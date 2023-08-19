Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It caught my eye as I drove out of the church parking lot. I slammed on the brakes, then inched backward to take a look. There, in the middle of the blacktop, was a tiny sprout of green.

Getting out of the car, I couldn’t help smiling. In a large field of asphalt, a seedling had pushed through layer upon layer to reach the light. Its presence was an inspiring sight to those who might catch a glimpse. And then I did what you do nowadays: I took a picture.

Stories you might like

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you