April 7, 14, 21, 28 and May 5. The cost is $120 for all the meetings. Eugenie Taylor and Randy Richardson will lead the group. Participants are required to complete an introductory meeting with Eugenie Taylor before registering. To set up a meeting, call Taylor at 304-807-9613 or email her at eugenie@kpcc.com. Once the introductory meeting has taken place, Taylor will provide further registration instructions.
Music
The Homeland Southern Gospel Choir will be in concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Community Chapel, 5287 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes.
Roger and Sharron Cunningham will sing at 7 p.m. Monday at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church, Wills Creek, Elkview.
A Black History Gospel Musical will be held at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at St. Paul AME Church, 1108 2nd Ave. Special guests include Greater New Jerusalem Church Praise Team, Community Missionary Baptist Church Choir, Rachel Hill, Fathers House Dance Team, North Charleston Apostolic Church Choir, Tracie Wilmer, and Levi Missionary Church Inspirational Choir.
Fisher Memorial Church will have a gospel sing at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the church. The Believers Quartet, Freeman Newhouse and Choir will sing. Refreshments will be served in the Family Center after the sing. Aaron Finney is the pastor. The church is located 1/2 mile on Dudden Fork Road off Goldtown Exit of Interstate 77. Call 304-993-2777 for more information.
Revival
Esta Baptist Church, Branch Road, Witcher Creek, will have revival services at 7 p.m. nightly, Sunday through Tuesday at the church. Evangelist Sam Gipp from Idaho will speak and special music will be provided by Kenny Calloway from Kentucky.
Special services
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have a service at 7 p.m. on Saturday night with Clarence Deel preaching. Roger Cunningham will sing.
A special presentation by the Bob Jones University Drama Ministry Team will be presented at 11 a.m. Sunday at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans. The program will feature an original drama, “Letters to Theophilus: Dramatic Vignettes on the Gospel of Luke.” Members of the group are students at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina. The church is located at 701 MacCorkle Ave. West, St. Albans, one mile west of Winfield Road. For more information, call Pastor Mike Hager at 304-727-9491.
The First Missionary Baptist of Vandalia, 1500 Mountain Road, will celebrate Black History Month at 3 p.m. on March 1 at the church. The Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus will be featured in concert.
The New First Baptist Church of Kanawha City, 4524 Washington Ave. S.E., will have church services at 11 a.m. on Sunday during the month of February. Pastor David M. Fryson will preach a special Black History Month Sermon Series titled, “The African Presence in the Bible.” Refreshments will be served after the service.
Rock of Ages Freewill Baptist Church, 633 Buffington St., (Guyandotte) in Huntington will feature Pastor Jason C. Black preaching at the 11 a.m. service. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Pastor Black will preach at the 6 p.m. Sunday service and the church singers will sing. The Wednesday night prayer meeting/youth group will meet at 7 p.m. Choir practice is 6:30 p.m.
Burke Community Church, located 15 minutes up Elk River Road, above Clendenin, will have its Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. with Sunday school following. The Wednesday night prayer service begins at 7 p.m. with preaching and teaching following. Pastor is Clarence Deel.
West Charleston Baptist Church will have its Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays at the church, 415 Virginia St. W. The Tuesday Women’s Exercise Program begins at 6 p.m. The Wednesday Prayer meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the church at 304-345-7733.
