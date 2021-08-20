We’ve all heard them — highly unlikely stories. Also known as big fish tales. The kind of fictions that cause old men to yell “Balderdash!”
This is one of them.
The year was 2015. It was the Friday afternoon before Memorial Day. A woman traveling north from Florida suddenly felt her car sputtering.
“Can’t be,” she thought. She just had it checked by a mechanic.
But the sputtering grew worse.
She stopped at a little town in South Alabama, but no mechanic was available until after the holiday. She spent a week there, waiting for parts and traveling back to Florida to get a second car. The first was beyond repair.
But the mechanic who fixed the second vehicle said it would go 900,000 miles with regular service. She was relieved. She had a 1,500-mile trip ahead.
On June 30, one month later, she stopped in that little Alabama town on her way back to Florida. She stepped out of the car, left it running and went to speak to her mechanic.
As she returned, she stopped abruptly, watching as the engine suddenly died and water gushed to the ground. Then the vehicle was engulfed by a giant cloud of steam.
“If I’d been inside,” she said. “I wouldn’t be right to this day.”
The mechanic came, lifted the hood and reached into the engine. A melon-sized part promptly fell into his hand.
“It’s your steering,” he said.
Now, there are people — professionals — who say there are no accidents. They claim that one brings disaster upon oneself.
“It-it-it just started,” she told him, thinking of those folks. “I put steering fluid in it. I did!”
Despite her calamity, by nature she’s a grateful person. When she went into town to eat, more than one person lamented her misfortune.
“Good fortune!” she said.
She told them of a friend on a motorcycle who’d skidded to a stop in the rain on the interstate. His bike flew out from under him and he landed on the pavement. A tractor trailer then rolled over his head.
“That could have been me,” she said. “If my steering had failed on the freeway, a Mack truck might have run right over me, crushing my vehicle like a tin can.”
When she returned to the mechanic’s shop, he eyed her. “It wasn’t your fault.”
“It wasn’t?”
“It was a bracket.” He shook his head. “A stress fracture. The odds of that ...” He looked away.
Apparently, the odds of a stress fracture were even greater than the odds of it happening in that same small town, with a different vehicle, a month apart, at his doorstep.
See what I mean? Such an unlikely story. A big fish tale, right?
I wouldn’t have believed any of it, except I’m the woman!
God protected me just as surely as He protected the Hebrews who fled Egypt. But then why did the Israelites wander for 40 years?
Because the giants of the Promised Land scared them. Numbers 13 and 14
Every time I read Exodus, I want to shout, “People — the Red Sea parted!”
They walked on dry land chased by the Egyptian army. When the last Israelite stepped onto shore, the waters flooded back into place. And what did they see?
“The people of Israel walked on dry ground through the sea, the waters being a wall to them on their right hand and on their left. Thus, the Lord saved Israel that day from the hand of the Egyptians, and Israel saw the Egyptians dead on the shore.” Exodus 14:29-30
How could you forget that?
But they did.
Miracles, like the story of my vehicle, happen every day. They happen to you and to me — each one the hand of God.
The Hebrews faced hard times and so will you. One does not get through life without suffering. But it’s the miracles, the unbelievable moments with God. It’s the times when we see Him gently caring for us, confidently guiding us. They make us raise our eyes to heaven. They remind us to fall to our knees.
Remember the big fish tales. Write them down and boldly tell them to your children.
The Lord says: “... do not forget the things your eyes have seen.” Deuteronomy 4:9