Church News: July 13, 2019

Anniversaries/homecomings
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its sixth anniversary of Pastor Linda Duncan at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church. The Rev. Lloyd A. Hill, pastor of The Father’s House, will be guest speaker.
Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, 5125 Church Drive, Rand, will celebrate the 11th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. James C. and first lady Roseline Jackson on Sunday at the church. The Rev. Donte’ L. Jackson of Richmond, Virginia, and pastor of Jerusalem Baptist Church in Doswell, Virginia, will preach at the 11 a.m. worship service. The Rev. Dr. Michael A. Poke Sr., pastor of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church and moderator of the Mt. Olivet Missionary Baptist Association, will preach at the 3 p.m. anniversary service. Dinner will be served following the morning worship service. The Inspirational Choir will host a tea celebrating first lady Roseline Jackson on Saturday in the Church Fellowship Hall.
Miscellaneous
A Holy Relic and Holy Icon of St. Mary Magdalene the Penitent and Myrrh-Bearer will be on display on July 21 at St. Michael Advent International Orthodox Catholic Church, the eve before her July 22 Feast Day. The first-degree relic is a bone fragment of St. Mary Magdalene. St. Mary Magdalene was a witness to the Crucifixion, Burial and Resurrection of Christ. Immediately following the 11 a.m. Mass, the Holy Relic and Holy Icon with be exposed until 12:30 p.m. and the public will be invited in for viewing and veneration of the Holy First Class Relic and the Holy Icon from 4:30 to 6 p.m. St. Michael Advent International Orthodox Catholic Church is housed at Ruffner Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1698 Quarrier St. The church is located off of the Greenbrier Street Exit of Interstate 64, across from the Culture Center. Call 304-610-7161 for more details.
Unity of Kanawha Valley will be hosting a hot dog sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. New Hope Animal Rescue will be on the other side of the parking lot with dogs that need loving, caring families. There will be photos of cats that need adoption and foster families. Hot dogs, chips, drinks and desserts will be for sale at the hot dog sale. Ask about our coupon special of two hot dogs, drink and dessert for just $5. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads.
Teays Valley Church of God will host a free spaghetti dinner and Human Trafficking Prevention seminar on Saturday at the church, 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. and a one-hour seminar on the human trafficking crisis will follow. Featured speaker will be Angie Conn, who serves as the program coordinator for the Rebecca Bender Initiative, a national nonprofit organization that focuses on awareness, education and direct services with victims and survivors of trafficking and exploitation. Conn also sits on the WV Human Trafficking Task Force and National Survivor Network. Church pastor is the Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt. To register for the free dinner and seminar, call the church office at 304-757-9222.
Twice Blessed, a ministry of Christ Church United Methodist, is accepting registration for its Twice Blessed Consignment Sale to be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 17. Quality children’s items will be available at affordable prices. The sale also assists families in selling their gently used items and helps generate funds that support local children’s charities and children’s areas of the church. To sign up to be a consignor, visit www.twiceblessed.net. Consignors keep 70 percent and the rest benefits charity. The church is accepting good quality fall/winter infant through junior clothing, pajamas, shoes, Halloween costumes, maternity clothing, approved cribs, strollers, high chairs, bouncy seats, swings, toys, books, bikes and other items. You can also volunteer to work the sale and shop early on Aug. 16.
Music
Teresa Cunningham Baber will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Parsons Chapel Church on 6th Avenue on Charleston’s West Side.
Mary and Steve Smith will sing at 7 p.m. Monday at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church, Wills Creek, Elkview.
The BrighterSide Quartet will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Sand Run Gospel Tabernacle, Elkview.
Multiple Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps will bring the “Family Band: Stories & Songs Tour” at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Maranatha Fellowship, 2910 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans. Phelps will perform many of his hymnal recordings. For event information, visit www.ticketbud.com or www.davidphelps.com.
Revival/campmeeting
Send The Rain Ministries, located at 2051 New Hope Road, Elkview, will host the 2019 Faith, Family and Freedom Campmeeting at 7 p.m. each evening, Tuesday through Friday. Each church service will feature anointed gospel music (including the gospel music Ministry of The Taylor Brothers) and preaching. Prayer will be for the lost to be saved, the sick to be healed, and Believers to be filled with the Power of the Holy Spirit. They will also be praying for the nation and for the president of the United States. For more information including driving directions, contact the church office at 304-951-5843.
