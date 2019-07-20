Church activities: July 20, 2019

Anniversaries/homecomings
Homecoming services will be held Sunday at Garrison Avenue Freewill Baptist Church, 597 Garrison Ave. Guest speaker will be Frank Dillon. Music will be provided by Heaven’s Call. Bring a covered dish or dessert.
Miscellaneous
Bethel Baptist Church, in South Charleston, will sponsor a Christmas Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27 at the church. There will be 20 vendors, and the Come Thursday Kitchen will sell concessions.
Simpson United Methodist Church will have its annual “Christmas in July” event beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 607 Shrewsbury St. There will be baked goods, crafts, clothes, shoes, handmade items and jewelry for sale. Fried fish with the fixings and other dinners will be available. A Toshiba 50” 4K Ultra HD TV with Alexa remote will be given away at 4 p.m. Donation is $6 per ticket. All proceeds from the TV will benefit Nondenominational Fellowship Church. For more information, call 304-343-1873.
A Holy Relic and Holy Icon of St. Mary Magdalene the Penitent and Myrrh-Bearer will be on display on Sunday at St. Michael Advent International Orthodox Catholic Church, the eve before her Feast Day, observed Monday. The first-degree relic is a bone fragment of St. Mary Magdalene. St. Mary Magdalene was a witness to the Crucifixion, Burial and Resurrection of Christ. Immediately following the 11 a.m. Mass the Holy Relic and Holy Icon with be exposed until 12:30 p.m. and the public will be invited in for viewing and veneration of the Holy First Class Relic and the Holy Icon from 4:30 to 6 p.m. St. Michael Advent International Orthodox Catholic Church is housed at Ruffner Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1698 Quarrier St. The church is located off of the Greenbrier Street Exit of Interstate 64, across from the Culture Center. Call 304-610-7161 for more details.
Twice Blessed, a ministry of Christ Church United Methodist, is accepting registration for its Twice Blessed Consignment Sale to be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17. Quality children’s items will be available at affordable prices. The sale also assists families in selling their gently used items and helps generate funds that support local children’s charities and children’s areas of the church. To sign up to be a consignor, visit www.twiceblessed.net. Consignors keep 70 percent and the rest benefits charity. The church is accepting good quality fall/winter infant through junior clothing, pajamas, shoes, Halloween costumes, maternity clothing, approved cribs, strollers, high chairs, bouncy seats, swings, toys, books, bikes and other items. You can also volunteer to work the sale and shop early on Aug. 16.
Music
Calvary’s Why will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Parsons Chapel, 6th Avenue on Charleston’s West Side.
Larry White will sing at 7 p.m. Monday at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church, Wills Creek, Elkview.
Jerry Skaggs Jr. will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Lovers Leap Baptist Church, U.S. 60, Ansted. Admission is free. For more information, call Jerry Skaggs Sr. at 304-658-4457.
Special services
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have its service at 7 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Daniel Davis preaching. Sandi Chapman will sing.
The First Missionary Baptist Church of Powellton will be celebrating its annual Friends and Family Day on Sunday beginning with Sunday School at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor William Kinney. The afternoon worship will begin at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Michael Lewis, Pastor of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Atlanta, Georgia. Music will be rendered by the First Baptist Church of Vandalia Male Chorus. Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m.
Pilgrim Home Missionary Baptist Church, located at 7015 Kanawha St. in St. Albans, will be celebrating their annual Family & Friends Day during their 11 a.m. morning worship service on Sunday. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Gerald Clark, Elder at Kingdom Life Fellowship Church of Nitro.
A gospel meeting will be held on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 at Washington Street Church of Christ, 601 Washington St., St. Albans. The theme is “The Church: Challenged & Ashamed.” The schedule is: Aug. 2, 7 p.m., speaker, Dan Kessinger; Aug. 3, Speakers will be 10 a.m., Steve Fuchs and 11 a.m., Zach Guiler. Lunch will be provided at noon. Speakers at 1 p.m. will be Andy Robison and 2 p.m. will be John Brown.
Pastor Jason C. Black will preach at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at Rock of Ages Baptist Church, 633 Buffington (Guyandotte) in Huntington. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Pastor Black will also preach at 6 p.m. Sunday and The Waymarks will sing. The Wednesday night prayer service and Youth Group will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Vacation Bible school
Cross Lanes United Methodist Church is accepting registration for their “Everest” Vacation Bible School 2019, held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. daily, Sunday through Thursday. Classes are available for kids in preschool through the 5th grade. Kids will embark on an icy expedition to overcome obstacles. To register visit https:vbspro.events/p/events/clumc2019 or call 304-776-3081 to register. Register early for a chance to win a prize.
Garrison Avenue Baptist Church, 597 Garrison Ave., will have its closing ceremony for its Vacation Bible school from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 900 Lawndale Lane, off Corridor G, will have its Vacation Bible school for children, ages 3 through the sixth grade, from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m., nightly Monday through Thursday at the church. Learn the jaw-dropping story of the Apostle Paul straight from Paul himself. In an ancient “anything goes” culture, Paul will inspire kids to share the truth of God’s immeasurable love today. There will be songs, Bible lessons, a marketplace, games, snacks and more. Also, there is an Adult VBS Class taught by Chuck Kinder from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Bring your family and friends. For information, call 304-343-0424 or visit www.sttimothywv.com.
Campbell Memorial Baptist Church in Smithers will host Vacation Bible School with Child Evangelism Fellowship as leaders for children, ages 3 through high school, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the church. There will be games, crafts, Bible lessons, music and snacks. The church is located behind the Smithers Grants IGA. For more information, call the church at 304-442-2056.
Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church in Sissonville will have Vacation Bible school from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly, Monday through Friday. The program will be Giddy Up Junction. All ages are welcome. The church is located at 8340 Sissonville Drive.
Thorofare Community Church in Clendenin will have their Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 8 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday.
Bethany Baptist Church, 2504 Grant Ave., St. Albans, will be having Vacation Bible School, “God’s Living Water,” from 6:45 to 8:15 daily each Wednesday in July.
Trinity United Methodist Church will have Bible school for adults Aug. 12-14 at the church, located at 2626 Pennsylvania Ave. The theme is Joy and Laughter are Contagious. Registration begins daily at 8:45 a.m.; 9 a.m. optional exercise; 9:30 a.m., opening and coffee break; 10 to 10:45 a.m., the Rev. Paul Mateer, “The Missionary Journeys of the Apostle Paul”; 10:45 to noon, crafts; and noon, lunch.
Items for Church Activities may be submitted by mail to Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301, or email: news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime telephone number.