Church activities: Nov. 9, 2019

Anniversaries/homecomings
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church at 442 McDonald Ave., South Charleston, is celebrating its 133rd anniversary on Sunday at the church. The morning worship begins at 11 a.m. and will be followed by lunch in the fellowship hall. The afternoon anniversary celebration will begin at 3 p.m. The Rev. Ronald D. Sherrod, pastor of Mount Tabor Baptist Church in Lewisburg, will deliver the anniversary message.
Miscellaneous
The Adult Sunday School class of the Fifth Avenue Church of God in South Charleston will open its Clothes Closet from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday to persons in need of good, clean fall and winter clothes free of charge. The church is located on the corner of Fifth Avenue and E Street in South Charleston. Park in the E Street parking lot and enter the church in the side door. Go down the stairs and follow the signs.
Griefshare “Surviving the Holidays” Seminar with the Rev. Brenda Kraft, along with psychologist, Janet Walters, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at CAMC Family Resource Center next to Women’s and Children’s Hospital. This seminar is designed for people who are grieving a loved one’s death. Learn how to deal with the many emotions you face during the holidays, what to do about traditions and other coming changes, helpful tips on surviving social events, and how to discover true hope for your future. For easy registration go to www.griefshare.org/holidays/events/31765. Seating is limited. Light refreshments will be served.
Teays Valley Church of God is having their annual Fall Fest from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the church. Local and regional crafters will be selling their goods. Hot dogs, baked beans, assorted salads and baked goods will also be available for purchase. Crafters and vendors who would like to participate may purchase a 10x10 space for $20 (8 ft. display table available on a first come-first served basis). For more information or to reserve a space by the deadline date of Nov. 11, call Karen at 304-757-2573 and leave a message. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church is selling tickets to its Black Dress in Pearls Gala, which will be at 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Charleston Woman’s Club on Virginia Street. Tickets are $25 each and can be obtained by calling Melanie Walton at 304-989-2225 or Linda Payne at 304-541-8649.
St. Christopher Episcopal Church will have its Ninth Annual Spaghetti Dinner from noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the church, 821 Edgewood Drive. The cost is $10 for the adult dinner and $8 for child dinner. Proceeds benefit the St. Christopher Outreach on behalf of the Paul Laurence Dunbar Neighborhood Center. Dinners include regular, gluten free or zucchini spaghetti with meat or marinara sauce, Caesar salad, bread and dessert. Coffee, tea and lemonade are complimentary. Dine or to go orders are available. Advance tickets may be purchased by calling 304-741-4840 or can be purchased t the door. Directions: off Edgewood Drive, turn left on Beech, left on Somerset, and left into the church parking lot at the end of Somerset Street.
Grace Baptist Temple will have a free clothing giveaway from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the church gymnasium.
The First Missionary Baptist Church of Vandalia will have their Mission Bank Shakeout Program at 3 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the church.
Lay Academy of First Presbyterian Church, Charleston, continues to study “Perspectives on Peace Studies,” at 4 p.m. on Sunday in the chapel. Dr. Robert G. Newman, will be the speaker. Dr. Newman is a Presbyterian minister who holds the rank of Professor of Religion, Emeritus, at the University of Charleston. He will discuss his knowledge of the Bible as well as his experience teaching and studying in Alaska, Asia, Africa, and South America. A reception will follow. For more information, contact the church office at 304-343-8961, or Dr. Newman at 304-345-0225.
Music
The Gloryway Quartet will sing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Lighthouse Worship Center, U.S. 19, Smales Branch Road in Hico. Admission is free, however, a love offering will be taken. For information, call Jerry Skaggs Jr. at 304-222-1879.
Danny Pettit will sing at 7 p.m. Monday at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church, Wills Creek, Elkview.
Debbie Thomas, pastor of Nondenominational Fellowship Pentecostal Ministries, will be directing the “Old-time Way” concert at 4 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the church, 1001 Hendrix Ave. Some of the featured soloists will be Karen Williams, Tanya White-Woods and others. For more information or if anyone is interested in singing or playing an instrument, call 304-206-0995.
Special services
A special Veterans Day message will be delivered at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service at Bethel Baptist Church in South Charleston. A reception will follow to honor veterans.
Sunlight Baptist Church, in Sissonville, will have a service at 7 p.m. Saturday with Clarence Deel preaching. One Accord will sing.
Men’s Day Sermon on the Mount will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Community Missionary Baptist Church, 920 Amity Drive, Charleston. Guest speaker will be the Rev. David Fryson. All men’s choirs or groups are encouraged to sing. For information, call the Rev. Michael W. Smith Sr. at 304-932-7617 or Deacon Robert Hardy at 304-541-6849.
The Charleston Black Ministerial Alliance Inc will have its Thanksgiving service at 10 a.m. on Nov. 28 at St. Paul AME Church, 1108 2nd Ave. The Rev. John Sylvia is the pastor. Speaker will be Dr. Bruce Hogan, pastor of Brookside Ministries, Mount Carbon.
The Deacons and Deaconess of Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, 5125 Church Drive, Rand, will celebrate their annual Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. on Sunday at the church. The Rev. Robert J. Frazier, pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church of Boomer will be guest speaker.
The Rock of Ages Freewill Baptist Church, 633 Buffington St. (Guyandotte), in Huntington, will have a special Veterans Day Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday honoring the veterans present. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Pastor Jason C. Black will preach and the Hale Family will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday. The Wednesday Night Prayer meeting and Youth Group meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Brookside Ministries COGIC will host the Great Leadership Conference Nov. 13 and Nov. 15-17 at 18419 Deepwater Mountain Road in Mount Carbon. The Nov. 15 event will be held from 6-10 p.m. at the W.Va. State University EDU, 1506 Kanawha Blvd. W. Guest speakers include: Dr. Bevin Lawrence, India 1st Jurisdiction, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13; Min. Thomas Spencer of Clermont, Florida, 8-10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 16, and 11 a.m. Nov. 17; Dr. Robin Davis, 1st Baptist of Gallagher, 2 p.m. Nov. 16; Bishop Gordon Ford, Faith Cathedral of Praise in Rand, 4 p.m. Nov. 17; and Rev. William Kinney, 1st Baptist of Powellton, Nov. 17.
St. Paul A.M.E. Church, located at 1108 Second Ave., will sponsor a Veterans Day recognition program at 3:26 p.m. Nov. 17. All veterans are invited to attend and be recognized for their service. All men’s choirs are also invited to come and celebrate veterans. For information, call 304-343-3085.
Items for Church Activities may be submitted by mail to Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301, faxed to 304-348-1233 or email: news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime telephone number. Information will not be taken by phone. The deadline is noon Thursday.