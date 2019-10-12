Church Activities: Oct. 12, 2019

Anniversaries/homecomings
Ebenezer Baptist will celebrate its 111th Church Anniversary at 11 am. on Oct. 20. Speaker will be the Rev. Jeff Woods, pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church.
Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, 5125 Church Drive, Rand, will celebrate its 103rd Church Anniversary during the 11 a.m. Sunday worship service at the church. Pastor Roi Johnson, of New Springfield Baptist Church of Siloam, Georgia, will deliver the Anniversary Sermon.
Institute Church of the Nazarene celebrates Pastor James Patterson’s 30th anniversary, with Musical Night at 7 p.m. on Friday; First Lady’s Night at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19; the morning worship at 11 a.m. on Oct. 20; and the anniversary program at 3 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Shiloh Baptist Church will have its 124th anniversary and Friends and Family Day Celebrations. A pre-anniversary service will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday. Ferguson Memorial Baptist Church congregation, choir and the Rt. Rev. E. Alphonso Heyliger will be guests. The anniversary celebration continues with “Friends and Family Day” on Oct. 20. The church service will begin at 11 a.m., immediately followed by fellowship, food and activities. The climax anniversary celebration will be observed at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 with the Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church congregation, choir and Pastor Letari D. Thompson as guests. Shiloh Baptist Church is located at 306 Washington St. E. Call 304-342-6381 for more details.
The First Missionary Baptist Church of Powellton will celebrate Pastor William Kinney and Gloria Kinney’s 18 years of faithful service on Sunday, beginning with Sunday School at 10 a.m. The morning worship begins at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Roger Minor from Charlotte, North Carolina, as speaker. The afternoon worship service begins at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Paul Dunn, Pastor of First Baptist Church, Charleston, along with his choir and congregation as guests. Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m.
The Fifth Avenue Church of God in South Charleston will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Saturday and Sunday at the church, 200 Fifth Avenue. All past members, friends, family and neighbors are invited to join them from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday for fun and food on the grounds. There will be inflatables for the children, a dunking booth, games and food for everyone. Continuing our celebration at 9 a.m. on Sunday, a pancake breakfast will be served and a morning worship service will be held at 11 a.m. Guest speaker and worship leader will be singer, songwriter and evangelist, the Rev. Lawrence Chewning.
Church of God MPGT Ministries, 383 Casdorph Road, will have its 27th Pastoral Anniversary Celebration services for Bishop Michael D. Austin Sr. and lady Mattie Austin Saturday and Sunday. Bishop Jessie Berry and New Life Ministries will be speaker and guests at noon on Saturday. Dr. Wanda Shelton and Greater New Jerusalem Worship Center will speak and be guests at the noon service on Sunday. Dinner will be served after each service on both days.
Revival services continue 6 p.m. Saturday at Burke Community Church, across New Camp Creek Bridge at Procious. Evangelists will be Clarence Deel and Kenneth Tanner. Special singing will be provided by The Tanner Boys’ Quartet. Pastor is Clarence Deel.
Miscellaneous
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church is selling tickets to its Black Dress in Pearls Gala, which will be at 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Charleston Woman’s Club on Virginia Street. Tickets are $25 each and can be obtained by calling Melanie Walton at 304-989-2225 or Linda Payne at 304-541-8649.
Milton Baptist Church, 1123 Church St. in Milton, will present “A Night of Awareness,” from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and hosted by Zera House concerning human trafficking in the state and across the U.S. The event is free and for ages 12 and over. Free childcare will be provided, please register. Hear from the WV Attorney General’s Office about how to help and get involved in saving lives. Register at Zerahouse.org or contact Tiffani Stewart at 304-444-8933.
West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St. E., will have Contemplative Prayer from 5 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the church. Call 304-345-0926 for additional information.
Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church, 607 Shrewsbury St., will have a Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 2. Anyone wanting to be a vendor can contact Ann at 304- 543-2696. If no answer, please leave a message. There is a limit of two tables per person and no food vendors.
Starcher Baptist Church, 2624 6th Ave., will have its Fall Festival and free community lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Hot dogs, chips, drinks, popcorn, sno cones, games and more will be featured.
Teays Valley Church of God will have their annual Fall Fest from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the church. Local and regional crafters will be selling their goods. Hot dogs, baked beans, assorted salads and baked goods will also be available for purchase. Crafters and vendors who would like to participate may purchase a 10x10 space for $20 (8 ft. display table available on a first come-first served basis). For more information or to reserve a space by the deadline date of Nov. 11, call Karen at 304-757-2573 and leave a message. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Nondenominational Fellowship Pentecostal Ministries, 1001 Hendrix Ave., will host its first brunch at 10 a.m. Oct. 19 at the church. This is a fundraising program and the committee is asking a donation of $20. The guest speaker is Minister Signora Heyliger of Christ Temple Church in Huntington.
