Church Activities: Sept. 21, 2019

Anniversaries/homecomings
Kanawha United Presbyterian Church will celebrate its Bicentennial Homecoming on Sunday at the church, located at 1009 Virginia St, E., next door to the Charleston Gazette-Mail. A fellowship hour will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11 a.m. Immediately following the worship service, a picnic will be held at J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works in Malden. All members, past members and friends of the church are welcome. Reservations for the picnic are requested as soon as possible. More information and picnic reservation forms are available at www.kanawha-church.org or by calling the church office at 304-342-6558.
Walnut Gap Missionary Baptist Church will have its homecoming service at 7 p.m. nightly, Monday through Friday at the church, 1091 Walnut Gap Road. Preachers and singers will be: Monday, Dale Wolfingbarger/Walnut Gap Choir; Tuesday, Ron Hoy/Esta Girls; Wednesday, Jaycen Goff; Thursay, Mike Smith/Pinch singers; and Friday, Randy Wilson/Springfork Choir. Pastor is Greg Reese.
The First Missionary Baptist Church of Vandalia will be celebrating its 103rd Church Anniversary and Homecoming at 3 p.m. on Oct. 6. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Marlon Collins of Shiloh Baptist Church, along with his choirs and congregation.
Miscellaneous
Sunlight Baptist Church will have soup and sandwiches beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the church in Sissonville.
The Ministers Wives and Ministers Widows (IMWMW) is celebrating their annual 5th Sunday Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Marriott Hotel, 200 Lee St. Tickets are $45 each and African dress is requested. The theme is “Motherland.” The evening features fashion, fun and food. For information, call Linda Ealy at 304-419-4873, Janice Mosley at 304-444-1645 or Roberta Smith at 304-549-2332.
West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St. E., will have a Contemplative Prayer meeting from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at its location. Call 304-345-0926 for more information.
First Presbyterian Church begins new Lay Academy studies from 4 to 5:30 p.m. this Sunday at the church, located at Virginia Street and Leon Sullivan Way. The topic is “Perspectives on Peace Studies” and will run for nine weeks. The keynote/kick-off speaker will be the Honorable Amy Goodwin, Mayor of Charleston. Following speakers will represent different religious communities focused on how we should all work together as citizens to promote health and justice all across our democracy and our diverse planet. How can we work together as friends and not as enemies, in peace and not warfare? All Lay Academy studies are free. For information, call Dr. Bob Newman at 304-345-0225.
Music
David Briggs will perform a classical concert during the 2019-20 Pipesounds Concert Series at 3 p.m. Sunday on the Harrah Symphonic Organ at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. Admission is $10, and free for students. For more information, call 304-562-5903 or visit www.pipesounds.org.
Fisher Memorial Church will have a gospel sing at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the church. The Jay Humphreys Quartet, The New Life Singers, Freeman Newhouse, and Choir will sing. Refreshments will be served in the Family Center after the sing. Aaron Finney is pastor. The church is located 1/2 mile on Dudden Fork Road off Goldtown Exit of Interstate 77. Call 304-993-2777 for more information.
The Jay Humphreys Trio will be singing at noon for the Old Fashion Day on Saturday at Jordan Light Baptist Church, Elkview. They will at the 11 a.m. homecoming services Sunday at Rock Lake Church of God, South Charleston.
Courtney Perry will sing at 7 p.m. Monday at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church, Wills Creek.
James Hess will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Parsons Chapel Church, Charleston’s West Side.
The Believers will sing at 5 p.m. on Saturday during Heritage Day at Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church in Sissonville. They will sing at 10:45 a.m. Sunday during the fall festival at Dunbar United Methodist Church, 1401 Myers Ave. in Dunbar. They will also sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Thorofare Community Church on Thorofare Road at Clendenin. They will sing during a Tent Revival beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday at Washington Avenue and Ash Street in Nitro.
Revivals
The Upper Kanawha Valley Ministers and Deacons Fellowship will be hosting its Annual Revival Wednesday through Friday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 141 Morris Drive, Montgomery. The evangelist will be Minister Charles Mullins, an associate minister of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Carbondale and President of the Upper Kanawha Valley Ministers and Deacons Fellowship. Youth Night will be observed on Thursday. Bring youth groups and choirs so they can participate.
There will be a Community Tent Revival held at 7 p.m. nightly, Monday through Sept. 28 at the corner of Washington and Ash streets in Nitro. Evangelists will be Dana Clay and Ron Armstrong nightly. Singing will be provided by: Monday, Humphreys Lites; Tuesday, Carmen Falin; Wednesday, East Nitro United Baptist Church Choir; Thursday, Second String; Friday, The Believers; and Sept. 28, The Graley Family. For more information, call 304-415-3536 or 304-747-8127.
Sandy Knob Community Church, 1070 Long Ridge Road, Elkview will have revival services at 7 p.m. nightly Sunday through Sept. 29 at the church. Preaching will be by Darris Barker, Jeff Young and Gary Blackwell. Singers include: Sunday, Jim Edens; Monday, Ron Shamblin; Tuesday, Larry White; Wednesday, Heavens’ Call; Thursday, Chandler Sisters; Friday, David Bowen; Sept. 28, Larch Family and Sept. 29, Janita Phillips. For questions, contact Pastor J.R. Newhouse at 304-965-6853.
Special services
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have a service at 7 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Daniel Davis preaching. One Accord will sing.
Charleston Baptist Temple’s Family Reunion Service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the church, located on the corner of Morris and Quarrier streets. The 150th Anniversary celebration will be held with a joint service of the daughter churches. For information, call 304-346-9627.
Nondenominational Fellowship Pentecostal Ministries, 1001 Hendrix Ave., will observe PAC-a-pew Sundays at noon on Saturday and Sept. 29 at the church. Continental breakfast will be served from 11 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Overseer Bishop is Joseph Thomas and pastor is Debbie Thomas.
The Upper Kanawha Valley Ministers and Deacons Fellowship will have its Fourth Sunday Fellowship Service at 7 p.m. this Sunday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 141 Morris Drive, Montgomery. Speaker will be Pastor Douglas Mullins, also pastor of St. John Baptist Church.
Rock of Ages United Baptist Church, 633 Buffington St. (Guyandotte) in Huntington, will feature the Rev. J.R. Steward preaching at the 10 a.m. Sunday service and The Laborer’s Quartet will sing. There will be no Sunday school, afternoon or evening services. Dinner will be served at noon. The Wednesday Prayer Meeting and Youth Group meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
