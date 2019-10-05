Church Activities: Oct. 5, 2019

Anniversaries/homecomings
The Fisher Chapel UMC of Sissonville will celebrate its 50th Homecoming Celebration beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the church. Singing will be provided by the Chapelettes and other singers. Following a noon lunch, Inheritance will be singing in the 1:30 service. Fisher Chapel, formed in 1893, is located on the road to Rippling Waters.
The First Missionary Baptist Church of Vandalia will celebrate its 103rd Church Anniversary and Homecoming at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Marlon Collins of Shiloh Baptist Church, along with his choirs and congregation.
Dr. Bruce Hogan, pastor of Brookside Ministries, accompanied by his congregation and choir, will be the guest speaker in a pre-anniversary program leading up to Bishop Gordon and co-pastor first lady Elder Mary R. Ford’s 21st pastoral anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Faith Cathedral of Praise, Rand.
Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, 5125 Church Drive, Rand, will celebrate their 103rd Church Anniversary during the 11 a.m. Sunday worship service on Oct. 13 at the church. Pastor Roi Johnson, of New Springfield Baptist Church of Siloam, Georgia, will deliver the Anniversary Sermon.
Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 1343 Lewis St., will celebrate their 86th Church Anniversary at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Guest speaker is Dr. Lloyd Alan Hill, Father’s House Missionary Baptist Church. Host pastor is Dr. Jerry R. Staples.
The Fifth Avenue Church of God in South Charleston will be celebrating its 100th Anniversary on Oct. 12 and 13 at the church, 200 Fifth Ave. All past members, friends, family and neighbors are invited to join them from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 for fun and food on the grounds. There will be inflatables for the children, a dunking booth, games and food for everyone. Continuing our celebration at 9 a.m. on Oct. 13, a pancake breakfast will be served and a morning worship service will be held at 11 a.m. Guest speaker and worship leader will be singer, songwriter and evangelist, the Rev. Lawrence Chewning.
Church of God MPGT Ministries, 383 Casdorph Road, will have its 27th Pastoral Anniversary Celebration services for Bishop Michael D. Austin Sr. and first lady Mattie Austin Saturday and Sunday. Bishop Jessie Berry and New Life Ministries will be speaker and guests at noon on Saturday. Dr. Wanda Shelton and Greater New Jerusalem Worship Center will speak and be guests at the noon service on Sunday. Dinner will be served after each service on both days.
Revival services will be held Monday through Oct. 12 at Burke Community Church, across New Camp Creek Bridge at Procious. Evangelists will be Clarence Deel and Kenneth Tanner. Special singing will be provided by: Monday, 7 p.m., Straight and Narrow; Tuesday, 7 p.m., Reamer Gospel Tabernacle Choir; Wednesday, 7 p.m., Courtney Carroll; Thursday, 7 p.m., Inheritance Quartet; Friday, 7 p.m., Burke Community Church Singers; and Oct. 12, 6 p.m., The Tanner Boys’ Quartet. Pastor is Clarence Deel.
Miscellaneous
Cross Lanes United Methodist Church Women of Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, have opened their Baby Love Pantry, providing free diapers (sizes newborn to 6) and wipes to those families who need a little extra help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. All that is required is proof that the child you are getting products for, belongs to that person. Donations of unopened formula are also gladly accepted. The Baby Love Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Friday of each month (Oct. 18). Supplies will only be given during these times. Enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call Suellen at 304-415-3194.
West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St. E., will have a Contemplative Prayer meeting from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at its location. Call 304-345-0926 for more information.
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church is selling tickets to its Black Dress in Pearls Gala. Tickets are $25 each and can be obtained by calling Melanie Walton at 304-989-2225 or Linda Payne at 304-541-8649.
First Presbyterian Church, Charleston, will have its next Lay Academy at 4 p.m. this Sunday in the Chapel. Speaker on “Perspectives on Peace Studies” will be Molly Linehan-Belcher, Director of Campus Ministry at Charleston Catholic High School. For more information, contact Dr. Bob Newman at 304-345-0225.
West Virginia institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St. E. will have Contemplative Prayer from 5 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the church. Call 304-345-0926 for additional information.
Diamond United Methodist Church will host a Lunch and Learn from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Jane Marks of WV AARP will speak on issues of care giving.
The Insectman (Karl Priest) will be bugging local churches and youth groups this month. For more information, see http://www.insectman.us/getbugged.htm.
Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church, 607 Shrewsbury St., will have a Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 2. Anyone wanting to be a vendor can contact Ann at 304- 543-2696. If no answer, please leave a message. There is a limit of two tables per person and no food vendors.
Starcher Baptist Church, 2624 6th Ave., will have its Fall Festival and free community lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 12. Hot dogs, chips, drinks, popcorn, sno cones, games and more will be featured.
Teays Valley Church of God is having their annual Fall Fest from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the church. Local and regional crafters will be selling their goods. Hot dogs, baked beans, assorted salads and baked goods will also be available for purchase. Crafters and vendors who would like to participate may purchase a 10x10 space for $20 (8 ft. display table available on a first come-first served basis). For more information or to reserve a space by the deadline date of Nov. 11, call Karen at 304-757-2573 and leave a message. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Nondenominational Fellowship Pentecostal Ministries, 1001 Hendrix Ave., will host its first brunch at 10 a.m. Oct. 19 at the church. This is a fundraising program and the committee is asking a donation of $20. The guest speaker is Minister Signora Heyliger of Christ Temple Church in Huntington.