Special services
Bethel Baptist Church in South Charleston will welcome its new pastor, Chuck Rhodes and first lady Jean Rhodes, at the church services beginning this Sunday.
Sunlight Baptist Church, Sissonville, will have their 7 p.m. service on Saturday with Pastor Daniel Davis preaching. Sandi Chapman will sing.
A gospel meeting will be held Aug. 2 and 3 at Washington Street Church of Christ, 601 Washington St., St. Albans. The theme is “The Church: Challenged & Ashamed.” The schedule is: Aug. 2, 7 p.m., speaker, Dan Kessinger; Aug. 3, speakers will be 10 a.m., Steve Fuchs and 11 a.m., Zach Guiler. Lunch will be provided at noon. Speakers at 1 p.m. will be Andy Robison and 2 p.m. will be John Brown.
The Rev. Randy Jeffers will preach at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at Rock of Ages Baptist Church, 633 Buffington (Guyandotte) in Huntington. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Pastor Black will preach at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Eastern Gate United Baptist Church on West Pea Ridge in a combined service with both churches. The Wednesday night prayer service and Youth Group will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Vacation Bible school
Cross Lanes United Methodist Church is accepting registration for its “Everest” Vacation Bible School 2019, held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. daily, July 21-25. Classes are available for kids in pre-school through the 5th grade. Kids will embark on an icy expedition to overcome obstacles. To register, visit https:vbspro.events/p/events/clumc2019 or call 304-776-3081 to register. Register early for a chance to win a prize.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4606 Kanawha Turnpike, South Charleston, will have Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly, Sunday through Wednesday. Children will engage in opening fellowship time, Bible story time, crafts, science experiments, music, recreation and snacks each evening to learn about God in “To Mars and Beyond.” Classes are for ages preschool to those entering sixth grade.
Highlawn Presbyterian and Highlawn Baptist churches in St. Albans are co-sponsors of the Vacation Bible School program, “Maker Fun Factory,” (a S.T.E.M. 0), from 6 to 8:15 p.m. nightly, Monday through Friday at 2501 Washington Ave., St. Albans. The church is located on the corner of Washington Avenue and Chestnut Street, one-block east of Walnut Street, and is handicap accessible. Parking is available. There are classes for all ages, including adults. There will be Bible stories, science experiments, take-home crafts, outdoor recreation, snacks and more. They have chosen the Jericho House, a family homeless shelter in St. Albans, as their Mission Project this year. All donations collected will be given directly to them. For more information, call 304-727-7140.
The 5-Day Club, Jesus My Savior and Friend, coordinated by Child Evangelism Fellowship, will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. nightly, Monday through Friday, at Chesapeake First Free Will Baptist Church. Ages 5 to 12 years are invited to participate. Bible lessons, memory verses, songs, prizes, activities, games and snacks will be featured. For information, contact Alice F. Smith at 304-949-2713.
Campbell Memorial Baptist Church in Smithers will host Vacation Bible School with Child Evangelism Fellowship as leaders for children, ages 3 through high school, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 22-26 at the church. There will be games, crafts, Bible lessons, music and snacks. The church is located behind the Smithers Grants IGA. For more information, call the church at 304-442-2056.
Thorofare Community Church in Clendenin will have their Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 8 p.m. daily, July 22-26.
Poca United Methodist Church will sponsor its Children to Roar Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday July 15-19 at the church. Kids from pre-K through 5th grade are eligible. Bible adventures, songs, games, treats and more will be featured. Kids will join a mission to provide nutrition packets and health checkups for moms and babies in need in Zambia, Africa. A safari celebration is held daily at 8:30 p.m. and families are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 755-4788.
Bethany Baptist Church, 2504 Grant Ave., St. Albans, will be having Vacation Bible School, “God’s Living Water,” from 6:45 to 8:15 daily each Wednesday in July.
Trinity United Methodist Church will have Bible school for adults Aug. 12-14 at the church, located at 2626 Pennsylvania Ave. The theme is Joy and Laughter are Contagious. Registration begins daily at 8:45 a.m.; 9 a.m. optional exercise; 9:30 a.m., opening and coffee break; 10 to 10:45 a.m., the Rev. Paul Mateer, “The Missionary Journeys of the Apostle Paul”; 10:45 to noon, crafts; and noon, lunch.
Items for Church Activities may be submitted by mail to Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301, faxed to 304-348-1233 or email: news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime telephone number. Information will not be taken by phone. The deadline is noon Thursday.