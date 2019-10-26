Church Activities: Oct. 26, 2019

Miscellaneous
The Men of Allen Chapel African Methodist Church, 164 Wertz Ave., will have its Men’s Day Fall Festival at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church. Featured singing groups will be: The Church of Deliverance Choir, Soloist Alvin Smith, Ebenezer Baptist Church Women’s Choir, and The Allen Chapel AME Men’s Choir. For more information, contact Jim at 304-552-9640.
Christ the King Church, 1508 Grosscup Ave., Dunbar, will have a Craft/Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church. Hot dogs, barbecues, beans and cornbread will be sold. Raffle items will be featured.
Garrison Avenue Freewill Baptist Church will have a hot dog/bake sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at 597 Garrison Ave. Delivery will be available within a reasonable area. Call 304-343-4715.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 20th Street, Nitro, will have a Holiday Bazaar from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the church. Food, fun and crafts will be featured.
Greater Emmanuel Gospel Tabernacle, 1546 3rd Ave., will have a kids’ night out for all those who are out trick or treating from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Bring your child for a treat and fellowship. Snacks will be given out. Bishop Norman Jones is pastor.
Bethel Baptist Church, South Charleston, will celebrate All Saints Night from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Candy will be given out to children and adults.
Lay Academy of First Presbyterian Church, Charleston, continues to study “Perspectives on Peace Studies” at 4 p.m. on Sunday in the Chapel. The Rev. Ronald English, American Baptist Pastor, will be the speaker. The Rev. English was ordained under the tutelage of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., at historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, and a colleague in the Civil Rights Movement. A reception will follow. For more information, contact the church at 304-343-8961, or Dr. Bob Newman at 304-345-0225.
Church Women United’s World Community Day celebration will be Friday at Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris St. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by Bible study at 10 a.m. and the program, “The Time is Now! Resolve to Love,” at 11 a.m. A luncheon will be held at noon. An $8 donation will be accepted for the luncheon. Call Carolyn Saul 304-552-6246 for information and reservations.
Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church, 607 Shrewsbury St., will have a Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the church. There will be various vendors and food.
Teays Valley Church of God is having their annual Fall Fest from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the church. Local and regional crafters will be selling their goods. Hot dogs, baked beans, assorted salads and baked goods will also be available for purchase. Crafters and vendors who would like to participate may purchase a 10x10 space for $20 (8 ft. display table available on a first come-first served basis). For more information or to reserve a space by the deadline date of Nov. 11, call Karen at 304-757-2573 and leave a message. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church is selling tickets to its Black Dress in Pearls Gala, which will be at 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Charleston Woman’s Club on Virginia Street. Tickets are $25 each and can be obtained by calling Melanie Walton at 304-989-2225 or Linda Payne at 304-541-8649.
Teays Valley Church of God partnered with The Rock during the month of September. The Rock is a ministry that has two sober living facilities for men who are seeking to overcome alcoholism and substance abuse. Sheila Martin is founding director of The Rock, which will host a “Recovery Rally” from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at Faith Christian Fellowship in Buffalo. The rally will feature many speakers who have overcome addiction. Teays Valley Church of God also has a weekly support group for anyone who is struggling with addiction. Call 304-757-9222 for more information. The program is led by Mike McCormick, a graduate from The Rock. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
“I Lived to Tell It 2019: Bridging the Gap Between Marketplace and Ministry” will be Saturday and Sunday at King of Glory International Ministries, 302 Delaware Ave. Apostle Pamela Burke of Pamela Burke Ministry – Columbus, Georgia, will speak at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. The program on Saturday will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West Virginia State University, Institute. Registration for Saturday is $20 and includes lunch. Speakers on Saturday include Consandra Leonard of Silhouette Boutique; Apostle Tina M. Beatty of TM Beatty Ministries Inc., I Lived to Tell It LLC, Dolton, Illinois; Prophet Michelle Franklin of CLS Reflections Academy LTD, ADS Life Institute, Dolton, Illinois; Dr. Theresa Harris, PhD, Columbus Research and Wellness, Medical Spa Services, and CBD Oil Specialist of Columbia, Georgia. For tickets, go to CASHAPP:$ILIVEDTOTELLIT or PAYPALME/TINABEATTY. For more information or to be a vendor go to apostletmbeattywv@yahoo.com.
