Essays on Faith: A grand and glorious way of living

A few months ago, I was singing the praises of October. As she proudly displayed her brilliant multicolored foliage, cool sunny days and cloudless blue skies, I was convinced that no other month could rival her beauty.
Then came April with her sweet perfume and dazzling freshness, and I was forced to admit that there is truth in the words of Virgil, the Roman poet, who wrote: Woman is ever fickle and changeable.
April, my birth month, is a time of awakening. An abundance of yellow dandelions and purple violets unexpectedly decorates greening lawns; bright yellow sunshine highlights golden forsythia bushes and daffodils; flowering trees of pink and white brighten the landscape in all directions. Not to be outdone, redbud trees growing wild on the hillsides, jut outward and upward reaching for the sunshine … and this is just the beginning. Still to come are cherry blossoms, wisteria, crepe myrtle, roses, tulips, magnolias, peonies, azaleas and spring ephemerals like Virginia bluebells, Japanese magnolia and wild plum.
As I get older, I often find myself pondering on the days of my youth. One of the more pleasing things to recall is the scent of blooming lilacs. When I was a child, there was a huge lilac bush in our back yard. My mother, not one to let them die on the bush, would cut bouquets as soon as they bloomed, put them into pretty vases filled with water and place them in different rooms throughout the house. The lovely aroma filled every corner of our home for a week or more and lingers in my memory still.
Later, when I was dating my husband to be, we were driving leisurely on a country road one spring day when I spotted a lilac bush in full bloom several yards away in a wooded area. Its delicate scent was unmistakable. I said, “Oh look, lilacs!” He stopped the car, got out and made his way through a great deal of dense, briery undergrowth to get a bouquet for me. I was delighted! This has always been a special memory. Young love is just as sweet as the scent of those lilacs, isn’t it?
“Enjoy the Spring of Love and Youth, to some good angel leave the rest; for Time will teach thee soon the truth, there are no birds in last year’s nest!” — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
When nature awakens in springtime, our thoughts turn to the beauty of wildflowers and vines climbing toward the sun and butterflies spreading their wings to fly. In spring, nature flourishes.
Each individual creation has its own way of displaying the beauty that is already within it. We, too, are called to flourish with inner beauty, to reflect God’s beauty and love in our own individual way.
Each time we act as ambassadors of peace, joy and love in our interactions with others, we are being God’s beauty and love. Being helpful, kind and encouraging, we reflect the love within us out into the world.
We flourish in bountiful ways by being the best that we can be and by continually growing into the fullness of our divine nature.
Today, on this Good Friday, as I think about the life and teachings of Jesus, I realize the emphasis should be on victory rather than sorrow, on Jesus’ triumph over death.
If the good in my life is sometimes hard to grasp, I center myself in truth. I am also a child of God and neither will I go down in defeat. God is with me and good is at work in my life. The sky may seem dark for a time, I may feel I’ve lost my way, but as I stand firm in faith, light penetrates the darkness and I am lifted up.
Apart from its remarkable beauty and my love for lilacs, the most significant thing about April this year is Easter. It is the key to the Christian faith and symbolizes the eternal life that is granted to all who believe in Him. It gave indisputable proof that He was the Son of God and that he had conquered death at last. Millions of Christians observe Easter by recognizing His resurrection from the dead and by honoring His glorious promises.
On Easter, we awaken from the illusion of death into a new life.
This is a resurrection day — a day in which we expand and deepen our awareness of the victorious spirit of Christ within us. It is also a time of fresh beginning.
We allow the Christ Spirit to rise triumphant in us. Boldly, we embrace a new way of thinking, an affirmative way of being, and a grand and glorious way of living.
Today, we celebrate renewed life!