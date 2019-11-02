Church Activities: Nov. 2, 2019

Miscellaneous
The 8th Annual Turkey Dinner will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday in the Sissonville Multipurpose Community Center located at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Sissonville. All tickets are $10. A drive through station will be set up at the bottom of the hill at the entrance of Laurel Meadows for easy carry out. The dinner includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot rolls, a drink and a dessert. Dine-in is available at the top of the hill in the community center. Proceeds help subsidize the cost and upkeep of the Sissonville Multi-Purpose Community Center. Business Partners who would like to participate and help can contact Pat Taylor at 304-989-1265.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 20th Street, Nitro, will have a Holiday Bazaar from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Food, fun and crafts will be featured.
Elk River Church of the Nazarene, 143 Dutch Road, will have its Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Many vendors and arts and crafts will be featured. There will be a hot dog/barbecue sale with take-out orders available. Call 304-342-6052 for information.
Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church, 607 Shrewsbury St., will have a Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the church. There will be various vendors and food.
Greater Emmanuel Gospel Tabernacle, 1546 3rd Ave., will have a kids’ night out from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday for all those who are out trick or treating. It is a safe place to bring your child for a treat and fellowship. Treats and snacks will be given out. Bishop Norman Jones is pastor.
The Lay Academy of First Presbyterian Church, Charleston, continues to study “Perspectives on Peace Studies” at 4 p.m. on Sunday in the Chapel. Dr. Ramanathan Sampath will be the speaker. Dr. Sampath is a thoracic surgeon, affiliated with multiple hospitals, including Charleston Area Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital. He is very knowledgeable on all of the India family of religions. A reception will follow. Bring friends and neighbors. For more information, contact the church at 304-343-8961, or Dr. Bob Newman at 304-345-0225.
The Adult Sunday School class of the Fifth Avenue Church of God in South Charleston will open its Clothes Closet from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 9 to persons in need of good, clean fall and winter clothes free of charge. The church is located on the corner of Fifth Avenue and E Street in South Charleston. Park in the E Street parking lot and enter the church in the side door. Go down the stairs and follow the signs.
Griefshare “Surviving the Holidays” Seminar with the Rev. Brenda Kraft, along with psychologist, Janet Walters, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 11 at CAMC Family Resource Center next to Women’s and Children’s Hospital. This seminar is designed for people who are grieving a loved one’s death. Learn how to deal with the many emotions you face during the holidays, what to do about traditions and other coming changes, helpful tips on surviving social events, and how to discover true hope for your future. For easy registration go to www.griefshare.org/holidays/events/31765. Seating is limited. Light refreshments will be served.
Teays Valley Church of God will have their annual Fall Fest from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the church. Local and regional crafters will be selling their goods. Hot dogs, baked beans, assorted salads and baked goods will also be available for purchase. Crafters and vendors who would like to participate may purchase a 10x10 space for $20 (8 ft. display table available on a first come-first served basis). For more information or to reserve a space by the deadline date of Nov. 11, call Karen at 304-757-2573 and leave a message. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church is selling tickets to its Black Dress in Pearls Gala, which will be at 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Charleston Woman’s Club on Virginia Street. Tickets are $25 each and can be obtained by calling Melanie Walton at 304-989-2225 or Linda Payne at 304-541-8649.
St. Christopher Episcopal Church will have its Ninth Annual Spaghetti Dinner from noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the church, 821 Edgewood Drive. The cost is $10 for the adult dinner and $8 for child dinner. Proceeds benefit the St. Christopher Outreach on behalf of the Paul Laurence Dunbar Neighborhood Center. Dinners include regular, gluten free or zucchini spaghetti with meat or marinara sauce, Caesar salad, bread and dessert. Coffee, tea and lemonade are complimentary. Dine-in or to-go orders are available. Advance tickets may be purchased by calling 304-741-4840 or can be purchased at the door. Directions: off Edgewood Drive, turn left on Beech, left on Somerset, and left into the church parking lot at the end of Somerset Street.
The First Missionary Baptist Church of Vandalia will have their Mission Bank Shakeout Program at 3 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the church.
Music
The First Church of God of Hurricane will have a gospel concert beginning at 6 p.m. on Sunday. There will be special preaching and singing by a newly formed gospel group from Point Pleasant, called “Covered By Love.” The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the former Rite-Aid store. Pastor is Matthew Henry.
