“Dec. 26 is the saddest day of the year,” declared my father annually. “But not to worry,” he’d add with a chuckle, “Christmas always comes again.”
He loved holidays and possessed a wonderful, childlike quality that was endearing to all who knew him. I can still see the smile on his face and the glow about him at Christmastime. No special occasion ever passes without my remembering this exceptional man.
I’d like to think my children and grandchildren will remember me as fondly at holiday time.
I rarely questioned anything my father said, but, until this year, I never felt that Dec. 26 was particularly sad.
When I was young, it was a bit of a let-down after all the build-up to Christmas. But after I had a family of my own and a lot of responsibilities, it was a huge relief when it was over. I couldn’t wait to get the decorations down and the presents put away so we could get our lives back to normal. But this year was unusual.
From start to finish, nothing was the same.
Because of the pandemic, we weren’t sure what our children’s plans were, so we felt we had to be ready for anything. Thus, there was still the big build-up: weeks of shopping, baking, decorating and getting ready for guests. It was tiring and we got very little sleep, but in the end, it didn’t matter.
We had few guests: two daughters and a granddaughter who live close by on Christmas Eve and a son on Christmas Day.
In past years, it was very different:
The Lord blessed us with a large family. When we got together, it was loud, confusing and fun. We first had a Christmas Eve celebration with family who lived nearby. There was an abundance of good food, the exchanging of gifts and much laughter. After a brief rest on Christmas Day, we gathered again the next day when our daughter and her family arrived from out of state. Once again, we shared good food, gift exchanging, picture taking and loads of fun. For two days, memories were made that would last a lifetime.
But, late at night, after everyone else was asleep, I felt a little down. Knowing my daughter and her family would be leaving soon and we probably wouldn’t see them again until late spring or summer saddened me.
As young parents, Mr. H. and I occasionally took our children to visit my elderly grandmother who lived in another state. My grandmother always cried when we left. “Please don’t cry,” I’d say. “We’ll visit again in a few months.” She once confided to me that each time we left, she feared she’d never see us again.
It hadn’t occurred to me before, but as I grew older, I realized I had the same fear in me. I sensed it each time I had to say goodbye to someone I loved. An inexplicable feeling of finality washed over me as I watched the car that carried my loved ones move slowly out of my driveway, and then out of my sight. I felt sad. Empty.
As these gloomy thoughts attempted to distract me, I heard my father’s voice: “Not to worry, Christmas always comes again.” And I felt better.
This year, there were no pictures taken and no memories made, yet, I delight in knowing that Christmas will come again. I pray that the pandemic will end soon so my family and I can have a belated gathering in joyful celebration of the Christ child’s birth.