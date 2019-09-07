Church activities: Sept. 7, 2019

Anniversaries/homecomings
Faith Cathedral of Praise, 4901 Raven Drive, Rand, will have its 21st pastoral anniversary of Bishop Gordon D. Ford and Co-Pastor/First Lady Elder Mary R. Ford at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the church. Guest speaker is Pastor George Ford of Word of Life Christian Center in Farmington, New Mexico.
The Red Oak Christian Community Church will celebrate its homecoming at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Nitro Woman’s Club at the Intersection of 2nd Avenue and 23rd Street. Singing will be provided by The Gospel Tide from Catlettsburg, Kentucky. The speaker will be Soundra Brown from Corbin, Kentucky. Dinner will be served around noon.
Homecoming services will be held Sunday at Kelly’s Creek Community Church on Kelly’s Creek Road, in Sissonville. The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing and the Rev. Ray Humphrey will be preaching.
Sugar Creek Community Mission, 2209 Falcon Drive, will have its homecoming celebration during the regular morning service Sunday at the church. Lunch will follow. Afternoon singing will be presented by Tootey and Peggy, and Prayer and Faith. Pastor is John Hensley.
First Missionary Baptist Church of Boomer will celebrate its 113th Anniversary and Homecoming on Saturday and Sunday at the church. A church picnic will be held on the church grounds on Saturday. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the morning service at 11 a.m. Sunday, with church pastor Rev. Robert Frazier speaking. Guest speaker for the afternoon service at 3 p.m. Sunday will be the Rev. Clarence Ronald Smith, pastor of Temple of Faith in Cross Lanes, along with his choir and congregations. Surrounding churches are invited to worship with them. Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m.
Miscellaneous
Church Women United will host a luncheon at noon Friday at Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, 5125 Church Drive, in Rand. An $8 donation will be accepted. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.
Ministers Wives and Ministers Widows (IMWMW) is celebrating their annual 5th Sunday Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Marriott Hotel, 200 Lee St. Tickets are $45 each and African dress is requested. The theme is “Motherland.” The evening features fashion, fun and food. For information, call Linda Ealy at 304-419-4873, Janice Mosley at 304-444-1645 or Roberta Smith at 304-549-2332.
West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St. E., has a Contemplative Prayer meeting from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at its location. Call 304-345-0926 for more information.
Church Women United will host a luncheon at noon Friday at Levi Missionary Baptist Church, 5125 Church Drive, Rand. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.
Karl Priest is presenting “Insects: Incredible and Inspirational” to local church groups. To schedule the Insectman, contact Priest at 304-769-0217. See “Get Bugged” at www.insectman.com.
Music
Chris Perdue will be singing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Rensford Missionary Baptist Church, Campbells Creek.
The West Virginia Mountain State Gospel Singers will have a fall sing Saturday at the Mount Nebo convention grounds in Nicholas County. Invited groups will sing starting at 2 p.m. Saturday. The convention grounds are located off U.S. 19, 5 miles south of Summersville. For more information, call 304-872-1977 or visit www.wvgospelsing.com.
The Believers will sing Sunday during both the 10 a.m. and the 1 p.m. Homecoming services at Mount Tabor Church of God on Dry Branch Road, in St. Albans. They will also sing at 7 p.m. during the Sunday service at Fisher Chapel United Methodist Church on Middle Fork Road, in Sissonville. Tuesday they will sing during a 7 p.m. revival service at Elizabeth Baptist Church on Wolf Pen Drive in Sissonville. Friday they will sing during a 7 p.m. gospel sing at Hurricane First Church of God on Putnam Avenue, in Hurricane.
The Hurricane First Church of God will have its monthly, Second-Friday, Gospel Concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the church, 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the former Ride-Aid store. The featured group will be The Believer’s Quartet. Additional singers will include soloists Sister Carla James (Nitro), Pastor Harold Massey (Culloden), and Dorsey Johnson and Peggy Cooper of 1st C.O.G. Traditional church hymns and Southern gospel music will be featured. There will be fellowship, refreshments and finger foods after the service.
