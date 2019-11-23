Church activities: Nov. 23, 2019

Miscellaneous
Bethel Baptist Church, in South Charleston, will have its fourth Small Business Day vendor and craft sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 30 at the church. The Come Thru Kitchen food will be featured.
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 520 Kanawha Blvd. W., hosts an adult discussion series at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. A wide variety of topics will be covered, from science to politics to spirituality. People of all beliefs are welcome to engage in a civil, organized and informative debate and also invited to attend the worship service at 11 a.m. For information, visit uucharlestonwv.org or call 304-345-5042.
The Cross Lanes United Methodist Church’s Baby Love Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 6 and Dec. 20, and again on Jan. 3 and Jan. 17, at the church located at 5320 Frontier Drive. The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn to 6) and wipes to those families who need a little extra help. Products will be available on these dates and times only. Formula will also be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. All that is required is proof that the child you are getting products for belongs to that person. Enter the church through the lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
First Presbyterian Church of Charleston will open its annual fair trade boutique, Hope Village, at the church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way. The shop will be open on the first floor of the church from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 23, 29, 30 and Dec. 5, 6 and 7; and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 8. The shop will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will be reopen for Alternative Black Friday and Small Business Day Saturday shopping. Unique items from around the world will be featured and sales help artisans provide food, clothing and shelter for their families as well as education for people around the world. For information, call 304-343-8961 or www.firstpresby.com/hope-village.
Redeemer Lutheran Church and WYNL (New Life 94.5) Santa’s Rest Stop announced the second Santa’s Rest Stop will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the church located off Corridor G/U.S. 119 in South Hills. The event allows parents to drop off children for Christmas-themed activities allowing parents the opportunity to complete errands or holiday shopping. During Santa’s Rest Stop, children (3 years through 6th grade), organized in age-appropriate groups, will play games, learn songs, create crafts and have snacks. Santa’s Rest Stop is a part of Redeemer’s First Friday Fellowship, monthly events focused on offering inter-generational fun and Christian-themed activities. All activities are free, but pre-registration is requested. Parents may register their children at f3wv.org or at redeemerwv.org.
Music
The Homeland Southern Gospel Choir will hold its annual Christmas sing at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at Highlawn Baptist Church, 2304 Jefferson Ave., St. Albans. Come enjoy the sounds of the season.
The Believers will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Tyler Heights Community Church, in Cross Lanes.
Fisher Memorial Church will have a gospel sing at 7 p.m. Saturday at the church. The Builders Quartet, Freeman Newhouse and choir will sing. Refreshments will be served in the Family Center after the sing. Aaron Finney is the pastor. The church is located 1/2 mile on Dudden Fork Road off the Goldtown exit of Interstate 77. For information, call 304-993-2777.
Debbie Thomas, pastor of Nondenominational Fellowship Pentecostal Ministries, will be directing the “Old-time Way” concert at 4 p.m. Sunday. Featured soloists will be Karen Williams, Warrenetta Clark, Tanya White-Woods, Kenneth Coston, Danielle Cash, Debbie Thomas and more. The service location is 1001 Hendrix Ave.
LEVI First Missionary Baptist Church Male Chorus will have a pre-Christmas musical concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at the church. The concert will feature Angie Richardson, Antron Welch, Melody Jordan, the New Jerusalem Praise Team, James Carter and the New Life Choir, Jerome Mack and C.O.G.I.C. of North Charleston and Brookside C.O.G.I.C. Praise Team and Choir.
The Kids Point Kids’ Choir of Teays Valley Church of God will present a musical drama titled “Angels Say What?” at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at the church. The musical features a cast of 36 children who tell the Christmas story from the angels’ perspective through song and dance. This lighthearted musical is fun for the whole family. A free punch and cookie reception will follow. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, in Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road. For information, call 304-757-9222.
Ron Shamblin will sing at 7 p.m. Monday at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church, Wills Creek, Elkview.
Render the Hearts, a Christian pop/rock music group, will appear at Mount Vernon Baptist Church at 6 p.m., Dec. 1, according to The Rev. Monty Foster, associate pastor for youth and music. There is no admission fee, however, an offering will be taken to defer the group’s expenses. Senior Pastor is Ron McClung. Mount Vernon Baptist Church is located at 2150 Mount Vernon Road, Hurricane, near exit 39 of Interstate 64.
Special services
Sunlight Baptist Church, in Sissonville, will have a service at 7 p.m. Saturday with Daniel Davis preaching. Larry White will sing.
The Charleston Black Ministerial Alliance Inc. will have its Thanksgiving service at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul AME Church, 1108 2nd Ave. The Rev. John Sylvia is the pastor. Speaker will be Dr. Bruce Hogan, pastor of Brookside Ministries, Mount Carbon.
Rock of Ages Free Will Baptist Church, 633 Buffington St., in Huntington, will feature Pastor Jason C. Black preaching at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. The Rev. Herb Vaughn will speak at the 6 p.m. Sunday service with the church choir singing. The prayer meeting/youth group meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Upper Kanawha Valley Minister and Deacons Fellowship will hold its Fourth Sunday Fellowship Service at 7 p.m. Sunday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 141 Morris Drive, Montgomery. The gospel messenger will be Pastor Herman James, pastor of Mount Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, Beards Fork and the Mount Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, in Ansted.
