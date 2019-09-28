Church Activities: Sept. 28, 2019

Anniversaries/homecomings
Homecoming services continue at 7 p.m. nightly Saturday and Sunday at Rensford Baptist Church. Alan Owens will speak on Saturday and Goshen Baptist Choir will sing. The Sunday morning worship service begins at 10:30 a.m. with lunch following at 12:30 p.m. The Inheritance will sing in the afternoon service.
The Fisher Chapel UMC of Sissonville will have their 50th Homecoming Celebration beginning at 10 a.m. on Oct. 6 at the church. The Chapelettes and others will sing. Following a noon lunch, Inheritance will sing in the 1:30 service. Fisher Chapel, formed in 1893, is located on the road to Rippling Waters.
The First Missionary Baptist Church of Vandalia will celebrate its 103rd Church Anniversary and Homecoming at 3 p.m. on Oct. 6. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Marlon Collins of Shiloh Baptist Church, along with his choirs and congregation.
The Breath of Freshness Apostolic Ministries, 4917 Midland Drive, will have their 20th Annual Church Celebration at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be the Rev. James Mosley Jr., pastor of First Baptist Church of Vandalia. Music will be provided by the Vandalia Male Chorus.
Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, 5125 Church Drive, Rand, will celebrate its 103rd Church Anniversary during the 11 a.m. Sunday worship service on Oct. 13 at the church. Pastor Roi Johnson, of New Springfield Baptist Church of Siloam, Georgia, will deliver the Anniversary Sermon.
Miscellaneous
The Ministers Wives and Ministers Widows (IMWMW) is celebrating their annual 5th Sunday Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Marriott Hotel, 200 Lee St. Tickets are $45 each and African dress is requested. The theme is “Motherland.” The evening features fashion, fun and food. For information, call Linda Ealy at 304-419-4873, Janice Mosley at 304-444-1645 or Roberta Smith at 304-549-2332.
West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St. E., will have a Contemplative Prayer meeting from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at its location. Call 304-345-0926 for more information.
Karl Priest is presenting “Insects: Incredible and Inspirational” to local church groups. To schedule the Insectman contact Karl at 304-769-0217 See “Get Bugged” at at www.insectman.
Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church, 607 Shrewsbury St., will have a Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 2. Anyone wanting to be a vendor can contact Ann at 304-543-2696. If no answer, please leave a message. There is a limit of two tables per person and no food vendors.
Starcher Baptist Church, 2624 6th Ave., will have its Fall Festival and free community lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 12. Hot dogs, chips, drinks, popcorn, sno cones, games and more will be featured.
Teays Valley Church of God is offering Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University course beginning 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the church, located just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road at 185 Connection Point. The cost is $99 per single individual or married couple, which includes all the materials you will need to learn to get out of debt and stay out. To register, call 304-757-9222.
Teays Valley Church of God is having their annual Fall Fest from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the church. Local and regional crafters will be selling their goods. Hot dogs, baked beans, assorted salads and baked goods will also be available for purchase. Crafters and vendors who would like to participate may purchase a 10x10 space for $20 (8 ft. display table available on a first come-first served basis). For more information or to reserve a space by the deadline date of Nov. 11, call Karen at 304-757-2573 and leave a message. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Music
Carl Smith will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Nitro Nazarene Church.
Brothers in the Cross will sing at 7 p.m. Monday at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church, Wills Creek, Elkview.
Carolyn Connor will sing at 11 a.m. at Flood of Faith in Sandyville, by the post office. A benefit sing for the Davis Family will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Fisher Memorial Church will have a gospel sing at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the church. The Jay Humphreys Quartet, The New Life Singers, Freeman Newhouse, and Choir will sing. Refreshments will be served in the Family Center after the sing. Aaron Finney is pastor. The church is located 1/2 mile on Dudden Fork Road off Goldtown Exit of Interstate 77. Call 304-993-2777 for more information.
The Lordsmen will be singing at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at Bethany Baptist Church, 2504 Grant Ave., St. Albans. Travis Jordan will preach.
Fisher Memorial Church will have a Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. Saturday at the church. The Jay Humphreys Quartet, The New Life Singers, Freeman Newhouse and Choir will sing. Refreshments will be served in the Family Center after the sing. Aaron Finney is the pastor. The Church is located 1/2 mile on Dudden Fork Road off Goldtown Exit Interstate 77. Call 304-993-2777 for more information.
Autumn Gillispie will sing at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4606 Kanawha Turnpike, South Charleston.
The Disciples of Christ will be in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 1343 Lewis St. Guest psalmist is David Knox. Host pastor is Dr. Jerry Staples.
Mount Olivet and Deacon Vondal Taylor will have their Singing Convention and Quarterly Session on Sunday at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 821 B St., St. Albans. The Deacon Charles Cole will speak at the general session at 2:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 1 p.m. Choirs, male choruses, solo, praise teams, dance teams are welcome. President is Lyn Smith and Moderator Dr. Michael Poke.
The Believers will sing at 7 p.m. Saturday at Red Oak Community Church on Red Oak Drive, Nitro. They will also sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Little Sandy Baptist Church on Little Sandy Road in Elkview.
The Homeland Southern Gospel Choir will celebrate its 15th year anniversary with a sing at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Browns Creek Church of God, 2550 Browns Creek Road, St. Albans.
Jay Humphreys Trio will be singing at a gospel sing on Saturday at Fisher Memorial Church, Goldtown. They will also sing at noon on Sunday for homecoming services at Grace Freewill Baptist Church, Campbell’s Creek.
Teresa Cunningham Baber will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Parsons Chapel Church, 6th Avenue on Charleston’s West Side.
Revivals
The Community Tent Revival continues at 7 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Washington and Ash streets in Nitro. Evangelists will be Dana Clay and Ron Armstrong nightly. Singing will be provided by The Graley Family. For more information, call 304-415-3536 or 304-747-8127.
Sandy Knob Community Church, 1070 Long Ridge Road, Elkview will have revival services at 7 p.m. nightly Saturday and Sunday at the church. Preaching will be by Darris Barker, Jeff Young and Gary Blackwell. Singers include: Saturday, the Larch Family and Sunday, Juanita Phillips. For questions, contact Pastor J.R. Newhouse at 304-965-6853.
Jarrett Memorial UMC in Elkview will have revival services at 7 p.m. nightly, Oct. 6-8 at the church. There will be special singing each night and Evangelist will be the Rev. Robert P. Fulton.
Special services
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have its service at 7 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Clarence Deel preaching. The church choir will sing.
Nondenominational Fellowship Pentecostal Ministries, 1001 Hendrix Ave., will observe PAC-a-pew Sunday at noon on Sunday at the church. Continental Breakfast will be served from 11 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Overseer Bishop is Joseph Thomas and pastor is Debbie Thomas.
Rock of Ages United Baptist Church, 633 Buffington St. (Guyandotte) in Huntington, will feature Pastor Jason C. Black preaching at the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday services. The Church Singers will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The Wednesday Prayer Meeting and Youth Group meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
