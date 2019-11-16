Church Activities: Nov. 16, 2019

Miscellaneous
Teays Valley Church of God will have their annual Fall Fest from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Local and regional crafters will be selling their goods. Hot dogs, baked beans, assorted salads and baked goods will also be available for purchase. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church is selling tickets to its Black Dress and Pearls Gala, which will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Charleston Woman’s Club on Virginia Street. Tickets are $25 each and can be obtained by calling Melanie Walton at 304-989-2225 or Linda Payne at 304-541-8649.
St. Christopher Episcopal Church will have its Ninth Annual Spaghetti Dinner from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the church, 821 Edgewood Drive. The cost is $10 for the adult dinner and $8 for child dinner. Proceeds benefit the St. Christopher Outreach on behalf of the Paul Laurence Dunbar Neighborhood Center. Dinners include regular, gluten free or zucchini spaghetti with meat or marinara sauce, Caesar salad, bread and dessert. Coffee, tea and lemonade are complimentary. Dine or to-go orders are available. Advance tickets may be purchased by calling 304-741-4840 or can be purchased at the door. Directions: off Edgewood Drive, turn left on Beech, left on Somerset, and left into the church parking lot at the end of Somerset Street.
Lay Academy of First Presbyterian Church, Charleston, continues to study “Perspectives on Peace Studies,” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. this Sunday. Rabbi Victor Urecki, who has served B’nai Jacob Synagogue for 35 years, will be the speaker. Rabbi Urecki is a frequent writer, speaker and aggressive leader for justice, spiritual and civil rights here at home, nationally and internationally. A reception will follow. Bring a friends or neighbor. For information, contact the Church office at 304-343-8961 or Dr. Bob Newman.
The First Missionary Baptist Church of Vandalia will have their Mission Bank Shakeout Program at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the church. The Voices of Ebenezer will be in concert.
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 520 Kanawha Blvd. W., will host an adult discussion series at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. A wide variety of topics will be covered from science to politics to spirituality. People of all beliefs are welcome to engage in a civil, organized and informative debate and also invited to attend the worship service at 11 a.m. For information, visit uucharlestonwv.org or call 304-345-5042.
First Presbyterian Church of Charleston will open its annual fair trade boutique, Hope Village at the church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way. The shop will be open on the first floor of the church from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 21, 22, 23, 29, 30 and Dec. 5, 6 and 7; and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 8. The shop will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will be reopen for Alternative Black Friday and Small Business Day Saturday shopping. Unique items from around the world will be featured and sales help artisans provide food, clothing and shelter for their families as well as education for people around the world. For information, call 304-343-8961 or www.firstpresby.com/hope-village.
Music
Debbie Thomas, pastor of Nondenominational Fellowship Pentecostal Ministries, will direct the “Old-time Way” concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the church, 1001 Hendrix Ave. Some of the featured soloists will be Karen Williams, Warrenetta Clark, Tanya White-Woods, Debbie Thomas and others. For more information or if anyone is interested in singing or playing an instrument, call 304-206-0995.
The Believers will sing at 7 p.m. on Monday at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church on Wills Creek Road at Elkview.
The Homeland Southern Gospel Choir will have their annual Christmas sing at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Highlawn Baptist Church, 2304 Jefferson Ave., St. Albans. Come enjoy the sounds of the season.
The choir of Riverlawn Presbyterian Church — accompanied by keyboard, flute and strings — will be presenting a program at 7 p.m. on Sunday evening at the church, 2008 Pennsylvania Ave. St. Albans. Music will include anthems “Rejoice the Lord is King” and “Sing Allelu” (Ode 40) as well as instrumental pieces — Vivaldi’s “Autumn” (Four Seasons) and Pachelbel’s “Canon.” For more information, visit the Facebook page — Riverlawn Church SA.
The Believers will sing at 7 p.m. Monday at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church, Wills Creek, Elkview.
Fisher Memorial Church will have a gospel sing at 7 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the church. The Builders Quartet, Freeman Newhouse and Choir will sing. Refreshments will be served in the Family Center after the sing. Aaron Finney is the pastor. The church is located 1/2 mile on Dudden Fork Road off Goldtown Exit of Interstate 77. Call 304-993-2777 for more information.
Special services
St. Paul AME Church, 1108 2nd Ave., will sponsor a special Veterans Day Recognition Program at 3:26 p.m. at the church. All veterans in the surrounding area are invited to come and be honored for their service. A special musical presentation for the veterans will be provided by Kitsch “N.” Speakers will be the Rev. Robert K. Davis and Minister Shaun Shamblin. Music will be provided by The Father’s House.
The Charleston Black Ministerial Alliance Inc. will have its Thanksgiving service at 10 a.m. on Nov. 28 at St. Paul AME Church, 1108 2nd Ave. The Rev. John Sylvia is the pastor. Speaker will be Dr. Bruce Hogan, pastor of Brookside Ministries, Mount Carbon.
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, service at 7 p.m. Saturday with Clarence Deel preaching. Shirley Kay will sing.
Riverview Baptist Church, 201 Wertz Ave., will have a Prayer/Praise and Thanksgiving Service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the church. The Rev. Frances M. Dubose is pastor.
Rock of Ages Free Will Baptist Church, 633 Buffington St. (Guyandotte) in Huntington, will feature Pastor Jason C. Black preaching at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. Pastor Black will preach at the 6 p.m. Sunday service with the Waugh Family singing. The first annual Combined Community/Feet Washing Service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday with Rock of Ages and 5th Avenue Freewill Baptist Church. The Rev. Ray Vance will preach and Pastor Black will be conducting the Communion service at the Rock of Ages this year. There will be no Prayer Meeting/Youth Group meeting that night.
