Church activities: Jan. 10, 2019

Miscellaneous
- The Adult Sunday School Class of the Fifth Avenue Church of God, in South Charleston, will open its Clothes Closet from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 19. Clothes are for persons in need of good, clean winter clothing. Park on the E Street lot next to the church and come in the side door and down the stairs.
- Teays Valley Church of God will welcome 80 vendors to a craft and vendor event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 25. Local artists and businesspersons will be selling goods, and concessions will be available for purchase. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road, in Scott Depot. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
- The Cross Lanes United Methodist Church’s Baby Love Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 17 at the church located at 5320 Frontier Drive. The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn to 6) and wipes to those families who need a little extra help. Products will be available on these dates and times only. Formula will also be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. All that is required is proof that the child you are getting products for belongs to that person. Enter the church through the lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
- Teays Valley Church of God will offer a new “GriefShare” weekly support group that will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings at the church. Childcare is available. “GriefShare” is a caring support group for people grieving the loss of someone close. The class is free, but participants must purchase a workbook for $20. Register by emailing connect@tvcog.org or by calling 304-757-9222 to register. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
- The Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center will offer an eight-week “Shattered Faith” religious trauma group session in Charleston. The group meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25 and March 3, 10 and 17. The cost is $120 for all the meetings. Eugenie Taylor and Randy Richardson will lead the group. Participants are required to complete an introductory meeting with Eugenie Taylor before registering. To set up a meeting, call 304-807-9613 or email eugenie@kpcc.com. Once the introductory meeting has taken place, Taylor will provide further registration instructions.
Music
- The 8th annual concert of the Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus will be held at 4 p.m. Jan. 19 at the church, located at 1001 Hendrix Ave. For information, contact Bishop Joseph and Pastor Debbie Thomas at 304-206-0995.
- A One Night Gospel Sing will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at Allens Fork Community Church, located on Allens Ford Road, Sissonville. The Kingsmen Quartet from Asheville, North Carolina, will be featured. Pastor is Jerry Bonnett. For information and directions, call 304-988-2156.
Special services
- The Charleston Black Ministerial Alliance’s Dr. Martin Luther King Birthday Celebration will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Ferguson Memorial Baptist Church, 124 Marshall Ave., Dunbar. The Rev. Dr. E. Alphonso Heyliger is pastor. Speaker will be West Virginia State University president Anthony L. Jenkins. The Martin Luther King Male Chorale will provide the music. Clergy are asked to be in their robes or a dark suit and missionary white. Clergy spouses should wear black. All other clergy who wish to walk in the processional will need to bring their robe to the formal service. All participants are asked to be at the church by 2:30 p.m.
- Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have a service at 7 p.m. Saturday night with Daniel Davis preaching. Roger Cunningham will sing.
- Burke Community Church will have new hours. The Sunday Morning Worship/Preaching Service with Pastor Clarence Deel will begin at 10 a.m. with classes to follow. The church is located at 10½ miles above Clendenin, across Camp Creek Bridge, then left 300 yards.
Items for Church Activities may be submitted by mail to Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301, faxed to 304-348-1233 or email: news@wvgazette mail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime telephone number. Information will not be taken by phone. The deadline is noon Wednesday.