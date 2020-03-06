Church Activities: March 6, 2020

Anniversaries/homecomings
Pilgrim Home Missionary Baptist Church, 7015 Kanawha St., in St. Albans, will celebrate their pastor, the Rev. Shelly A. Bausley’s and 1st Lady Sherri Bausley’s 27th Pastoral Anniversary. Services will be as follows: Friday, 7 p.m., with the Rev. Vincent Coleman, choir and congregation of Bethlehem Baptist Church of Chesapeake. Sunday, at 11 a.m. the Rev. Ronald English of Charleston and music will be provided by The Men’s Choir of Pilgrim Home; and on Sunday, 3 p.m. with the Rev. James H. Mosley Jr., The Male Chorus and congregation of Vandalia Baptist Church.
King of Glory International Ministries will celebrate its 12th Church Anniversary at 11 a.m. on Sunday at the church located at 302 Delaware Ave. Speaker will be Apostle Mark Walker. Dinner will be served after the morning service. The 5 p.m. Sunday speaker will be Bishop Charles Shaw of Real Life Christian Center, Huntington. Senior Pastor is Apostle Tina M. Beatty, Elder is Ron Beatty and Pastor is Roslyn Williams.
The First Missionary Baptist Church, 1500 Mountain Road, will celebrate Pastor James H. Mosley Jr. and First Lady Janice Mosley’s First Pastoral Anniversary on April 5 with two services. The 11 a.m. service will feature guest speaker, the Reverend Rickey French of The Mount Olivet Baptist Church, Braeholm. The 3 p.m. service will feature guest speaker the Rev. Dr. Frank Jones of Cole Street Baptist Church, Logan.
Miscellaneous
Fraziers Bottom United Methodist Church will have a “Movie Night” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Light refreshments will be served.
Free prom gowns in an array of colors, styles and sizes are available at Ronda’s Closet, located inside Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 6823 Sissonville Drive, Charleston. Girls may shop from 1 to 3 p.m. each Sunday through prom season. After their special events, girls are asked to return gowns for others to enjoy next year. For more information call Julia Black at 304-389-4604.
Cross Lanes United Methodist Church will host its annual Indoor Garage and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the church, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes. There will be more than 20 vendors. Concessions will be sold and eat in or take out will be available.
A free clothing giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. to noon March 21 at Washington Street Church of Christ, 601 Washington St., St. Albans.
A Precept Community Bible Study on the Book of Revelation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays at Hansford Community Center in St. Albans. The workbooks cost $27. For more information, contact Terri Smith at 304-542-5329.
Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, will have an indoor garage and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Spaces are available for rental at $20, space and table $25. For information and reservations, call Betty Darby at 304-415-2483 or 681-217-1488 or Peggy Thompson at 304-755-3450.
Fairview United Methodist Church will have their annual vendor and craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 5012 Pebble Drive, Cross Lanes. Pampered Chef, Scentsy, Lillarose, Farmasi, and crafters offering wooden signs, holiday gifts, wreaths, scrunchies, quilts, bowl and cup cozy’s, art on canvas, watch refurbishments and more, For information, email Denise at dmarthur326@live.com.
Teays Valley Church of God will offer a new “GriefShare” weekly support group that will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings at the church. Childcare is available. “GriefShare” is a caring support group for people grieving the loss of someone close. The class is free, but participants must purchase a workbook for $20. Register by emailing: connect@tvcog.org or by calling 304-757-9222 to register. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Teays Valley Church of God is hosting a free “Dealing with Dementia” seminar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at the church. The church is offering a workshop to provide tips and strategies for caregivers on best practices for caring for their loved ones and themselves. Those who attend the workshop will receive a copy of the new “Dealing with Dementia” guide, which provides more than 300 pages of information and solutions to problems caregivers face every day. Space is limited. Call 304-757-9222 to register. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
United Disciples of Christ Church will have a “Noodles and Doodles” spaghetti dinner from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. and from 7 to 8:15 p.m. on Saturday at the church, located at 100 United Disciples Drive, South Charleston. The dinner is sponsored by the youth group and proceeds will benefit the Church Ministries program. The cost is $13 for adults, $7 for ages 3-9 years, and free for children under age 3. There will be live musical and a silent auction featuring art and gift items.
The Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center has changed the start date for the “Shattered Faith” Religious Trauma Group Session in Charleston. The group will now meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on March 17, 24, 31, April 7, 14, 21, 28 and May 5. The cost is $120 for all the meetings. Eugenie Taylor and Randy Richardson will lead the group. Participants are required to complete an introductory meeting with Eugenie Taylor before registering. To set up a meeting, call Taylor at 304-807-9613 or email her at eugenie@kpcc.com. Once the introductory meeting has taken place, Taylor will provide further registration instructions.