Teays Valley Church of God partnered with The Rock during the month of September. The Rock is a ministry that has two sober living facilities for men who are seeking to overcome alcoholism and substance abuse. Sheila Martin is Founding Director of The Rock, which will host a “Recovery Rally” from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Faith Christian Fellowship in Buffalo. The rally will feature many speakers who have overcome addiction. Teays Valley Church of God also has a weekly support group for anyone who is struggling with addiction. Call 304-757-9222 for more information. The program is led by Mike McCormick, a graduate from The Rock. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
“I Lived to Tell It 2019: Bridging the Gap Between Marketplace and Ministry” will be held Oct. 25 and 27 at King of Glory International Ministries, 302 Delaware Ave. Apostle Mark Walker of Empowering Lives LLC will speak at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25. Apostle Pamela Burke of Pamela Burke Ministry — Columbus, Georgia, will speak at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 27. The program on Oct. 26 will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West Virginia State University, Institute. Registration for Oct. 26 is $20 and includes lunch. Speakers on Oct. 26 include Consandra Leonard of Silhouette Boutique; Apostle Tina M. Beatty of TM Beatty Ministries Inc.; I Lived to Tell It LLC, Dolton, Illinois; Prophet Michelle Franklin of CLS Reflections Academy LTD; ADS Life Institute, Dolton, Illinois; Dr. Theresa Harris, Ph.D., Columbus Research and Wellness, Medical Spa Services, and CBD Oil Specialist of Columbia, Georgia. For tickets, go to CASHAPP:$ILIVEDTOTELLIT or PAYPALME/TINABEATTY. For more information or to be a vendor go to apostletmbeattywv@yahoo.com.
Music
Autumn Gillispie will sing at 7 p.m. on Saturday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4606 Kanawha Turnpike, South Charleston.
The Homeland Southern Gospel Choir will celebrate their 15th year anniversary with a sing at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Browns Creek Church of God, 2550 Browns Creek Road, St. Albans.
The BrighterSide Quartet will sing at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Coopers Creek. They will also sing at 7 p.m. Sunday at First Southern Baptist Church, Sutton.
The Hurricane First Church of God will have its monthly, Second-Friday, Gospel Concert at 7 p.m. on Friday. The featured group this month will be The Brighterside Quartet. Additional singers will include soloists Pam Graham of Charleston, Rick Towe of Point Pleasant, Robert Fulton of Elkview and formerly with Gold City Quartet, and concert musicians and singers Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke and Dorsey Johnson. Refreshments will follow the service. The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the former Rite-Aid store.
The Believers will sing at 9:45 a.m. Sunday at the homecoming service at Community Tabernacle at Liberty. They will also sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Second Creek Community Church at Sissonville.
The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at 11 a.m. Sunday during homecoming services at Cathedral of Prayer, Charleston. They will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Valley Grove Nazarene Church, Charleston. They will sing 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the Warren Kessinger Memorial Sing at the Cathedral of Prayer in Charleston, hosted by Jay Humphreys Trio and emcee will be Chris Akers of Southern Blend Radio.
James Hess will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Parsons Chapel Church, 6th Avenue on Charleston’s West Side.
Revivals
Jarrett Memorial UMC in Elkview will have revival services at 7 p.m. nightly, Sunday through Tuesday at the church. There will be special singing each night and Evangelist will be the Rev. Robert P. Fulton.
Burke Community Church will begin its revival services a 7 p.m. on Monday at the church. Kenneth Tanner and Clarence Deel will be evangelists. There will be special singing nightly with services beginning at 7 p.m. The Oct. 12 service will begin at 6 p.m. with preaching and Tanner Boys singing.
Bethany Baptist Church, 2504 Grant Ave., St. Albans, will have a Fall Revival at 7 p.m. nightly, Monday through Friday at the church. Jonathan Pinson, Evangelist, will be preaching. There will be special music each evening by different churches. For more information, call the church at 304-727-0397.
The Racine United Methodist Church located at 998 Short Creek Road, will be in revival with the Rev. John Alan Massey at 7 p.m. nightly Oct. 16-19. The United Methodist Riverside Parish will conclude its traveling revival on Oct. 16 in a joint revival meeting. There will be special singing each evening as follows: Oct. 16 will be the Glasgow United Methodist Choir; Oct. 17 will be Angie Richardson; Oct. 18 will be Grace Parks; and Oct. 19 will be the Racine United Methodist Choir. For more information, call Pastor Damron B. Bradshaw at 304-541-0753.
Special services
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have its service at 7 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Daniel Davis preaching. The Gibsons will sing.
The final first Saturday devotions and daily Mass for 2019 will be Saturday at the Catholic Church of Mary Immaculate on Catholic Church Road near Williamsburg in Greenbrier County. Devotions will begin at 10:30 a.m. and daily Mass will be at 11 a.m. at the church, which is the oldest Catholic church building in Greenbrier County. A covered dish dinner will be held on the grounds after the daily Mass. The Catholic Church Road is off the Frankford/Williamsburg Road, 4 ½ miles from Frankford, located on U.S. 219 north of Lewisburg. For more information, contact the office of the Catholic Churches of the Greenbrier Valley at 304-536-1813.
Rock of Ages Baptist Church, 633 Buffington St. (Guyandotte) in Huntington, will feature Pastor Jason C. Black preaching at the 11 a.m. Sunday service. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. The Rev. Randy Jeffers will preach at the 6 p.m. service and the church singers will sing. The Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting and youth Group meets at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Items for Church Activities may be submitted by mail to Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301, faxed to 304-348-1233 or email: news@ wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime telephone number. Information will not be taken by phone. The deadline is noon Thursday.