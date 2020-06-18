Essay on Faith: A simple prayer to be lifted up for nurses

I had to have a medical procedure this week, inside a small operating room with anesthesia, the whole nine yards. I was dreading it of course, as we all do. But then something made it so bearable and almost pleasant.
I was lying on the table with anxiety threatening to overtake my senses when a little nurse came in and called out my name. She pulled down her mask so I would recognize her and it was a friend from a past church we had attended. I immediately thanked God for sending her my way. What a ray of sunshine she became there in that chilly room.
I started to relax as I observed what was going on around me. It was like watching a symphony and being allowed to participate. Those women never missed a beat, hooking up wires, needles and gauges. They put me at ease, beginning with the heated blanket wrapped around my cold feet to finally coaxing my eyes to open when it was over.
Hospitals around the country are being showcased because of the current pandemic. Nurses are one of the reasons why. They truly are heroes like all the newscasts have been saying. My granddaughter is a nurse here in the valley and I marvel at her compassion and strength when she shares stories with me. Her heart connects with every patient she comes in contact with.
There are nursing quotes all over the internet like, “Not all angels have wings, some have stethoscopes,” “A nurse is compassion in scrubs,” Nurses are angels in comfortable shoes.”
There are also prayers out there for nurses. Like this one: Lord keep our nurses strong and healthy in every area of their lives. Give them the physical, emotional and spiritual comfort they need during this challenging time. Protect them, and their families, children and everyone under their care. Lord help them to not grow weary in doing good. Do not let them doubt themselves and their purpose in life. And when they start breaking down, lift them up, oh Lord. Bless their hearts and fill them whenever they start coming close to being empty.
But I think Mark Twain said it best, “Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.” This world would be a better place if we all had the kindness of a nurse.