The BrigherSide Quartet will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle, Campbells Creek.
A program of hymn tune selections, early American tunes and traditional Celtic music will be presented at 6 p.m. Sunday by violinist, Molly Page and pianist, Pam Johnson, at Riverlawn Presbyterian Church, 2008 Pennsylvania Ave., St. Albans. The program is free.
Tribute Quartet, the award-winning Southern gospel group from Nashville, will appear at 7 p.m., Friday, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 2150 Mount Vernon Road, Hurricane. The Quartet features lead singer Gary Casto, who originally is from West Virginia. The concert is free, however, an offering will be taken to support the Quartet’s ministry. The Rev. Monty Foster is associate pastor for youth and music and senior pastor is Ron McClung. Mount Vernon Baptist Church is located near Teays Valley Exit 39 of Interstate 64. Call 304-757-9110 for information.
American Baptist Women’s Ministries of Baptist Temple is presenting “An Evening of Victorian Era Music & Art” Organ Concert, featuring Ross David Fortner Jr. at the organ at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris St. The free concert will be followed by a memorial service to honor the women who have passed during the previous year. An ice cream social will also be held.
A sound healing concert with Paradiso and Rasamayi, Agape Evolution Tour, will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Unity of Kanawha Valley, located at 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads. There will be Crystal and Aborigial Didjeridoos, chanting, gong, and singing bowls made from ruby, diamond, citrine and more. Paradiso’s will be bringing the world’s largest crystal didgeridoo. Their music has won 15 Best of the Year Awards, back to back Best New Age Album of the Year. Tickets are $22 in advance and $33 as of midnight on the day of the concert. To order tickets, email Pam at ukvwv1@gmail.com or 304-345-0021 or by going to Paradiso and Rasamayi’s website at www.ParadisoAndRasamayi.com.
Revival
Sugar Creek Community Church, 2209 Falcon Drive, will have revival services Monday through Friday at the church. Tom Price will preach. Music will be provided by: Monday, Roxalana Choir; Tuesday, Straight and Narrow; Wednesday: Living for Him; Thursday, Brothers in Faith; and Friday, Genesis – Juanita Phillips. Pastor is John Hensley.
Special services
The First Missionary Baptist Church of Vandalia will be celebrating “Family & Friends Day” at the 11 a.m. Sunday service on SundaySept. 8.
Rock of Ages United Baptist Church, 633 Buffington St. (Guyandotte) in Huntington will feature Pastor Jason C. Black at the 11 a.m. Sunday service. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. The Rev. Chuck McCormick will preach at 6 p.m. Sunday and the Church Singers will sing. The Wednesday night prayer meeting/youth group will meet at 7 p.m.
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have a service at 7 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Clarence Deel and Pastor Daniel Davis preaching. Sandi Chapman will sing.
The First Missionary Baptist Church of Vandalia will be having a “Men’s Day Program” on Sunday at the church. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Isaac Kinney of The First Missionary Baptist Church of Powellton. Music will be provided by the Martin Luther King Male Chorus and Levi Male Chorus.
The newly ordained Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling/Charleston, Bishop Mark Brennan, will pay his first visit to the Catholic Churches of the Greenbrier Valley on Thursday when he will celebrate Mass at 6 p.m. in St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Ronceverte. A covered dish dinner will follow in the parish hall. Music for the Bishop’s Mass will be provided by the choir of St. Catherine of Sienna Church and the dinner following the Mass are being hosted by the St. Catherine’s Altar and Rosary Society and the Parish Association of St. Charles Borromeo. All Catholics in Greenbrier and Monroe counties are urged to take this opportunity to meet and hear the ninth Bishop of the 169-year old Diocese of Wheeling/Charleston. The Church is located at the intersection of WV 63 West and Walnut Street, behind the Ronceverte Public Library. For more information on the Bishop’s visit, contact the office of the Catholic Churches of the Greenbrier Valley 304-536-1813.
Items for Church Activities may be emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime telephone number. Information will not be taken by phone. The deadline is noon Thursday.