Green Valley Church of God, 518 Green Valley Drive, St. Albans, will have a rummage, hot dog and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the church. Furniture, toys, holiday decorations, snow babies figurines, household items and other miscellaneous items will be for sale. All clothing and shoes for men, women and children will be given away free. For additional information, call 304-768-1561.
Teays Valley Church of God partnered with The Rock during the month of September. The Rock is a ministry that has two sober living facilities for men who are seeking to overcome alcoholism and substance abuse. Sheila Martin is founding director of The Rock, which will host a “Recovery Rally” from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Faith Christian Fellowship in Buffalo. The rally will feature many speakers who have overcome addiction. Teays Valley Church of God also has a weekly support group for anyone who is struggling with addiction. Call 304-757-9222 for more information. The program is led by Mike McCormick, a graduate from The Rock. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
“I Lived to Tell It 2019: Bridging the Gap Between Marketplace and Ministry” will be Oct. 25 and 27 at King of Glory International Ministries, 302 Delaware Ave. Apostle Mark Walker of Empowering Lives LLC will speak at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25. Apostle Pamela Burke of Pamela Burke Ministry — Columbus, Georgia, will speak at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 27. The program on Oct. 26 will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West Virginia State University, Institute. Registration for Oct. 26 is $20 and includes lunch. Speakers on Oct. 26 include Consandra Leonard of Silhouette Boutique; Apostle Tina M. Beatty of TM Beatty Ministries Inc., I Lived to Tell It LLC, Dolton, Illinois; Prophet Michelle Franklin of CLS Reflections Academy LTD, ADS Life Institute, Dolton, Illinois; Dr. Theresa Harris, Ph.D., Columbus Research and Wellness, Medical Spa Services, and CBD Oil Specialist of Columbia, Georgia. For tickets, go to CASHAPP:$ILIVEDTOTELLIT or PAYPALME/TINABEATTY. For more information or to be a vendor go to apostletmbeattywv@yahoo.com.
First Presbyterian Church, Charleston, will have its next Lay Academy at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Chapel. Speaker will be Imam Nasir Abdussalam of the Islamic Center of WV. Imam Abdussalam will explain how Islam seeks peace across our planet, beginning with the Holy Quran and different traditions within Islam in today’s world. Bring your friends and neighbors with questions for the Imam. A reception will follow. For more information, contact the church at 304-343-8961 or Dr. Bob Newman at 304-345-0225.
St. Paul AME Church, 1108 Second Ave., will sponsor a car wash, food sale, hot dog sale, fish fry and yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the church. If there is rain, the food sales will be moved inside the fellowship hall. For information or for delivery, call the church at 304-343-3085.
Music
The Believers will sing at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Stonelick Community Church on Stonelick Road off Interstate 77, Kenna Exit. They will sing at revival services at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Raymond City Community Church near Poca.
The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday at Grace Wesleyan Church, Culloden. They will also sing at 7 p.m. nightly through Wednesday for the church’s revival services.
The Jay Humphreys Trio will host the Warren Kessinger Gospel Sing, at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the Cathedral of Prayer in Charleston. Singing will be provided by the Jay Humphreys Trio, Brighterside Quartet, The Laborers Quartet, The Humphreys, The Believers and Ron Pauley. Emcee will be Chris Akers of Southern Blend Radio.
BrighterSide Quartet will sing at 7 p.m. Saturday at New Life Baptist Church, W.Va. 36, Spencer as part of the Black Walnut Festival.
Larry White will sing at 7 p.m. Monday at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church, Wills Creek, Elkview.
Revivals
The Racine United Methodist Church located at 998 Short Creek Road, will be in revival with the Rev. John Alan Massey at 7 p.m. nightly Wednesday through Oct. 19. The United Methodist Riverside Parish will conclude its traveling revival on Wednesday in a joint revival meeting. There will be special singing each evening as follows: Wednesday will be the Glasgow United Methodist Choir; Thursday will be Angie Richardson; Friday will be Grace Parks; and Oct. 19 will be the Racine United Methodist Choir. For more information, call Pastor Damron B. Bradshaw at 304-541-0753.
Allens Fork Community Church, located on Allens Fork Road, Sissonville, will have revival services at 7 p.m. nightly, Monday through Friday at the church. Evangelist will be Wayne Runyon. There will special singing nightly. Pastor is Jerry Bonnett. For more information/directions, call 304-988-2156.
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have revival services beginning at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the church. Speakers and singers will be: Oct. 31, Pastor Daniel Davis preaching and Shiloh will sing; Nov. 1, Pastor Clarence Deel preaching and Gloria Newhouse will sing; and Nov. 2, Pastor Daniel Davis preaching and the Tanner Boys will sing.
Special services
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have a service at 7 p.m. Saturday with Daniel Davis preaching. Roger Cunningham will sing.
Rock of Ages Baptist Church, 633 Buffington St., (Guyandotte) Huntington, will have Pastor Jason C. Black preaching at the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday services. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. The church choir will sing at the 6 p.m. service. The Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting and Youth Group Meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
