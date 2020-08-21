Prejudice has so often been an obstacle to progress. How many people do you know who live within the tight walls of prejudice?
Someone has said that the best thing that can be said about prejudice is that it is a great time saver. Prejudice enables one to form opinions without bothering to get the facts. In other words, prejudice is a child of ignorance. Much of history will testify that opinions, founded upon prejudice, usually are sustained with great violence.
Webster defines prejudice as “a preconceived judgment or opinion.” An opinion may be the molding of one’s mind without just grounds or sufficient knowledge. Prejudice also involves an irrational attitude of hostility directed against individuals, groups or races. Prejudice is a mind-closing factor and a closed mind is a most difficult thing to open. Prejudice often results in condemnation without investigation. Prejudice closes its eyes to evidence, being interested only in the preconceived and firmly fixed ideas, traditions and beliefs.
Are your choices in life determined by principle or prejudice? Truth or logic? Facts or emotionalism? Are you able to clearly distinguish between your prejudice and the truth and principles involved in a particular matter?
We learn that prejudice involves a preconceived judgment, often an adverse opinion. Principle involves a comprehensive and fundamental law, or doctrine. It is a rule or code of conduct; a devotion to right principles.
No person should ever allow himself to maintain a state of mind that makes him unwilling to consider the merits of any proposition, religious or secular. A person should make decisions based upon the truth and principles involved and not prejudices.
A desire for truth should always be upper-most in our minds. If one is deprived of the truth, he is also deprived of truth’s blessings. Read John 8:32 -- Christ said, “You shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” Remember Pilate asked the question: “What is the truth?”
In spite of the overwhelming evidence that Jesus was the Son of God, most of the people of the 1st century allowed prejudice to keep their minds closed.
In contrast to prejudices is principle. Acts 17:11 reads, “These were more fair-minded than those in Thessalonica, in that they received the word with all readiness, and searched the Scriptures daily to find out whether these things were so.” Would we not conclude from this verse that they were interested in principles of right, rather than prejudice?
Prejudice causes one to oppose the truth and when one is an enemy of the truth he is an enemy of himself, and an enemy of God.
When one hears the truth of God in the Bible and he recognizes it to be the truth, he will come to believe it, love it and obey it, if prejudice does not rule the heart. Jesus said, “If you love me, keep my commandments” (John 14:15).
Eddie Cooper is a retired minister from the Washington Street Church of Christ, in St. Albans.