Valerie Higginbotham will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Parsons Chapel Church on Charleston’s West Side.
Dewey Lester will sing at 7 p.m. Monday at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church, Wills Creek, Elkview.
The BrighterSide Quartet will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Standard Baptist Church in Standard.
The Farley Family will sing at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Red Oak Christian Community Church on Red Oak Drive, Nitro.
The Believers will sing at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church on Forrestal Avenue in St. Albans.
The Hurricane First Church of God will have its monthly, Second Friday Gospel Concert at 7 p.m. on Friday at the church, 3225 East Putnam Ave. Featured group will be The Inheritance Quartet. Additional singers will include guest soloists Jim Edens of Charleston, Ron Shamblin of Sissonville and Randy Parsons of Buffalo. Concert musicians and singers include Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrook and Dorsey Johnson. Traditional church hymns and Southern gospel music will be featured. Refreshments will follow. The church is located one block north of the former Rite Aid store.
The Gloryway Quartet will sing at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Lighthouse Worship Center, U.S. 19, Smales Branch Road in Hico. Admission is free, however, a love offering will be taken. For information, call Jerry Skaggs Jr. at 304-222-1879.
Teays Valley Church of God will feature Christian music rapper “Damac” at 7 p.m. on Friday at the church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the cost is $10 at the door. Damac has released three albums and was the New Band Showcase Winner at the Cornerstone Christian Music Festival in 2011. Also performing that evening will be rapper Aaron Beasley and local worship band Render the Hearts. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of where Rocky Step and Teays Valley Road meet.
Southern Gospel Quartet, The Kingsmen, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 2150 Mount Vernon Road, Hurricane, near Teays Valley Exit 39 off Interstate 64. There is no admission fee, however, an offering will be taken to assist the group with expenses. For more information, contact the Rev. Monty Foster, associate pastor for youth and music, at 304-757-9110. Senior Pastor is Ron McClung.
Revivals
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have revival service at 7 p.m. Saturday at the church. Pastor Daniel Davis will be preaching and the Tanner Boys will sing.
Goldtown Community Church will sponsor revival services at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Friday at the church, located at 17549 Charleston Road, Kenna, on W.Va. 21, off the Interstate 77, Goldtown Exit. Evangelist will be Rick Cooper and there will be special singing nightly.
Fisher Memorial Church will have revival services at 7 p.m. nightly, Monday through Friday at the church. The Rev. David Cook is the evangelist. The church is located 1/2 mile on Dudden Fork Road off Goldtown Exit of Interstate 77.
Special services
Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church presents “United Methodist Church Men’s Day” at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the church, 607 Shrewsbury St. Speaker will be Dr. Anthony L. Jenkins, president of West Virginia State University. Groups will include the Spiritual Harmonizers, Levi Baptist Male Chorus, Pilgrim Home Baptist Chorus, Vandalia Men’s Chorus and solo pianists by Julian Woods.
The Deacons and Deaconess of Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, 5125 Church Drive, Rand, will celebrate their annual Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the church. The Rev. Robert J. Frazier, pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church of Boomer will be guest speaker.
The oldest Catholic Church in Fayette County, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Springdale, will have a special Sunday Mass at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday at the church. Celebrated annually on the Sunday closest to All Saints Day (Nov. 1) and All Souls Day (Nov. 2), the Mass concludes with the blessing of the graves and a covered dish luncheon. The Rev. Romeo M. Bacalso, SVD, parish administrator of St. Patrick’s Church in Hinton and its, missions, Sacred Heart of Rainelle and Sacred Heart of Springdale, will officiate at the special Mass assisted by the deacons serving the parish, the Rev. Robert Holliday and the Rev. Peter Minogue. This is the last scheduled service in the historic Springdale church this year.
Pastor Jason C. Black will preach at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at Rock of Ages Free Will Baptist Church, 633 Buffington St. (Guyandotte) in Huntington. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. An Old Time Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. with men wearing hats, boots and bibbed overalls. Women will wear long dresses and bonnets and oil lamps will be used. Pastor Jason C. Black will preach and the church singers will perform. The Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting and Youth Group meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