A series of free seminars geared toward seniors and their caretakers will be offered through March at 6:30 p.m. on Mondays at King’s River Ministries, 777 Mallory Lane, St. Albans. The schedule is as follows: Monday, Rebuilding Together: Charleston; March 16, Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley; March 23, Savvy Social Security Strategies; March 30, Aging Safely in Place. The workshops are offered free of charge by WV It Takes a Village, a group of volunteers brought together by their commitment to caring for seniors. Just as it takes a village to raise a child, it takes similar effort to care for and protect senior citizen neighbors. Anyone interested in hosting WV It Takes a Village at your church or group meeting, contact Tabitha Justice at tabitha justice1@yahoo.com, or visit Facebook @WVItTakesaVillage.
Teays Valley Church of God will have a large craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 21 at the church. More than 90 vendors and crafters will be present. Concessions will also be available. Proceeds will benefit the church’s youth group’s trip to the international youth convention in Florida. The church is located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road. For more information, contact Angela at 304-993-4886.
The Mount Olivet One Congress of Christian Education, Alice C. Osborne School of Learning Annual Session will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 821 B Street, St. Albans. The Rev. Dr. Michael Pike is pastor. Registration fees for church schools is $50; superintendents, pastors, board members is $5; messengers is $5; youth is $5; and children, $2. The cost of the adult textbook is $15. “Baptist Beliefs” will be presented by E.Y. Mullins. Mary Robinson is teacher. For more information, call 304-342-0001 or email roberta hillsmith4@gmail.com.
A St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. on March 17 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Ronceverte. The menu is corned beef, cooked cabbage, boiled potatoes, hard rolls, drinks and desserts, for adults, $11, children ages 6-12, $5, and children six and under eat free. Eat in or take out is available. St. Catherine of Siena Church is located at the intersection of Walnut Street and WV 63 West, one block behind the Ronceverte Public Library. At the conclusion of the dinner, the State Policeman Douglas Wayne Bland Memorial Scholarship committee will hold a drawing for a hand-stitched queen size Irish Ring Quilt. Bland was a Greenbrier East High School graduate who was killed on duty answering a call in eastern Pocahontas County in 1999 and the scholarships have been awarded annually since then at Pocahontas County High School and Greenbrier East.
Easter/Lenten programs and events
Mount Vernon Baptist Church will present an Easter-themed production, titled “Shadows of Love,” written and produced by Senior Pastor Ron McClung, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on April 5 at First Baptist Church, St. Albans, followed by another at 6:30 p.m., April 8, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Charleston. The last two performances will be at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 2150 Mount Vernon Road, Hurricane (near Exit 39 of Interstate 64) at 7 p.m. April 10 (Good Friday) and again at 7 p.m., April 12, Easter Sunday. The various scenes will include the Creation, miracles, arrest and crucifixion. Call Pastor McClung at 304-542-4699 for more information.
The Lenten fried or baked Fish Dinners will begin on Friday in the Parker Community Center of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in downtown White Sulphur Springs. Dinners will continue Friday and March 13, 20, 27, and April 3 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. each Friday. Sponsored by the Alleghany Highlands Council 8689, Knights of Columbus, each meal includes Tilapia (fried or baked), scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, hard rolls, desserts and beverages. Adult plates are $12; children 5-12, $6 (eat in or carry out); under 5, free, all you care to eat (eat in only) $15, and a family of one or two adults and their children under the age of 12, $25 (eat in only). Proceeds from the dinners go to community, youth, service and church projects in the six county area. Located one block south of U.S. 60, Main Street, in White Sulphur Springs, the Parker Community Center is located behind the Church. For more information concerning the dinners, contact the office of the Catholic Churches of the Greenbrier Valley 304-536-1813 or the Knights of Columbus 304-645-1373.
Music
The Handyman Quartet will sing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Peters United Methodist Church in St Albans Ordnance Park.
Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, 5125 Church Drive, Rand, will feature the Male Chorus, under the direction of Dr. Mark Holmes, in concert at 3 p.m. March 15 at the church.
The Homeland Southern Gospel Choir will be in concert at 7 p.m. on March 13 at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1299 Main St., Milton.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will continue its Americana Series “Brothers in the Cross” at 7 p.m. on March 14 in the Sissonville Multipurpose Community Center. The concert is free, however a love offering will be taken. There is no charge. The concert feature ’50s, ’60s and ’70s style music. The Brothers write and arrange all of their music and are currently working on their 5th CD project. The group consists of Larry White, tenor and group leader; Bruce Reed, lead vocalist; Chris Terpening, bass; Allen Shearer baritone; and Rich White, sound engineer.
Popular Southern Gospel quartet, The Dixie Melody Boys, from Kingston, North Carolina, will be featured at 6 p.m. on March 14 at the Lighthouse Worship Center in Hico. The Dixie Melody Boys have received a Grammy nomination and numerous Fan Award nominations from The Singing News Magazine, Southern Gospel Music’s leading fan and trade publication. For more in formation, call 304-222-1879 or visit www.dixiemelodyboys.com.
