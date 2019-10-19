Church activities: Oct. 19, 2019

Anniversaries/homecomings
Ebenezer Baptist will celebrate its 111th Church Anniversary at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Speaker will be the Rev. Jeff Woods, Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church.
Institute Church of the Nazarene will celebrate Pastor James Patterson’s 30th anniversary, with Musical Night at First Lady’s Night at 6 p.m. on Saturday; the morning worship at 11 a.m. on Sunday; and the anniversary program at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Carbondale will have its 97th Church Anniversary and Homecoming program at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church. Speaker will be the Rev. James Mosley.
Shiloh Baptist Church will have its 124th Anniversary and Friends and Family Day Celebrations. The anniversary celebration continues with “Friends and Family Day” on Sunday. The church service will begin at 11 a.m., immediately followed by fellowship, food and activities. The climax anniversary celebration will be observed at 7 p.m. on Monday with the Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church congregation, choir, and Pastor Letari D. Thompson as guests. Shiloh Baptist Church is located at 306 Washington St. E. Call 304-342-6381 for more details.
Miscellaneous
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church is selling tickets to its Black Dress in Pearls Gala, which will be at 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Charleston Woman’s Club on Virginia Street. Tickets are $25 each and can be obtained by calling Melanie Walton at 304-989-2225 or Linda Payne at 304-541-8649.
Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church, 607 Shrewsbury St., will have a Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the church. There will be various vendors and food.
St. Paul A.M.E. Church Young People’s Department, 1108 Second Ave., will sponsor a car wash, food sale, hot dog sale, fish fry and yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the church parking lot. In case of rain, the sale will be moved inside the church. For information or for delivery, call 304-343-3085.
Crossroads Community Church, will have a craft and food sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church, 328 Martins Branch, Sissonville. More than 15 vendors and crafters will be on site and concessions selling hot dogs and funnel cakes.
Teays Valley Church of God will have their annual Fall Fest from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the church. Local and regional crafters will be selling their goods. Hot dogs, baked beans, assorted salads and baked goods will also be available for purchase. Crafters and vendors who would like to participate may purchase a 10x10 space for $20 (8 ft. display table available on a first come-first served basis). For more information or to reserve a space by the deadline date of Nov. 11, call Karen at 304-757-2573 and leave a message. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Nondenominational Fellowship Pentecostal Ministries, 1001 Hendrix Ave., will host its first brunch at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. This is a fundraising program and the committee is asking a donation of $20. The guest speaker is Minister Signora Heyliger of Christ Temple Church in Huntington.
Green Valley Church of God, 518 Green Valley Drive, St. Albans, will have a rummage, hot dog and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Furniture, toys, holiday decorations, snow babies figurines, household items and other miscellaneous items will be for sale. All clothing and shoes for men, women and children will be given away free. For additional information call, 304-768-1561.
Teays Valley Church of God partnered with The Rock during the month of September. The Rock is a ministry that has two sober living facilities for men who are seeking to overcome alcoholism and substance abuse. Sheila Martin is founding director of The Rock, which will host a “Recovery Rally” from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Faith Christian Fellowship in Buffalo. The rally will feature many speakers who have overcome addiction. Teays Valley Church of God also has a weekly support group for anyone who is struggling with addiction. Call 304-757-9222 for more information. The program is led by Mike McCormick, a graduate from The Rock. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
“I Lived to Tell It 2019: Bridging the Gap Between Marketplace and Ministry” will be Oct. 25 and 27 at King of Glory International Ministries, 302 Delaware Ave. Apostle Mark Walker of Empowering Lives LLC will speak at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25. Apostle Pamela Burke of Pamela Burke Ministry — Columbus, Georgia, will speak at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 27. The program on Oct. 26 will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 26 at West Virginia State University, Institute. Registration for Oct. 26 is $20 and includes lunch. Speakers on Oct. 26 include Consandra Leonard of Silhouette Boutique; Apostle Tina M. Beatty of TM Beatty Ministries Inc., I Lived to Tell It LLC, Dolton, Illinois; Prophet Michelle Franklin of CLS Reflections Academy LTD, ADS Life Institute, Dolton, Illinois; Dr. Theresa Harris, PhD, Columbus Research and Wellness, Medical Spa Services, and CBD Oil Specialist of Columbia, Georgia. For tickets, go to CASHAPP:$ILIVEDTOTELLIT or PAYPALME/TINABEATTY. For more information or to be a vendor go to apostletmbeattywv@yahoo.com.
Christ the King Church, 1508 Grosscup Ave., Dunbar, will have craft/vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the church. Hot dogs, barbecue, beans and cornbread will be sold. Raffle items will be offered.
The 8th Annual Turkey Dinner will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the Sissonville Multipurpose Community Center located at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Sissonville. All tickets are $10. A drive-through station will be set up at the bottom of the hill at the entrance of Laurel Meadows for easy carry out. The dinner includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot rolls, a drink and a dessert. Dine-in is available at the top of the hill in the community center. Proceeds help subsidize the cost and upkeep of the Sissonville Multi-Purpose Community Center. Business Partners who would like to participate and help can contact Pat Taylor at 304-989-1265.
