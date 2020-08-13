My niece lost her father this morning. He was very sick and even though the family expected it, she still said, “There just aren’t any words to describe the pain.”
This is heartache that we all have felt at one time or another. Charles Stanley says the wonderful thing about a loving God is that whenever I cannot even express my pain, He hears me and He understands me.
In no way do I want to minimize the tragedy or catastrophic suffering we go through in the death of a loved one. Death is painful; it knocks the breath out of us and takes us to our knees, and it seems final. But it is not. And it doesn’t hold power over us.
You believers out there know what I’m talking about. But perhaps there is someone who doesn’t know, someone who is sorrowful today beyond consolation. There is a fine line I don’t want to cross between legitimate devastation on one side and God’s assurance on the other. Please believe me when I say death is not the end, it is the beginning of a new life.
Critics will not agree. Skeptics and cynics say there is no pie in the sky heaven. We believers are quickly becoming the minority. Our children and grandchildren are entering a society that will ridicule them for their Bible-based beliefs. I taught my children to believe, and grandkids too, and I will continue to carry on the faith.
In the book of Joel it is written, "Make sure you tell your children and your children tell their children, and their children their children ... don’t let this message die out."
There is a lesson in the book of second Samuel that says so much more than I can about death. King David was losing a child and he begged God to let the child live. He wouldn’t eat or even sleep in his bed. He slept on the floor and his servants were very worried about him.
After seven days, the child died. The servants were afraid to tell him because of his consuming grief, but he heard them whispering. They explained to him that the child was gone.
To their amazement, the king arose, bathed, combed his hair, put on fresh clothes, ate his meal and went to church. Finally, they asked him why he stopped grieving once the child died. Here’s what he said, "... while the child was sick I fasted and wept thinking God might have mercy on me and the child might live. But can I bring him back now? No, I can go to him but he cannot come to me.”
No, our loved ones cannot come back to us. Nor would they want to. But never ever forget you can go to them, to live with Jesus for all eternity.