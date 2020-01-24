Church News: Jan. 24, 2020

Miscellaneous
The Aldersgate United Methodist Men will sponsor a chili dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Sissonville Multipurpose Community Center adjacent to the church, 6823 Sissonville Drive, Charleston. Proceeds will benefit Boy Scout Troop 19. The all-you-can-eat meal is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. For information, call the church at 304-984-1164.
The Women’s Day Committee of St. Paul AME Church, 1108 Second Ave., will sponsor a food sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church. Hot dog and hot bologna meals will be available. For delivery, call the church at 304-343-3085.
Teays Valley Church of God will welcome 80 vendors to a Craft and Vendor event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Local artists and businesspersons will be selling goods, and concessions will be available for purchase as well. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
Teays Valley Church of God will host a free ACT Math Prep Review from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 1 at the church. The class will be led by a certified math teacher. Space is limited. Teays Valley Church of God is now located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road. To register a student, call 304-757-9222.
Teays Valley Church of God will offer a new “GriefShare” weekly support group that will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings at the church. Childcare is available. “GriefShare” is a caring support group for people grieving the loss of someone close. The class is free, but participants must purchase a workbook for $20. Register by emailing: connect@tvcog.org or by calling 304-757-9222 to register. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Teays Valley Church of God is hosting a free “Dealing with Dementia” seminar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Feb. 22 at the church. The church is offering a workshop to provide tips and strategies for caregivers on best practices for caring for their loved ones and themselves. Those who attend the workshop will receive a copy of the new “Dealing with Dementia” guide, which provides more than 300 pages of information and solutions to problems caregivers face every day. Space is limited. Call 304-757-9222 to register. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
The Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center will offer an eight-week “Shattered Faith” Religious Trauma Group Session in Charleston. The group meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25 and March 3, 10 and 17. The cost is $120 for all the meetings. Eugenie Taylor and Randy Richardson will lead the group. Participants are required to complete an introductory meeting with Eugenie Taylor before registering. To set up a meeting, call Taylor at 304-807-9613 or email her at eugenie@kpcc.com. Once the introductory meeting has taken place, Taylor will provide further registration instructions.
Renea Crozier of Abundant Life Ministries, 1534 Washington St. E., is having a Vision Board Party at 1 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the church. Pam Moore-Haley and Victoria Barksdale will be the facilitators. This is a free, however, registration is required by Feb. 2. Email your name to abundantlifewv@aol.com or call the church at 304-342-0058.
Music
A One Night Gospel Sing will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 30, featuring the Kingsmen Quartet from Asheville, North Carolina, at the Allens Fork Community Church, located on Allens Fork Road, Sissonville. Pastor is Jerry Bonnett. For more information/direction, call 304-988-2156.
East Nitro United Baptist Church, corner of Washington Avenue and Elm Street, Nitro, will have a gospel sing at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, featuring the Jeff Mosteller Singers.
Steve and Mary Smith will sing at 7 p.m. Monday at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church, Wills Creek, Elkview.
Special services
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have a service at 7 p.m. on Saturday night with Daniel Davis preaching. Shiloh will sing.
Burke Community Church has announced new hours. The Sunday morning Worship/Preaching Service with Pastor Clarence Deel begins at 10 a.m. with classes to follow. The church is located 10 ½ miles above Clendenin, across Camp Creek Bridge, then left 300 yards.
The Upper Kanawha Valley Ministers and Deacons Fellowship will have its Fourth Sunday Fellowship service at 7 p.m. Sunday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 141 Morris Drive, Montgomery. The gospel messenger will be Pastor Herman James, pastor of Mount Chapel Missionary Church, Ansted, and Mount Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, Beards Fork.
Coal Fork UMC will have a special service at 11 a.m. on Feb. 2 in celebration of World Cancer Day, which is observed on Feb. 4. Songs and passages will be read, with the focus on those who have been afflicted by cancer and their families. Whether your warrior is still fighting, or you fight on in their memory, come out and be inspired to make a difference for local cancer warriors. For questions/comments, email Chad B. at herdfan-1@hotmail.com.
