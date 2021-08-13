He just wanted to help her.
It began in the spring. Bethlehem’s fields were waves of gold beneath a dazzling sun — ripe for harvest. The man’s workers were already cutting the barley when he spotted her, working alongside his women, gathering the leftover crop.
“Whose young woman is this?” he asked his foreman and learned that Ruth was a widow. She was from a neighboring country, but had moved to Bethlehem for a noble reason.
“She’s worked from early morning until now,” the foreman said, “except for a short rest.”
Boaz left his foreman and went to Ruth. This young woman needed to know there was danger in other fields, men who would assault her.
“Keep close to my young women,” he says. “When you’re thirsty ... drink (water) the young men have drawn.”
“Why?” She didn’t understand his kindness.
Boaz told her that he knew she came to Bethlehem because her old mother-in-law, Naomi, wanted to return home. He knew the old woman had once been married with two sons. The family had left Bethlehem in search of food during a famine, but her husband and two sons had died, leaving the old woman alone. Boaz knew Ruth had now left everything to accompany her mother-in-law to Bethlehem.
Boaz was impressed.
At mealtime, he invited her to eat with them and quietly told his men to leave extra crop behind for her.
When Ruth went home that night, laden with grain, she told her mother-in-law the day’s events.
“The man is a close relative of ours,” Naomi replied, “one of our redeemers.”
A redeemer was a relative who married a childless widow, like Ruth, so an heir could be born to inherit the land.
Ruth continued to work throughout the harvest, and then her mother-in-law devised a plan. Her hope was to assure her daughter-in-law’s security.
Ruth did as she was told — she got dressed, went to where Boaz and his men were threshing grain, and hid until nightfall. Once Boaz fell asleep, she uncovered his feet and lied down.
This startled him. “Who are you?” he asked.
It was pitch dark, but he could tell it was a woman.
“I am Ruth ... spread your wings ... for you are a redeemer.”
She was asking him to marry her.
Honestly, when you read this book, you wonder if old Naomi is crazy. Why didn’t they invite him for dinner? Can you imagine any woman lying beside her employer at midnight? Then asking him to marry her!
Even Naomi didn’t know how this would end. She said to her daughter-in-law, “He will tell you what to do.”
This is sort of an embarrassing situation. Ruth knew he felt pity for her, but that didn’t mean he’d welcome a proposal in the middle of the night. He could have said, “Go home!”
What did Boaz do?
He accepted.
“May you be blessed by the Lord,” he said.
Pay attention here, because Boaz adds something interesting. “You have made this last kindness greater than the first,” he said.
The first was leaving her family to settle in a foreign land with her mother-in-law. But how was this proposal a kindness? She was a poor, young widow and he was a wealthy landowner.
Here it is, Boaz tells us. He said, “You have not gone after young men.”
Boaz felt badly about his age.
We all have such insecurities — things we can’t change, things we feel another person may reject. Some are obvious like age or size, but others are hidden — a disease, a debt, a conviction, impotence. Dating is rough.
Boaz was thrilled and quickly fulfilled the complicated requirements to marry Ruth.
“Ruth” is the eighth book of the Bible. Is this a sweet story or did these people actually live?
Scripture tells us. Ruth’s child was Obed, whose son was Jesse, whose son was David (who fights Goliath). David became King of Israel.
Ruth and Boaz lived roughly 3,000 years ago.
Remember, he simply wanted to help her.
Expect God to send people in need to you. Those you help today may help you tomorrow. This is God’s way.
Jesus said, “Give and it will be given to you.” Luke 6:38