Essays on Faith: A red rubber band to wrap around distant memories

A touch, a smell or seeing a long forgotten item can bring back a flood of memories for they are tucked away in our senses and minds. I had such an experience last week when I was looking for a much-needed rubber band. All I could find in my “necessary drawer” were brown rubber bands that had reached the unusable point.
Frustrated, I’d given up hope until I spied a red rubber band, took it out, and lo and behold, it still was usable. Holding it in my hand, I was immediately overcome by a smell that was all too familiar to me.
Why? Because both of my now grown adult sons used to be “paper boys,” but not at the same time. My sons are two and a half years apart, and it was my older son who had his first paper route when he was in the fifth grade (and at the same school where I taught) — and he had no choice but to pass papers for “The Charleston Daily Mail,” since it was the evening paper, and both his dad and I worked.
Luckily, both sons could stay in my classroom until it was time for me to leave, and it was a short trip up a steep hill to our house. He would drink some milk, grab a snack, and carrying a large canvas-type bag that had a huge amount of red rubber bands inside of it, he would head down the hill to the place where the newspapers were left for him.
Before he could pass the papers, he had to roll each paper and secure each one with a red rubber band. He knew his route well, and would come home either by walking or as a passenger with one of our nearby neighbors — but mostly he had to walk the steep hill.
I became all too familiar with the leftover red rubber bands because, as a young boy would do, he shot them across his bedroom, and if that didn’t work, he knotted them together into long strings from his bed post to a knob on the chest of drawers far across his room. They encompassed his bedroom so that it resembled a maze — and imagine me trying to use the vacuum sweeper in there!
Every time I tried to sweep, a red rubber band would get stuck in the sweeper. It became commonplace with my untangling them and throwing away the broken bands. It was a daunting task, but looking back, it is almost laughable — but not then.
When he started playing youth football, his dad would take him, but I got the paper route. He swears to this day that papers that he passed weren’t boxed (other than rubber banded) but I distinctly remember boxing some papers — perhaps during that time frame the supply of red rubber bands was low. Thank heavens a new supply was in his canvas bag the next time I passed papers for him during that brief period.
Lucky for me, I had a car, but did park it to do his route, whereas sadly, he didn’t have that luxury.
When normalcy returned, his biggest load was always on Sunday; he’d take two large canvas bags and a homemade contraption with wheels on it since the weight was too much to carry. Never in his career as a paper boy did he complain. He loved the job with one exception: A wealthy man on his route refused to pay him for a long time.
I will leave that part up to your imagination, but all I can say is that my son “had a good aim.” And the man finally paid his long overdue bill.
One Saturday, all paper boys were invited to the Charleston Newspapers office for a contest to see who could wrap and rubber band newspapers the fastest. You can guess who won and our house was overrun with red rubber bands, the prize for winning the contest.
In time, he quit his route for junior high and football consumed most of his time. Who would start his nearby paper route? Why my younger son and it was deja vu all over again.
Red rubber bands invaded my job of teaching as I started banding my pens together, then “Sharpies,” and onto large stacks of paper — so much so that I couldn’t live without them. I even rubber banded the opened ends of bread, packs of cookies and on and on. They become an integral part of my life during that time.
That was so long ago, and my finding one red rubber band that had survived all those years brought back a flood of memories — the chores that both of my sons had, the frustration I felt as a mom trying to sweep their bedrooms, how hard it was for my first son during all kinds of weather and later for his brother.
There are no paperboys anymore and haven’t been for a long time. There are no red rubber bands as well, but there are so many good memories of looking back at the time when both of my sons were young and took on that responsibility.
God gives us a lot of good memories that far outweigh the bad — even trying to run a vacuum sweeper back then — and I wish it all back. Not possible but, ah, I have one red rubber band and for that I’m so grateful. One means so much.