The Randy White Trio, consisting of Randy White, Joyce White and Ronald Tanner, will be singing at 7 p.m. on March 11 at Burke Community Church. Clarence Deel will be bringing the message.
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have a service at 7 p.m. on Saturday with Clarence Deel preaching. Toni Minger will sing.
Brothers in the Cross will sing at 7 p.m. Monday at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church, Wills Creek, Elkview.
The BrighterSide Quartet will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Birch River Baptist Church, Birch River.
Grand View University Choir will sing at 7 p.m. March 16 as part of a 2020 Spring Tour at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 900 Lawndale Lane. The choir is under the direction of Dr. Kathryn Pohlmann Duffy. Grand View University is a university of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and is located in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, visit www.grandview.edu or call 515-263-2800.
Revival/Camp meeting
Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church at Tad, on Campbells Creek, will have their Spring revival at 7 p.m. nightly, beginning on Monday and continuing through March 13. The Evangelist will be Leonard Fletcher. For more information, call 304-925-8825. Dr. Fred Christian is pastor.
Camp meeting services will be held March 15-17 at Allens Fork Community Church, Allens Fork Road, Sissonville. Special singing by the New Horizons will be on March 15 and preaching by the Rev. Al Mendez from Charleston. Evangelist Calvin Ray Evans from New Boston, Ohio, will preach on March 16 and special singing by the Allens Fork Trio. Preaching by Evangelist Calvin Ray Evans will be held on March 17, with special singing by Inheritance. Pastor Jerry Bonnett welcomes everyone to come for a night of good singing and great fellowship. For more information/directions, call 304-988-2156 or 304-988-9044.
The Charleston Black Ministerial Alliance Inc. will have its Annual Citywide Revival at 7 p.m. nightly March 29-April 1 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1530 3rd Ave. Speaker will be Pastor John Porter of First Baptist Church of Huntington. The Rev. Dr. Braxton Broady is host pastor.
A Gospel Meeting will be held April 19-23 at Washington Street Church of Christ, 601 Washington St., St. Albans. A Bible study will be held at 9:30 a.m. on April 19 with the worship service at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Services continue at 7 p.m. nightly, April 20-23. The theme is: Finding Strength In Christ, the Church and the Christian Life. Speaker will be Chris Gallagher of Gadsden, Alabama.
Special services
Kanawha United Presbyterian Church will hold a Kirkin’ o’ the Tartan worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, as part of the Celtic Calling Festival in Charleston. The service recognizes the Scottish heritage of the Presbyterian Church and celebrates the bonds of family by providing a blessing of family tartans. Worshippers are invited to wear their family tartan and, if desired, bring a small swatch of the tartan to receive a blessing. Special music will be provided by the Beni Kedem Highlanders pipers and drummers and by the musicians of the church. A reception will follow the service.
The Women of St. Paul AME Church, 1108 Second Ave., will celebrate their Annual Women’s Day Celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday. The theme is “Let Go and Let God.” Morning speaker will be the Rev. Nancy Cline. The 3:30 p.m. service will feature Praise in Music and Dance and they will name and celebrate Women of the Year.
The Vandalia Male Chorus will have a Men’s Day Program at 3 p.m. on March 15 featuring the Gospel Singaleers from Beckley in concert.
The First Missionary Baptist Church of Vandalia, Male Chorus will celebrate Men’s Day at 3 p.m. on March 15 at the church. The Gospel Singaleers from Beckley will be in concert.
Burke Community Church, located 15 minutes up Elk River Road, above Clendenin, will have its Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. with Sunday school following. The Wednesday night prayer service begins at 7 p.m. with preaching and teaching following. Pastor is Clarence Deel.
West Charleston Baptist Church will have its Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays at the church, 415 Virginia St. W. The Tuesday Women’s Exercise Program begins at 6 p.m. The Wednesday Prayer meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the church at 304-345-7733.
Friends and Family Day will be celebrated on April 19 at Washington Street Church of Christ, 601 Washington St., St. Albans. Bible study begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. A meal will be served following the worship service.
The Vandalia Male Chorus will have their Men’s Day Program at 3 p.m. on March 15 at The First Missionary Baptist, 1500 Mountain Road. The Gospel Singaleers from Beckley will be in concert.
The Rock of Ages Free Will Baptist Church, 633 Buffington St., Guyandotte, in Huntington, will feature Pastor Jason C. Black as preacher at the 11 a.m. Sunday service. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Pastor Black will preach at the 6 p.m. Sunday service and the Victory Trio will sing. The Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting/Youth Group meets at 7 p.m. Choir practice is 6:30 p.m.
Items for Church Activities may be submitted by mail to Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301, faxed to 304-348-1233 or email: news@wvgazette mail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime telephone number. Information will not be taken by phone. The deadline is noon Wednesday.