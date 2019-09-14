Church Activities: Sept. 14, 2019

Anniversaries/homecomings
The First Missionary Baptist Church of London will celebrate its pastor, the Rev. Garland Johnson’s 20th Anniversary, at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Isaac Kinney, along with his choir and congregation from First Missionary Baptist Church of Powellton. Dinner will be served after the morning worship experience.
Kanawha United Presbyterian Church will celebrate its Bicentennial Homecoming on Sept. 22 at the church, located at 1009 Virginia St, E., next door to Charleston Newspapers. A fellowship hour will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11 a.m. Immediately following the worship service, a picnic will be held at J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works in Malden. All members, past members and friends of the church are welcome. Reservations for the picnic are requested as soon as possible. More information and picnic reservation forms are available at www.kanawha-church.org or by calling the church office at 304-342-6558.
West Virginia Home Mission will celebrate homecoming services beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday with the Mission Choir singing at the church, located on 1109 Benamati Ave., in Nitro. After dinner, Nyle Fisher will be preaching and Jay Humphreys Family will be singing. Pastor is Adam Null.
The Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Chesapeake will have its 99th Church Anniversary service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the church. Guests will be the Rev. James Redd, choir and congregation of the Sixteenth Baptist Church, Huntington. Dinner will be served immediately following the morning worship service.
The New Life Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 4th Church Anniversary beginning 10:45 a.m. on Sunday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Parlor D. Special guest will be the Rev. Dr. Jonathan Brown and congregation of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church of Cincinnati, Ohio. At 4 p.m., they will have an Appreciation Service for Pastor James D. and first lady Linda M. Ealy at the church, 412 21st St., in North Charleston. Bishop Gordon Ford and congregation of Faith Cathedral of Praise in Rand will be guests for the service. A celebration of first lady Linda Ealy will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at the 2nd Avenue Community Center.
Walnut Gap Missionary Baptist Church will have its homecoming service at 7 p.m. nightly, Sept. 23-27 at the church, 1091 Walnut Gap Road. Preachers and singers: will be: Sept. 23, Dale Wolfingbarger/Walnut Gap Choir; Sept. 24, Ron Hoy/Esta Girls; Sept. 25, Jaycen Goff; Sept. 26, Mike Smith/Pinch singers; and Sept. 27, Randy Wilson/Springfork Choir. Pastor is Greg Reese.
Lone Oak Church of God Mission will have its Homecoming on Sunday afternoon at the church, located on W.Va. 34 North, Red House hill. Evangelist will be Brandon McClure and special singing will be provided by The Laborers Quartet. Scott Casto is pastor.
Miscellaneous
The Ministers Wives and Ministers Widows (IMWMW) is celebrating their annual 5th Sunday Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Marriott Hotel, 200 Lee St. Tickets are $45 each and African dress is requested. The theme is “Motherland.” The evening features fashion, fun and food. For information, call Linda Ealy at 304-419-4873, Janice Mosley at 304-444-1645 or Roberta Smith at 304-549-2332.
West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St. E., will have a Contemplative Prayer meeting from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at its location. Call 304-345-0926 for more information.
The Diamond United Methodist Church will host a lunch and learn from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the church. Allison Brill – Rebuilding Together – a leading national nonprofit in safe and healthy housing with more than 40 years of experience will speak. Registration is requested, but not required. Call Robin at 304-546-4668 by Tuesday Sept. 17. Lunch will be provided.
Music
The Believers will sing at 2 p.m. on Sunday during homecoming services at Walker Chapel on Walker Drive at Sissonville. They will also sing during the 6 p.m. Sunday service at Kelly’s Creek Community Church on Kelly’s Creek Road at Sissonville.
A sound healing concert with Paradiso and Rasamayi, Agape Evolution Tour, will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Unity of Kanawha Valley, located at 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads. There will be Crystal and Aboriginal didgeridoos, chanting, gong, and singing bowls made from ruby, diamond, citrine and more. Paradiso’s will bring the world’s largest crystal didgeridoo. Their music has won 15 Best of the Year Awards, back to back Best New Age Album of the Year. Tickets are $22 in advance and $33 as of midnight on the day of the concert. To order tickets, email Pam at ukvwv1@gmail.com or 304-345-0021 or by going to Paradiso and Rasamayi’s website at www.Paradiso AndRasamayi.com.
The Handy Man Quartet will have a gospel concert, with special music at 6 p.m. Friday at Nitro Church of God, 2nd Avenue and 15th Street in Nitro. Admission is free, however, an offering will be received. Bring a friend. Light refreshments will be served.
The BrighterSide Quartet will sing at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Old Main High School in Summersville. They will also sing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Raymond City Community Church in Poca.
Dewey Lester will sing at 7 p.m. Monday at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church, Wills Creek, Elkview.
David Briggs will perform a classical concert during the 2019-20 Pipesounds Concert Series at 3 p.m. Sept. 22 on the Harrah Symphonic Organ at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. Admission is $10, and free for students. For more information, call 304-562-5903 or visit www.pipesounds.org.
Steve Tincher will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Parsons Chapel on 6th Avenue, Charleston’s West Side.
Revival
Revival services will be held at 7 p.m. nightly Wednesday through Friday at the Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 1343 Lewis St. Dr. Leonard Hampton, pastor of Zion Hill Baptist Church, Piscataway, New Jersey, will be the revivalist. Dr. Jerry Staples is the host pastor.
The Upper Kanawha Valley Ministers and Deacons Fellowship will be hosting its Annual Revival Sept. 25-27 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 141 Morris Drive, Montgomery. The evangelist will be Minister Charles Mullins, an associate minister of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Carbondale and President of the Upper Kanawha Valley Ministers and Deacons Fellowship. Youth Night will be observed on Sept. 26. Bring youth groups and choirs so they can participate.
Special services
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have a service at 7 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Clarence Deel preaching. Roger Cunningham will sing.
With all that’s happening in the world, area churches are invited to join in prayer at 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 141 Morris Drive, Montgomery.
Rock of Ages United Baptist Church, 633 Buffington St. (Guyandotte) in Huntington, will feature Pastor Jason C. Black preaching at the 11 a.m. Sunday service. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Pastor Black will also preach at the 6 p.m. Sunday service and The Crisp Family will sing. The Wednesday Prayer Meeting and Youth Group meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.