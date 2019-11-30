Church Activities: Nov. 30, 2019

Anniversaries/homecomings
The Upper Kanawha Valley Ministers and Deacons Fellowship will have its 49th Anniversary service at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Carbondale. The gospel messenger will be the Rev. Douglas Mullins, pastor of St. John Missionary Baptist Church on Morris Drive. Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m.
Miscellaneous
Bethel Baptist in South Charleston will have their Fourth Small Business Day Vendor and Craft Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church. The Come Thru Kitchen food will be featured.
The Methodist Men of the First United Methodist Church in South Charleston will host a Community Christmas Pancake Breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 7 in the church social hall. All donations will benefit the Heart and Hand Toy Fund.
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 520 Kanawha Blvd. W., will host an adult discussion series at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. A wide variety of topics will be covered from science, to politics to spirituality. People of all beliefs are welcome to engage in a civil, organized and informative debate and also invited to attend the worship service at 11 a.m. For information, visit uucharlestonwv.org or call 304-345-5042.
St. Andrew UMC Family Christmas Variety Show will be at 7 p.m. on Friday in the main sanctuary at 815 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans. A celebration of Christmas by home-grown talent will be featured. Performers include: The SNAP Class, Sarah Sturm, Lydia Sturm, Toni Fitzwater, Claire Fitzwater, Randy Walker, Carol Linger, Martha Hinchman, Jonathan Dierdorff, The Craig Hinchman Trio, Don Ellis, St. Andrew UMC Ringers Bell Choir and St. Andrew UMC Chancel Choir. Refreshments will be served at intermission. There is no admission charge, however, a love offering will be accepted for the St. Albans Food Pantry.
The Cross Lanes United Methodist Church’s Baby Love Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday and Dec. 20, and again on Jan. 3 and 17 at the church located at 5320 Frontier Drive. The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn to 6) and wipes to those families who need a little extra help. Products will be available on these dates and times only. Formula will also be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. All that is required is proof that the child you are getting products for belongs to that person. Enter the church through the lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
First Presbyterian Church of Charleston will open its annual fair trade boutique, Hope Village, at the church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way. The shop will be open on the first floor of the church from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Dec. 5-7; and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 8. The shop will be open for Small Business Day Saturday shopping. Unique items from around the world will be featured and sales help artisans provide food, clothing and shelter for their families as well as education for people around the world. For information, call 304-343-8961 or www.firstpresby.com/hope-village.
Redeemer Lutheran Church and WYNL (New Life 94.5) announced the second Santa’s Rest Stop will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the church located off Corridor G/U.S. 119 near South Hills. The event allows parents to drop off children for Christmas-themed activities allowing parents the opportunity to complete errands or holiday shopping. During Santa’s Rest Stop, children (3 years through 6th grade), organized in age-appropriate groups, will play games, learn songs, create crafts and have snacks. Santa’s Rest Stop is a part of Redeemer’s First Friday Fellowship, monthly events focused on offering inter-generational fun and Christian-themed activities. All activities are free, but pre-registration is requested. Parents may register their children at f3wv.org or by navigating to redeemerwv.org.
The Kanawha Creation Science Group will have its monthly meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene located at 4923 Kentucky St., South Charleston. There will be a presentation on creation vs. evolution issues. A business meeting will be held at 6 p.m. For more information: email kcsg2004@yahoo.com, phone Daniel at 304-543-6562 or visit www.kcsg.us.
The Dunbar United Methodist Church, with assistance from the South Charleston High School JROTC, will host its annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa and Friends from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 7 at the church, located at 1401 Myers Ave., Dunbar. Santa Claus will be in attendance, along with the WQBE Rabbit, Yeagie Bear, Deputy Dawg, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, the Thomas Hospital Bear and the Grinch. Also there will be nuts for sale, as well as a “Good as New” sale. The breakfast will consist of pancakes, sausage, regular and sugar-free syrup, coffee, juice, milk and chocolate milk and water. The cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children between the ages of 4 and 12. Children under 4 are free. Proceeds be divided equally among three food projects sponsored and/or supported by the Church: “Feed the Team” which feeds the Dunbar Middle School football team, band and cheer team prior to their football games; “Back Pack Buddies,” which supplies food each Friday to students at Dunbar Primary Center and Dunbar Intermediate Center; and the Dunbar-Institute Samaritan Center, which is the local food pantry for residents of Dunbar and Institute. For questions, call the church office at 304-768-8472.
Music
The Homeland Southern Gospel Choir will have their annual Christmas sing at 7 p.m. on Monday at Highlawn Baptist Church, 2304 Jefferson Ave., St. Albans. Come enjoy the sounds of the season.
Larry White will sing at 7 p.m. Monday at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church, Wills Creek, Elkview.
Levi First Missionary Baptist Church Male Chorus will have a Pre-Christmas Musical Concert at 3 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the church. The concert will feature Angie Richardson, Antron Welch, Melody Jordan, New Jerusalem Praise Team, James Carter and New Life Choir, Jerome Mack and C.O.G.I.C. of North Charleston and Brookside C.O.G.I.C. Praise Team and Choir.
The Believers will sing at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Sycamore Centennial Community Church on Sycamore Creek Road in Ripley.
The Kids Point Kids’ Choir of Teays Valley Church of God will present a musical drama titled “Angels Say What?” at 6 p.m. on Sunday at the church. The musical features a cast of 36 children who tell the Christmas story from the angels’ perspective through song and dance. A free punch and cookie reception will follow. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point in Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
Rodney Barbour will perform on the world class Harrah Symphonic Organ at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. Barbour, currently residing, working and entertaining in Cincinnati, is a Huntington native and has established a renowned career in several venues. The “Christmas Journey” concert is free. For more information, visit www.pipesounds.org. Directions to the church are available at www.forrestburdette.com.
Render the Hearts, a Christian pop/rock music group, will appear at Mount Vernon Baptist Church at 6 p.m., Sunday, according to the Rev. Monty Foster, associate pastor for youth and music. Based in Huntington, the five-member band performs contemporary Christian music. There is no admission fee, however, an offering will be taken to defer the group’s expenses. Senior pastor is Ron McClung. Mount Vernon Baptist Church is located at 2150 Mount Vernon Road, Hurricane, near exit 39 of Interstate 64.
The Spiritual Harmonizers will be in concert at 4 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Nondenominational Fellowship Pentecostal Ministries, located at 1001 Hendrix Ave. Debbie Thomas is pastor.
Celebrate the sounds of Christmas at 6 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Morris Memorial United Methodist Church located at 4615 MacCorkle Ave. S.E. Featuring musical groups and soloists: Vandalia Male Chorus, Pastor Debra Schultz, Jack Anderson, Brothers In The Cross, The Unit Band, Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus and Rodney Boyden.
Special services
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have a service at 7 p.m. Saturday with Daniel Davis preaching. Sandi Chapman will sing.
Rock of Ages Free Will Baptist Church, 633 Buffington Street (Guyandotte) in Huntington, will feature Pastor Jason C. Black at the 11 a.m. Sunday worship service. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. Pastor Jason C. Black will preach at the 6 p.m. Sunday service and Them Roten Boys will sing. The Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting and Youth Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Items for Church Activities may be submitted by mail to Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301, faxed to 304-348-1233 or email: news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime telephone number. Information will not be taken by phone. The deadline is noon Thursday.