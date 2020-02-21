Church Activities: Feb. 21, 2020

Miscellaneous
Greater Emmanuel Gospel Tabernacle Church, 1546 3rd Ave., will have a Black History month dinner at 1:30 p.m. Sunday and a special service at 3 p.m. with guest speaker Pastor Debra Thomas Non Denominational Fellowship. Van transportation is available by calling the church at 304-346-2511.
The Upper Kanawha Valley Ministers and Deacons Fellowship will sponsor a Men’s Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m. Feb. 29 at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Carbondale, where the Rev. R.D. Morton is pastor. All men are encouraged to attend.
Free prom gowns in an array of colors, styles and sizes are available at Ronda’s Closet, located inside Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 6823 Sissonville Drive, Charleston. Girls may shop from 1 to 3 p.m. each Sunday through prom season. After their special events, girls are asked to return gowns for others to enjoy next year. For more information, call Julia Black at 304-389-4604.
A Precept Community Bible Study on the Book of Revelation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays at Hansford Community Center in St. Albans. The workbooks cost $27. For more information, contact Terri Smith at 304-542-5329.
Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, will have an Indoor Garage and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 7. Spaces are available for rental at $20, space and table $25. For information and reservations, call Betty Darby at 304-415-2483 or 681-217-1488 or Peggy Thompson at 304-755-3450.
Teays Valley Church of God will offer a new “GriefShare” weekly support group that will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings at the church. Childcare is available. “GriefShare” is a caring support group for people grieving the loss of someone close. The class is free, but participants must purchase a workbook for $20. Register by emailing: connect@tvcog.org or by calling 304-757-9222 to register. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Teays Valley Church of God is hosting a free “Dealing with Dementia” seminar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Saturday at the church. The church is offering a workshop to provide tips and strategies for caregivers on best practices for caring for their loved ones and themselves. Those who attend the workshop will receive a copy of the new “Dealing with Dementia” guide, which provides more than 300 pages of information and solutions to problems caregivers face every day. Space is limited. Call 304-757-9222 to register. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
United Disciples of Christ Church will have a “Noodles and Doodles” spaghetti dinner from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. and from 7 to 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 29 at the church, located at 100 United Disciples Drive, South Charleston. The dinner is sponsored by the youth group and proceeds will benefit the Church Ministries program. The cost is $13 for adults, $7 for ages 3-9 years, and free for children under age 3. There will be live music and a silent auction featuring art and gift items.
The Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center has changed the start date for the “Shattered Faith” Religious Trauma Group Session in Charleston. The group will now meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on March 17, 24, 31, April 7, 14, 21, 28 and May 5. The cost is $120 for all the meetings. Eugenie Taylor and Randy Richardson will lead the group. Participants are required to complete an introductory meeting with Eugenie Taylor before registering. To set up a meeting, call Taylor at 304-807-9613 or email her at eugenie@kpcc.com. Once the introductory meeting has taken place, Taylor will provide further registration instructions.
A series of free seminars geared toward seniors and their caretakers will be offered through February and March at 6:30 p.m. on Mondays at King’s River Ministries, 777 Mallory Lane, St. Albans. The schedule is as follows: Monday, Estate Planning Workshop; March 2, What To Do With Grandma’s Yellow Plate?; March 9, Rebuilding Together: Charleston; March 16, Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley; March 23, Savvy Social Security Strategies; March 30, Aging Safely in Place. The workshops are offered free of charge by WV It Takes a Village, a group of volunteers brought together by their commitment to caring for seniors. Just as it takes a village to raise a child, it takes similar effort to care for and protect senior citizen neighbors. Anyone interested in hosting WV It Takes a Village at your church or group meeting, contact Tabitha Justice at tabithajustice1@yahoo.com, or visit Facebook @WVItTakes aVillage.
Easter/Lenten programs and events
Mount Vernon Baptist Church will present an Easter-themed production, titled, “Shadows of Love,” written and produced by Senior Pastor Ron McClung, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on April 5 at First Baptist Church, St. Albans, followed by another at 6:30 p.m., April 8, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Charleston. The last two performances will be at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 2150 Mount Vernon Road, Hurricane (near Exit 39 of Interstate 64) at 7 p.m., April 10 (Good Friday), and again at 7 p.m., April 12, Easter Sunday. The various scenes will include the Creation, miracles, arrest and crucifixion. Call Pastor McClung at 304-542-4699 for more information.
A free pre-Lenten Interfaith special “Who is Jesus?” event will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, for an interfaith forum on who Jesus is and was according to Jewish, Muslim and Christian faiths. The event will be presented by Rabbi Victor Urecki, Congregation B’nai Jacob; Imam Nasir Abdulassalam, Islamic Association of West Virginia; and the Rev. Dr. Nancy Kahaian, First Presbyterian Church. Call the church office for more details at 304-343-8961.
