Church activities: Jan. 31, 2020

Unity of Kanawha Valley will have its annual Souper Bowl Soup Sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. There will be a variety of soups, breads, desserts and drinks for sale. Dine in or carry-out is available. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads in Charleston.
Teays Valley Church of God is hosting a free ACT math prep review from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church. The class will be led by a certified math teacher. Space is limited. Teays Valley Church of God is now located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road. To register a student, call 304-757-9222.
Teays Valley Church of God offers a new “GriefShare” weekly support group that will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evenings at the church. Childcare is available. “GriefShare” is a caring support group for people grieving the loss of someone close. The class is free, but participants must purchase a workbook for $20. Register by emailing: connect@tvcog.org or by calling 304-757-9222 to register. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Teays Valley Church of God is hosting a free “Dealing with Dementia” seminar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Feb. 22 at the church. The church is offering a workshop to provide tips and strategies for caregivers on best practices for caring for their loved ones and themselves. Those who attend the workshop will receive a copy of the new “Dealing with Dementia” guide, which provides more than 300 pages of information and solutions to problems caregivers face every day. Space is limited. Call 304-757-9222 to register. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
The Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center will offer an eight-week “Shattered Faith” religious trauma group session in Charleston. The group meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25, and March 3, 10 and 17. The cost is $120 for all the meetings. Eugenie Taylor and Randy Richardson will lead the group. Participants are required to complete an introductory meeting with Eugenie Taylor before registering. To set up a meeting, call Taylor at 304-807-9613 or email her at eugenie@kpcc.com. Once the introductory meeting has taken place, Taylor will provide further registration instructions.
Renea Crozier of Abundant Life Ministries, 1534 Washington St. E., is having a Vision Board Party at 1 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the church. Pam Moore-Haley and Victoria Barksdale will be the facilitators. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required by Feb. 2. To register, email abundantlifewv@aol.com or call the church at 304-342-0058.
Brothers of Faith will sing at 7 p.m. Monday at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church, Wills Creek, Elkview.
East Nitro United Baptist Church, corner of Washington Avenue and Elm Street, in Nitro, will have a gospel sing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, featuring the Jeff Mosteller Singers.
The Breath of Freshness Apostolic Ministries Inc., 4917 Midland Drive, will have the Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Esta Baptist Church, Branch Road, Witcher Creek, will have revival services at 7 p.m. nightly, Feb. 16-18 at the church. Evangelist Sam Gipp from Idaho will speak and special music will be provided by Kenny Calloway from Kentucky.
The New First Baptist Church of Kanawha City, 4524 Washington Ave. S.E., will have church services at 11 a.m. Sunday during the month of February. Pastor David M. Fryson will preach a special Black History Month sermon series titled, “The African Presence in the Bible.” Refreshments will be served after the service.
Sunlight Baptist Church, in Sissonville, will have a service at 7 p.m. Saturday with Clarence Deel preaching. One Accord will sing.
Burke Community Church, located 15 minutes up Elk River Road, north of Clendenin, will have morning worship services at 10 a.m. Sunday, followed by Sunday school. Wednesday night services begin at 7 p.m. with preaching and teaching following. Pastor is Clarence Deel.
Coal Fork UMC will hold a special service at 11 a.m. Sunday in celebration of World Cancer Day, which is observed Feb. 4. Songs and passages will be read, with the focus on those who have been afflicted by cancer and their families. Whether your warrior is still fighting, or you fight on in their memory, come out and be inspired to make a difference for local cancer warriors. For questions/comments, email Chad at herdfan-1@hotmail.com.
Rock of Ages Freewill Baptist Church, 633 Buffington St., in Huntington, will feature Pastor Jason C. Black preaching at the 11 a.m. service. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Pastor Black will preach at the 6 p.m. Sunday service and the choir will sing. The Wednesday night prayer meeting/youth group will meet at 7 p.m. Choir practice is 6:30 p.m.