The 8th Annual Turkey Dinner will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the Sissonville Multipurpose Community Center located at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Sissonville. All tickets are $10. A drive through station will be set up at the bottom of the hill at the entrance of Laurel Meadows for easy carry out. The dinner includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot rolls, a drink and a dessert. Dine-in is available at the top of the hill in the community center. Proceeds help subsidize the cost and upkeep of the Sissonville Multi-Purpose Community Center. Business Partners who would like to participate and help can contact Pat Taylor at 304-989-1265.
Griefshare “Surviving the Holidays” Seminar with the Rev. Brenda Kraft, along with psychologist, Janet Walters, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 11 at CAMC Family Resource Center next to Women and Children’s Hospital. This seminar is designed for people who are grieving a loved one’s death. Learn how to deal with the many emotions you face during the holidays, what to do about traditions and other coming changes, helpful tips on surviving social events, and how to discover true hope for your future. For easy registration, go to www.griefshare.org/holidays/events/31765. Seating is limited. Light refreshments will be served.
Music
Fisher Memorial Church will have a gospel sing Saturday at 7 p.m., Saturday at the church. The Gospelaires Quartet of Parkersburg, Lathey Family, Freeman Newhouse and Choir will sing. Refreshments will be served in the Family Center after the sing. Aaron Finney is the pastor. The church is located 1/2 mile on Dudden Fork Road off Goldtown Exit of Interstate 77. Call 304-993-2777 for more information.
The Jay Humphreys Trio will host the Warren Kessinger Gospel Sing, at 7 p.m. on FridayNov. 1 at the Cathedral of Prayer in Charleston. Singing will be provided by the Jay Humphreys Trio, Brighterside Quartet, The Laborers Quartet, The Humphreys, The Believers and Ron Pauley. Emcee will be Chris Akers of Southern Blend Radio.
The First Church of God of Hurricane will have a gospel concert beginning at 6 p.m. on Nov. 3. There will be special preaching and singing by a newly formed gospel group from Point Pleasant, called “Covered By Love.” The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the former Rite-Aid store. Pastor is Matthew Henry.
The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Starlight Gospel Sing located at Susannah Missionary Baptist Church, Ona. They will sing at the 11 a.m. homecoming service on Sunday at the Charleston Mountain Mission Church, Charleston. They will sing at 7 p.m. on Friday for the Warren Kessinger Memorial Gospel Sing at the Cathedral of Prayer Church, Charleston.
Mark Spangler of the Charleston and Lewisburg based family band, The Spanglers, will perform on Saturday, as part of the ongoing Americana Gospel Concert Series at the Sissonville Multipurpose Community Center, Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Sissonville. The Spanglers write and usually perform their original music as a six-piece band, but for this concert Spangler will be bringing a trio: Evan Olds on bass, Jeremiah Hatfield on lead guitar, and Mark playing guitar and singing. The show will focus on Spanglers contemporary Christian roots and original gospel inspired songs.
The BrighterSide Quartet will sing at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Mount Salem United Methodist Church, 4743 U.S. 60, 4 ½ miles east of Hurricane across from a covered bridge on the left.
The Doug Humphries Family will sing at 7 p.m. Saturday at Red Oak Christian Community Church on Red Oak Drive, Nitro.
The Hurricane First Church of God will have its monthly, Second-Friday, Gospel Concert at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the church, 3225 East Putnam Ave. Featured group will be The Inheritance Quartet. Additional singers will include guest soloists; Jim Edens of Charleston), Ron Shamblin of Sissonville and Randy Parsons of Buffalo. Concert musicians and singers include: Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrook and Dorsey Johnson. Traditional church hymns and Southern gospel music will be featured. Refreshments will follow. The church is located one block north of the former Rite Aid store.
The Believers will sing at 4:45 p.m. Saturday during the Starlight Gospel Sing that will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Susannah Missionary Baptist Church in Ona. They will sing at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Parsons Chapel on 6th Avenue in Charleston. On Friday, they will sing during the Warren Kessinger Memorial Gospel Sing beginning at 7 p.m. at The Cathedral of Prayer at 2326 Pennsylvania Ave., in Charleston.
Fisher Memorial Church will have a gospel sing at 7 p.m. Saturday featuring the The Redeemed Quartet, Lathey Family, Freeman Newhouse and the Choir. Refreshments will be served in the family center after the sing. Aaron Finney is the pastor. The church is located 1/2 mile on Dudden Fork Road off Goldtown Exit of Interstate 77. Call 304-993-2777 for more information.