The Lenten fried or baked Fish Dinners will begin on Feb. 28 in the Parker Community Center of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in downtown White Sulphur Springs. Dinners will continue March 6, 13, 20, 27, and April 3 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. each Friday. Sponsored by the Alleghany Highlands Council 8689, Knights of Columbus, each meal includes Tilapia (fried or baked), scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, hard rolls, desserts and beverages. Adult plates are $12; children 5-12, $6 (eat in or carry out); under 5, free, all you care to eat (eat in only) $15, and a family of one or two adults and their children under the age of 12, $25 (eat in only). Proceeds from the dinners go to community, youth, service and church projects in the six county area. Located one block south of U.S. 60, Main Street, in White Sulphur Springs, the Parker Community Center is located behind the Church. For more information concerning the dinners, contact the office of the Catholic Churches of the Greenbrier Valley 304-536-1813 or the Knights of Columbus 304-645-1373.
Music
A Black History Gospel Musical will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul AME Church, 1108 2nd Ave. Special guests include Greater New Jerusalem Church Praise Team, Community Missionary Baptist Church Choir, Rachel Hill, Fathers House Dance Team, North Charleston Apostolic Church Choir, Tracie Wilmer, Levi Missionary Baptist Church Inspirational Choir, and Drummer Kingston Price.
The Believers will sing at 7 p.m. on Saturday during a gospel sing at Fisher Memorial Church on Dudden Fork Road off of Interstate 77, Goldtown Exit. They will also sing at 6 p.m. on Sunday with soloist Jim Edens at Kelly’s Creek Community Church on Kelly’s Creek Road in Sissonville.
Fisher Memorial Church will have a gospel sing at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the church. The Believers Quartet, Fisher Memorial Male Quartet, Freeman Newhouse and Choir will sing. Refreshments will be served in the Family Center after the sing. Aaron Finney is the pastor. The church is located 1/2 mile on Dudden Fork Road off Goldtown Exit of Interstate 77. Call 304-993-2777 for more information.
Revival/Camp meeting
Camp meeting services will be held March 15-17 at Allens Fork Community Church, Allens Fork Road, Sissonville. Special singing by the New Horizons will be provided on March 15 and preaching by the Rev. Al Mendez from Charleston. Evangelist Calvin Ray Evans from New Boston, Ohio, will preach on March 16 and special singing by the Allens Fork Trio and preaching by Evangelist Calvin Ray Evans will be held on March 17, with special singing by Inheritance. Pastor Jerry Bonnett welcomes everyone to come for a night of good singing and great fellowship. For more information/directions, call 304-988-2156 or 304-988-9044.
Special services
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have a service at 7 p.m. on Saturday night with Daniel Davis preaching. Doctors Creek choir will sing.
Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 1343 Lewis St., will celebrate Black History at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the church. They will be honoring trailblazers Ivin B. Lee, Wayman Wilson, Dallas Staples and Charles Overstreet. Guest pastor will be the Rev. Frances DuBose. Host pastor is the Rev. Dr. Jerry Staples.
The Upper Kanawha Valley Minister and Deacons Fellowship will have its Fourth Sunday Fellowship Service at 7 p.m. Sunday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 141 Morris Drive, Montgomery. Speaker will be the Rev. Doug Mullins, pastor of St. John Missionary Baptist Church.
The First Missionary Baptist of Vandalia, 1500 Mountain Road, will celebrate Black History Month on March 1 at the church. A Soul Food Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m. and the Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus will be featured in concert at 3 p.m.
The First Missionary Baptist Church of Vandalia, Male Chorus will celebrate Men’s Day at 3 p.m. on March 15 at the church. The Gospel Singaleers from Beckley, will be in concert.
The New First Baptist Church of Kanawha City, 4524 Washington Ave. S.E., will have church services at 11 a.m. on Sunday during the month of February. Pastor David M. Fryson will preach a special Black History Month sermon series titled, “The African Presence in the Bible.” Refreshments will be served after the service.
Rock of Ages Freewill Baptist Church, 633 Buffington St., (Guyandotte) in Huntington will feature Pastor Jason C. Black preaching at the 11 a.m. service. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Pastor Black will preach at the 6 p.m. Sunday service and Rick and Karen Blanton will sing. The Wednesday night prayer meeting/youth group will meet at 7 p.m. Choir practice is 6:30 p.m.
Burke Community Church, located 15 minutes up Elk River Road, above Clendenin, will have its Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. with Sunday school following. The Wednesday night prayer service begins at 7 p.m. with preaching and teaching following. Pastor is Clarence Deel.
West Charleston Baptist Church will have its Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays at the church, 415 Virginia St. W. The Tuesday Women’s Exercise Program begins at 6 p.m. The Wednesday Prayer meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the church at 304-345-7733.