Church Women United’s World Community Day celebration will be Nov. 1 at Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris St., beginning with registration at 9:30 a.m., followed by Bible study at 10 a.m., the program, “The Time is Now!: Resolve to Love,” at 11 a.m. and a luncheon at noon. An $8 donation will be accepted for the luncheon. Call Carolyn Saul 304-552-6246 for information and reservations.
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 520 Kanawha Blvd. West will host an adult discussion series at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. A wide range of topics will be covered from science to politics to spirituality. People of all beliefs are welcome to engage in a civil, organized and informative debate. They are also invited to attend an 11 a.m. worship service. For more information, visit uucharlestonwv.org/ or call 304-345-5042.
Music
Teresa Cunningham Baber will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Parsons Chapel Church, 6th Ave., Charleston’s West Side.
Fisher Memorial Church will have a gospel sing Saturday at 7 p.m., Oct. 26 at the church. The Gospelaires Quartet of Parkersburg, Lathey Family, Freeman Newhouse and Choir will sing. Refreshments will be served in the Family Center after the sing. Aaron Finney is the pastor. The church is located 1/2 mile on Dudden Fork Road off Goldtown Exit of Interstate 77. Call 304-993-2777 for more information.
The quartet, Calvary’s Hill from North Carolina, will be singing at 10 a.m. Sunday at Newton Baptist Church. Calvary’s Hill will also sing at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mill Creek Church at Frozen Camp, U.S. 33 between Spencer and Ripley.
Juanita Phillips will sing at 7 p.m. Monday at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church, Wills Creek, Elkview.
The Jay Humphreys Trio will be hosting the Warren Kessinger Gospel Sing, at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the Cathedral of Prayer in Charleston. Singing will be provided by the Jay Humphreys Trio, Brighterside Quartet, The Laborers Quartet, The Humphreys, The Believers and Ron Pauley. Emcee will be Chris Akers of Southern Blend Radio.
Mark Spangler of the Charleston- and Lewisburg-based family band, The Spanglers, will be performing on Oct. 26, as part of the ongoing Americana Gospel Concert Series at the Sissonville Multipurpose Community Center, Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Sissonville. The Spanglers write and usually perform their original music as a six‐piece band, but for this concert Spangler will be bringing a trio: Evan Olds on bass, Jeremiah Hatfield on lead guitar, and Mark playing guitar and singing. The show will focus on Spangler’s contemporary Christian roots and original gospel-inspired songs.
The BrighterSide Quartet will sing at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Mount Salem United Methodist Church, 4743 U.S. 60, 4 ½ miles east of Hurricane across from a covered bridge on the left.
In celebration of the Kanawha Chapter of the American Guild of Organist’s 75th Anniversary there will be a Progressive Recital from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at area churches in Charleston. Admission is free and there will be a reception following the 3:30 p.m. recital. The schedule is: 2 p.m., Charleston Baptist Temple, corner of Quarrier and Morris streets, featuring Johan Botes, Marshall University; 2:45 p.m., St. Paul Presbyterian Church, corner of Lee and Beauregard streets, featuring Julie Janisch, St. Marks United Methodist; and 3:30 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 Norwood Road at the intersection with Bridge Road, featuring Karen Morris, St. Matthew’s Episcopal. A van (handicap accessible) is available to transport people to each recital location. It will be leaving St. Matthew’s at 1:30 and return at 3:30 for the final recital. Seating is limited so reservations are required. Contact Julie Janisch at jajanisch@suddenlink.net to reserve a seat.
The Believers will sing at 7 p.m. Saturday at Faith Independent Church at Black Betsy. They will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Sand Run Gospel Tabernacle and then at 6:30 p.m. Monday during revival services at Kanawha Two Mile Gospel Tabernacle.
Revivals
The Racine United Methodist Church located at 998 Short Creek Road, will be in revival with the Rev. John Alan Massey at 7 p.m. Saturday. Racine United Methodist Choir will perform. For more information, call Pastor Damron B. Bradshaw at 304-541-0753.
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have revival services Oct. 31-Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. nightly at the church. Speakers and singers will be: Oct. 31, Pastor Daniel Davis preaching and Shiloh will sing; Nov. 1, Pastor Clarence Deel will preach and Gloria Newhouse will sing; and Nov. 2, Pastor Daniel Davis preaching and the Tanner Boys will sing.
Revival services will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday through Oct. 26 at Thorofare Community Church, 1400 Thorofare Road, Clendenin. Evangelist will be Dwight McClure. Pastor Claude Holley Jr. will speak at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27. There will be special singing nightly.
Special services
The Rock of Ages Baptist Church, 633 Buffington St. (Guyandotte) in Huntington, will feature Pastor Jason C. Black preaching at the 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday services. The church singers will sing at 6 p.m. The Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting and Youth Group will meet at 7 p.m.
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have a service at 7 p.m. Saturday at the church with Daniel Davis preaching. Larry White will sing.
Simpson Memorial United Methodist Men will celebrate Men’s Day at the 9:30 a.m. worship service on Nov. 3 at Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church, 607 Shrewsbury St. Dr. Anthony Jenkins, president of West Virginia State University, will be the guest speaker. There will be a Songfest with various musical groups at 3 p.m.
