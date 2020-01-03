Church Activities: Jan. 3, 2020

Miscellaneous
The Cross Lanes United Methodist Church’s Baby Love Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday and Jan. 17 at the church located at 5320 Frontier Drive. The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn to 6) and wipes to those families who need a little extra help. Products will be available on these dates and times only. Formula will also be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. All that is required is proof that the child you are getting products for belongs to that person. Enter the church through the lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Bethel Baptist Church will have a Precept Community Bible Study of the Book of Revelations on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 21 at the church, located in Spring Hill beside the Dunbar Bridge entrance. The 13 lessons study will last for 13 weeks and the cost is $27. For information, contact Terri Smith at 304-542-5329.
Teays Valley Church of God will offer a new “GriefShare” weekly support group that will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings beginning on Jan. 8 at the church. Childcare is available for the Wednesday group. “GriefShare” is a caring support group for people grieving the loss of someone close. The class is free, but participants must purchase a workbook for $20. Register by emailing: connect@tvcog.org or by calling 304-757-9222 to register. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
The Charleston Black Ministerial Alliance’s Dr. Martin Luther King Birthday Celebration will be held at 3 p.m. on Jan. 12 at Ferguson Memorial Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. E. Alphonso Heyliger is pastor. Speaker will be Dr. Anthony L. Jenkins, Ph.D., president of West Virginia State University, Institute. The Martin Luther King Junior Male Chorus will provide the music. Clergy are asked to be in their robes or a dark suit and missionary white. Clergy spouses in black. All other clergy who wish to walk in the processional will need to bring their robe to the formal service.
Music
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have a service at 7 p.m. Saturday with Clarence Deel preaching. Toni Minger will sing.
The 8th Annual Concert of the Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus will be held at 4 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the church, located at 1001 Hendrix Ave. For information, contact Bishop Joseph and Pastor Debbie Thomas at 304-206-0995.
Shilo will be singing at 7 p.m. Monday at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church, Wills Creek, Elkview.
Special services
Charleston Baptist Temple will have a “Christ Changes Us” Communion Sunday at its regular service this Sunday at the church.
