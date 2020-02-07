Church Activities: Feb. 7, 2020

Miscellaneous
A Precept Community Bible Study on the Book of Revelation will be held for 13 weeks from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday beginning Feb. 18, at Hansford Community Center, in St. Albans. The workbooks cost $27. For information, contact Terri Smith at 304-542-5329.
Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, will have an Indoor Garage and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7. Rental spaces are available for $20.00, or $25 with a table. For information and reservations, call Betty Darby at 304-415-2483 or 681-217-1488, or Peggy Thompson at 304-755-3450.
Teays Valley Church of God is offering a new “GriefShare” weekly support group that will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evenings at the church. Childcare is available. “GriefShare” is a caring support group for people grieving the loss of someone close. The class is free, but participants must purchase a workbook for $20. Register by emailing connect@tvcog.org or by calling 304-757-9222. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
The Charleston Chapter of the Merton Institute welcomes the public to a discussion on all things Merton, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St. E. Use the Elizabeth Street entrance. A free-will donation will be accepted. To register, contact Father Bill Petro at frbpetro42@gmail.com, 304-345-0926 or wvisreg@aol.com.
Teays Valley Church of God is hosting a free “Dealing with Dementia” seminar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Feb. 22 at the church. The church is offering a workshop to provide tips and strategies for caregivers on best practices for caring for their loved ones and themselves. Those who attend the workshop will receive a copy of the new “Dealing with Dementia” guide, which provides more than 300 pages of information and solutions to problems caregivers face every day. Space is limited. Call 304-757-9222 to register. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
The Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center has changed the start date for the “Shattered Faith” Religious Trauma Group Session in Charleston. The group will now meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on March 17, 24, 31, April 7, 14, 21, 28 and May 5. The cost is $120 for all the meetings. Eugenie Taylor and Randy Richardson will lead the group. Participants are required to complete an introductory meeting with Eugenie Taylor before registering. To set up a meeting, call Taylor at 304-807-9613 or email her at eugenie@kpcc.com.
Music
The Homeland Southern Gospel Choir will be in concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at Community Chapel, 5287 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes.
Revival
Esta Baptist Church, on Branch Road in Witcher Creek, will have revival services at 7 p.m. nightly, Feb. 16-18 at the church. Evangelist Sam Gipp from Idaho will speak and special music will be provided by Kenny Calloway from Kentucky.
Special services
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have a service at 7 p.m. Saturday night with Daniel Davis preaching. Larry White will sing.
Clarence Deel will be preaching at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hickory Grove Church, Kenna.
The New First Baptist Church of Kanawha City, 4524 Washington Ave. S.E., will have church services at 11 a.m. on Sunday during the month of February. Pastor David M. Fryson will preach a special Black History Month Sermon Series titled, “The African Presence in the Bible.” Refreshments will be served after the service.
Rock of Ages Freewill Baptist Church, 633 Buffington St., in Huntington will feature Pastor Jason C. Black preaching at the 11 a.m. service. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Pastor Black will preach at the 6 p.m. Sunday service and the Waugh Family will sing. The Wednesday night prayer meeting/youth group will meet at 7 p.m. Choir practice is 6:30 p.m.
Burke Community Church, located 15 minutes up Elk River Road, above Clendenin, will have its Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. with Sunday school following. The Wednesday night prayer service begins at 7 p.m. with preaching and teaching following. Pastor is Clarence Deel.
West Charleston Baptist Church will have its Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays at the church, 415 Virginia St. W. The Tuesday Women’s Exercise Program begins t 6 p.m. The Wednesday Prayer meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the church at 304-345-7733.
