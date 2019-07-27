Church Activities: July 27, 2019

Anniversaries/homecomings
The First Missionary Baptist Church of London in London, will celebrate its 114th Church Anniversary on Sunday. Bishop Thomas Murray Jr., pastor of the First Missionary Baptist Church of Montgomery in Montgomery, will be guest speaker at the 3 p.m. Sunday service. Dinner will be served following the morning worship. Please note that U.S. 60 will be closed on Sunday, which is a direct route to the church. The alternate route is U.S. 61. For more directions, call the Rev. Johnson at 304-437-1942.
Miscellaneous
Christ Church United Methodist Church will be closed for several days because of a power outage. The church will have one outdoor service at 10 a.m. Sunday at the playground across Morris Street from the church.
Bethel Baptist Church in South Charleston will sponsor a Christmas Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church. There will be 20 vendors and the Come Thursday Kitchen will sell concessions.
Unity of Kanawha Valley will be hosting a hot dog sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the church. New Hope Animal Rescue will be on the other side of the parking with dogs that are available for adoption. They will also have photos of cats that need a good home. Hot dogs, chips, desserts will available for purchase. Unity of Kanawha is located at 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads.
Christ the King Church, 1508 Grosscup Ave., Dunbar, will have a rummage/hot dog/bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at the church.
Poca United Methodist, 112 Silver St., Poca, will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3 at the church.
The Insectman, Karl Priest, (featured on Traveling West Virginia), will bring his insect collection at 1 p.m. Aug. 3 to God’s Lighthouse Church on Washington Street West, for “Creation Observance Day.” The presentation is “Insects: Incredible and Inspirational.”
The United Methodist Women of Cross Lanes UMC will present a “Building a Thriving Generation of Children and Youth Worldwide” Call to Prayer program from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 6 at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes. Reflection, discussion, action and fellowship will be featured. An offering supports programming and advocacy for children. Childcare is available by reservation, call 304-776-3081 by noon on Aug. 2. Donations of baby wipes are appreciated. For questions, call Alice Riecks at 304-776-2889.
Twice Blessed, a ministry of Christ Church United Methodist, is accepting registration for its Twice Blessed Consignment Sale, which will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 17. Quality children’s items will be available at affordable prices. The sale also assists families in selling their gently used items and helps generate funds that support local children’s charities and children’s areas of the church. To sign up to be a consignor, visit www.twiceblessed.net. Consignors keep 70 percent and the rest benefits charity. The church is accepting good quality fall/winter infant through junior clothing, pajamas, shoes, Halloween costumes, maternity clothing, approved cribs, strollers, high chairs, bouncy seats, swings, toys, books, bikes and other items. You can also volunteer to work the sale and shop early on Aug. 16.
Music
Liberty Baptist Church, 2469 Yates Crossing in Milton, will have an outdoor sing at 5 p.m. Aug. 17 at the church. Admission is free and no offering will be taken. The Harvesters Quartet from Sanford, North Carolina and the Humphreys from Ripley will be guest performers. Bring a lawn chair and friend. For questions, call John Snodgrass at 304-638-0639.
The Believers will sing at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Raymond City Community Church near Poca. They will sing at 7 p.m. on Monday at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church on Wills Creek Road in Elkview.
Parsons Chapel Church, 6th Avenue, Charleston’s West Side, will feature Valerie Higginbotham as singer at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The BrighterSide Quartet will sing at 7 p.m. Sunday at Lone Oak Church of God, Red House.
Genesis will be singing at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Red Oak Christian Community Church on Red Oak Drive, Nitro.
Special services
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have its 7 p.m. service on Saturday with Pastor Clarence Deel preaching. Larry White will sing.
A gospel meeting will be on Aug. 2 and 3 at Washington Street Church of Christ, 601 Washington St., St. Albans. The theme is “The Church: Challenged & Unashamed.” The schedule is: Aug. 2, 7 p.m., speaker, Dan Kessinger; Aug. 3, speakers will be 10 a.m., Steve Fuchs and 11 a.m., Zach Guiler. Lunch will be provided at noon. Speakers at 1 p.m. will be Andy Robison and 2 p.m. will be John Brown.
The Hurricane First Church of God will have its monthly, Second-Friday Gospel Concert at 7 p.m. on Aug. 9 at the church, located at 3225, East Putnam Ave., one block north of the former Rite-Aid store. Featured group this month will be The Destiny’s Voice Quartet. Additional singers will include soloists: Carla James of Nitro, Rick Towe of Point Pleasant, Gary Sargent of Hurricane, and Dorsey Johnson and Peggy Cooper of First C.O.G. Traditional church hymns and southern gospel music will be featured. Fellowship with refreshments and finger foods follow the service.
The Upper Kanawha Valley Ministers and Deacons Fellowship will have its Fourth Sunday Fellowship Service at 7 p.m. Sunday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Montgomery. The speaker will be Pastor Douglas Mullins, pastor of St. John.
Dr. Jim Cox will preach at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at Rock of Ages United Baptist Church, 633 Buffington St. (Guyandotte), in Huntington. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. Pastor Jason C. Black will preach at the 6 p.m. service Sunday and the church singers will perform. The Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting and Youth Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Vacation Bible school
Bethany Baptist Church, 2504 Grant Ave., St. Albans, will have Vacation Bible School, “God’s Living Water,” from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. daily each Wednesday in July.
Trinity United Methodist Church will have Bible school for adults Aug. 12-14 at the church, located at 2626 Pennsylvania Ave. The theme is “Joy and Laughter are Contagious.” Registration begins daily at 8:45 a.m.; 9 a.m. optional exercise; 9:30 a.m., opening and coffee break; 10 to 10:45 a.m., the Rev. Paul Mateer, “The Missionary Journeys of the Apostle Paul”; 10:45 a.m. to noon, crafts; and noon, lunch.
