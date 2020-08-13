A number of years ago, I had a funeral for two teenagers who were killed in an automobile accident. Needless to say, there were two families devastated by those deaths. I cannot imagine the loss of a child. We understand the devastation and loss these families felt.
Being asked to have the funerals, along with another gospel preacher, I was thinking very hard about what to say on that occasion. There were classmates, teachers, the principal, the mayor of that city and other dignitaries present. What would I be able to say to comfort and encourage all those in attendance? That was my main concern, as well as to comfort the grieving families. I decided to tell them about our need for God.
The Bible opens the door to the heart and the will of God. God reveals Himself in Scripture, and by reading His Word, we can know His character and His power. The more we draw close to God, the more abundant our lives will become.
If there’s one thing I know, it is that I need God. I need His love, His grace, His help, His forgiveness and His wisdom. I cannot live without God. Acts 17:28 reads, “… for in Him we live and move and have our being, as also some of your own poets have said, ‘For we are also His offspring.'”
The Lord is looking for people who will seek Him and His ways. Many people live as if they would live forever and never have to give an account to God. Many Americans believe in “rugged individualism,” not seeing anything or anyone, pulling themselves up by their own bootstraps. People often blind themselves to reality, and as a result do not see themselves as God sees them. James 5:13-15 tells of some who left God out of their plans. Time has an amazing way of changing things in life. No matter how secure you think you are, your whole life can be shattered in one day.
Some people don’t want to be taught what to do. Because of this, they live in rebellion to God’s will and they ignore God. They don’t need a boss, they think. God, however, is not a boss, but a loving guide. We live in a world where some people don’t really want a Savior. They have a desire to be saved, yes; but they don’t want the Lordship of Jesus that comes with Him being our Savior.
And, to many people “sin” is an outdated word, and “hell” is a myth designed to manipulate. If sin and hell are real, and they are, we need a Savior. Romans 3:23 reads, “… for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” Romans 6:23 reads, “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
Yes, we need God in every aspect of our lives. Why not render obedience to God’s will, showing Him how much you need Him, by believing that Jesus Christ is the Son of God, (John 8:24), repenting of your sins (Acts 3:19), confessing your faith in Christ as God’s Son, (Romans 10:9,10) and being baptized (immersed in water) for the forgiveness of those sins (Acts 2:38).