The Gloryway Quartet will sing at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Lighthouse Worship Center, U.S. 19, Smales Branch Road in Hico. Admission is free, however, a love offering will be taken. For information, call Jerry Skaggs Jr. at 304-222-1879.
The Believers will sing at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Parsons Chapel Church, Charleston’s West Side.
Harper Memorial Gospel Tabernacle will have its Fall Gospel Sing from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the church located at 4431 Big Tyler Road. Singers will be The Loudermilks, Paid in Full, The Huffman Family, The Blankenships and Steve Pauley. Food will be provided downstairs all day and is free. For information, call Phyllis Short at 304-541-7707.
Teays Valley Church of God will feature Christian music rapper “Damac” at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the cost is $10 at the door. Damac, has released three albums and was the New Band Showcase Winner at the Cornerstone Christian Music Festival in 2011. Also performing that evening will be rapper, Aaron Besley and local worship band, Render the Hearts. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of where Rocky Step and Teays Valley Road meet.
Southern Gospel Quartet, The Kingsmen, will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 2150 Mount Vernon Road, Hurricane, near Teays Valley Exit 39 off Interstate 64. There is no admission fee, however, an offering will be taken to assist the group with expenses. For more information, contact the Rev. Monty Foster, associate pastor for youth and music, at 304-757-9110. Senior pastor is Ron McClung.
Revivals
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have revival services Thursday through Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. nightly at the church. Speakers and singers will be: Thursday, Pastor Daniel Davis preaching and Shiloh will sing; Friday, Pastor Clarence Deel preaching and Gloria Newhouse will sing; and Nov. 2, Pastor Daniel Davis preaching and the Tanner Boys will sing.
Revival services will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Thorofare Community Church, 1400 Thorofare Road, Clendenin. Evangelist will be Dwight McClure. Pastor Claude Holley Jr. will speak at 6 p.m. on Sunday. There will be special singing nightly.
Goldtown Community Church will sponsor revival services at 7 p.m. nightly Nov. 4-8 at the church, located at 17549 Charleston Road, Kenna, on W.Va. 21, off the Interstate 77, Goldtown Exit. Evangelist will be Rick Cooper and there will be special singing nightly.
Special services
Enslow Park Presbyterian Church celebrates their 16th annual “Kirkin’ of the Tartans” service at 11 a.m. on Reformation Sunday at the church located at 1338 Enslow Blvd., in Huntington, and 2 miles from the Hal Greer exit off Interstate 64. The worship service will begin with a processional of acolytes, beadle, ministers, choir, bagpiper, drummer and the tartans as they enter through the front doors of the church into the sanctuary for worship. This service is an American tradition that celebrates the Scottish heritage of the Presbyterian church. Each tartan, with its distinctive cross-lined patterns, represents specific Scottish clans, families, regions and regiments. This is a celebration of the Presbyterian church’s rich heritage when the clans in tartans and the piper would gather to worship. A reception will follow in the church parlor after the service for refreshments.
The Rock of Ages Baptist Church, 633 Buffington Street (Guyandotte) in Huntington, will feature Pastor Jason C. Black preaching at the 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday services. The church singers will sing at 6 p.m. The Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting and Youth Group will meet at 7 p.m.
Brookside Ministries COGIC, Mount Carbon, is having their annual Pastoral Fellowship Service at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Guest speaker will be Bishop Lewis Jackson from Manchester, Ohio.
Simpson Memorial United Methodist Men will celebrate Men’s Day at the 9:30 a.m. worship service on Nov. 3 at Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church, 607 Shrewsbury St. Dr. Anthony Jenkins, president of West Virginia State University, will be the guest speaker. There will be a Songfest with various musical groups at 3 p.m.
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have a service at 7 p.m. Saturday with Clarence Deel preaching. Sandi Chapman will sing.
The oldest Catholic Church in Fayette County, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Springdale, will have a special Sunday Mass at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 at the church. Celebrated annually on the Sunday closest to All Saints Day (Nov. 1) and All Souls Day (Nov. 2), the Mass concludes with the blessing of the graves and a covered-dish luncheon. The Rev. Romeo M. Bacalso, SVD, parish administrator of St. Patrick’s Church in Hinton and its missions Sacred Heart of Rainelle and Sacred Heart of Springdale, will officiate at the special Mass assisted by the deacons serving the parish, the Rev. Robert Holliday and the Rev. Peter Minogue. This is the last scheduled service in the historic Springdale church this year.
