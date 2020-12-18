It’s Christmastime!
Holiday joy fills the air. Carols play continuously as last-minute shoppers bustle about. Everyone we meet greets us with “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Holidays” in this love-filled time of year. Homes are decorated for the season with brightly lit trees, wreaths and sweetly scented, flickering candles. Wonderful aromas waft through the air as mothers bake savory treats for family and for sharing with friends and neighbors. Children are glowing with excitement and expectation.
What a special time of year this is. As we prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus, we delight in the joyfulness of the season. Enduring, unconditional love is at the core of every human being, just waiting to be expressed. We see it in the innocent faces of children, in the devotion of a young couple, in the manner in which grandparents interact with a young grandchild and in the tenderness of two people who have spent a lifetime together.
It is the season of light — a time when hearts are aglow; a time of insight, radiance and joy; a time of gentle caring and thoughtfulness; a time to share love, joy and peace; a season of embracing wonderment and beholding things dear to us.
It warms the cockles of our hearts to exchange gifts with others. We are hopeful that the gifts we’ve chosen or prepared will reflect our love and appreciation for those who receive them. Presents, cards, cookies and crafts are symbols of thoughtfulness and love. As we give and receive these gifts, our lives are blessed.
Most people have finished shopping for gifts and are ready to enjoy the most important celebration of the year. But there are always those who don’t get their shopping done until the last minute. Perhaps you’ve searched for weeks to find just the right gift for that special person on your list or worked for many hours to create one. Sometimes that perfect gift eludes us and we end up making an impulsive, last-minute choice.
Our gifts need not be elaborate or expensive. The simple things are often the most significant. One of the most poignant stories of the Christmas season is that of The Little Drummer Boy. The story tells of a poor young boy who, unable to afford a gift for the infant Jesus, plays his drum for the newborn with the Virgin Mary’s approval. The child seems to understand and smiles at the boy in gratitude. He had given all he had from the heart.
Like the little drummer boy, we can give of ourselves, our time and talents, whatever they may be. And, in giving all we have, we are certain to be blessed.
After Jesus’ birth, wise men from the East saw a star and, with great anticipation, began to follow it. They knew the star signified the birth of the king of the Jews, so they continued to follow it in search of the newborn king and found Jesus with his mother in Bethlehem. They bowed and worshiped him, offering treasures of gold, frankincense and myrrh.
There is a light that guides us, as well. We look to the light within and receive insight. Giving thanks for this inner light and the new revelations it brings, we rejoice in the awareness that the very first gift of Christmas was the greatest gift of all. It was given to us by God on that glorious night so long ago. It was His only son, Jesus Christ.
Have a blessed Christmas.